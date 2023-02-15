Energy Fuels Completes Sale of Alta Mesa Property to enCore Energy for Total Gross Proceeds of $120 Million

GamingInvesting News

Inworld AI: 99% of gamers are excited by the potential of smart NPCs powered by advanced artificial intelligence

With progress in generative AI heralding new potential for multiple industries, a new report from Inworld AI finds that the majority of gamers crave more personality from NPCs in video games

- Inworld AI, a developer platform for advanced NPC behavior and dialogue, today released the findings of its new report 'Gamer Attitudes to NPCs.' In the first study of its kind, the report surveyed over 1,000 gamers in the US aged 16-50 and found high levels of excitement about the potential of AI in video games. Specifically, there was an overwhelming consensus that recent advancements in AI could change the face of gaming and usher in a new era of immersion and interaction with NPCs (non-playable characters) with individual personalities and the ability to converse unscripted voice-to-voice with the help of ChatGPT-like language models and multimodal behavior and perception systems.

Inworld Black Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inworld AI)

The report found that:

●  84% of gamers agree that current NPCs make a positive difference to gameplay

●  Over half (52%) dislike repetitive NPC dialogue

●  76% want to see NPCs with better situational awareness

●  78% would spend more time playing games with advanced AI NPCs

●  81% would be willing to pay more for a game with advanced AI NPCs

A long time (not) coming

NPCs have been a part of video gaming from as far back as the 1970s. Despite significant technological advancements in motion capture, graphics rendering, animation, and modeling, the technology that powers the behavior of NPCs has remained stagnant. In other words, NPCs have not developed personalities of their own or the ability to respond to players unscripted. This is despite the fact that the report found that 84% of players today believe NPCs are a crucial addition to gameplay, with an important role in building immersive stories and worlds.

Meaningful interaction promotes excitement and loyalty…

The report highlighted the importance of narratives and storylines to the majority of players.  Meaningful interactions with NPCs were heavily sought after, with only 9% of players dismissing or avoiding NPCs during gameplay altogether. A large minority (40%) even admitted to talking to as many NPCs as possible to unlock more story content. Equally, 91% interacted with NPCs on some level and 78% said they would spend more time playing a game with 'intelligent' NPCs.

Kylan Gibbs , Co-Founder and CPO Inworld AI said: " Humans are storytellers. We're drawn to narratives that help us to make sense of the world around us.  The same thing is true in the gaming world - the more immersive and believable a story is, the more we want to stay inside it. So it's really no surprise that so many gamers want to unlock deeper stories through these NPC interactions."

…and poor quality promotes frustration and derision

While trolling is most prevalent among younger gamers (39% of 16-24 year olds troll NPCs), across all age groups, it was apparent that gamers willingly and regularly watch NPCs doing 'stupid' things - particularly when the characters were two-dimensional and poor quality.   The typical NPC characteristics that were most disliked by players were: repetitive dialogue, walking in circles, and inability to adapt to changes in games (disliked by 52%, 33% and 30% of players respectively.) Other traits such as awkward movements and lack of variation also contributed to their disconnect from NPCs.

A missed opportunity for artificial intelligence

Despite these frustrations however, only a tiny minority (5%) view current NPCs as pointless. "Gamers care deeply about NPCs," continued Kylan. "They have a huge impact on gameplay but gamers are frustrated with the fact that they haven't evolved. With advanced AI NPCs, there's an opportunity for games to give players more of the immersive and realistic interactions with NPCs that gamers want."

A large majority (76%) want better situational awareness from NPCs, and 60% would like to see more interactive dialogue and a sense of humor. Understanding these requirements and being able to cater to them proved to be an appealing concept for almost all gamers surveyed.  The report noted that 79% of respondents said they were excited by the promise of AI NPCs, with 88% believing they would make a game more immersive. This is in tandem with 99% believing the inclusion of advanced AI NPCs would positively impact gameplay, and 81% willing to pay for the experience.

Florin Radu , Head of Partnerships,  concluded: " Advances in AI have real potential to bring NPCs to life and revolutionize the way gamers interact with them. At Inworld, we're leveraging this technology to make NPCs smarter and more interactive, so as to enrich game narratives and make gameplay more immersive. It's little surprise that gamers are excited by the possibility of having a unique experience with NPCs every time they play - and it's precisely this excitement that we think will result in many more developers including advanced AI NPCs in their games in the near future. "

Gamer Attitudes to NPCs 2023 can be downloaded here https://inworld.ai/whitepapers/future-of-npcs

Notes to editors:

A survey of 1,002 US gamers aged 16-50 was conducted during the months of October and November 2022 by Bryter Research on behalf of Inworld AI, using an online questionnaire. Participants were randomly selected from a panel of online gamers. The study aimed to examine gaming behavior and attitudes to NPCs within the given age range.

Qualitative data examples:

"I think they're an important part of world-building. I always make an effort to talk to every NPC I can. They can offer tips, give side quests, have items for sale, can be entertaining, and help present the lore of a game or series." - Female, 28 years old

"I like that you can really interact and get real-time responses to your questions and interactions. This would really add depth and richness to games." - Female, 38 years old

"I love playing RPGs and MMORPGs, but prefer player-versus-environment to player-versus-player and enjoy interacting with NPCs more than random players. Advanced AI NPCs would definitely make me more emotionally attached to RPGs and would make them more enjoyable!" - Female, 50 years old

"As a hobbyist game dev, I like the concept of advanced AI NPCs a lot. The interactive elements of this are pretty amazing, and this could completely change how NPCs are created. Open Worlds/ MMOs and even Roguelikes would greatly benefit from this." - Male, 37 years old

"I like that the dialogue is not scripted. Advanced AI NPCs are more like real characters and react to the world around them. I would love to be able to interact with an AI version of Lamar from GTA 5. I think he would have some hilarious and witty responses to whatever questions I asked." - Male, 24 years old

"NPCs can either make or break a game by adding or detracting from the game's immersion and believability. When I play, I literally insert myself into my character's world and make decisions based on what my character would think about situations, places, and the people they meet--including NPCs." - Non-binary, 23 years old

"Fallout 4 is a great game but the dialog options for companion characters were terrible and repetitive." - Male, 44 years old

"Animal Crossing lacks diverse dialog options and leaves the game boring and dull with each character archetype." - Male, 22 years old

"I like to take their money and chase them. Usually they run and I catch up to them and beat them up and take their money. This adds to the fun of Grand Theft Auto." – Male, 27 years old

About Inworld AI

Inworld is a developer platform for adding advanced NPC behavior and dialogue to games and real-time experiences. We use over 20 AI models to create lifelike, engaging, and expressive characters that mimic the dynamic nature of human interaction.

Inworld is run by a team of experts and pioneers in the fields of conversational AI, generative models, and the gaming and entertainment industry. Inworld's founders previously launched API.AI, renamed Dialogflow after being acquired by Google. Inworld's Chief Creative Officer, Academy Award-winner John Gaeta , also brings decades of experience from the gaming and entertainment industry through his work on the Matrix movies, his role in founding Lucasfilm's Immersive Entertainment Division, and as Executive Creative Producer on Epic Games' The Matrix Awakens.

Inworld's team of engineers, designers, inventors, creatives, scientists, and technologists are building the tech that will revolutionize NPCs.

Contact :
Charlie Eaton
+44 (0) 7912 345895
charlie@biggamesmachine.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2003106/inworld_black_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inworld-ai-99-of-gamers-are-excited-by-the-potential-of-smart-npcs-powered-by-advanced-artificial-intelligence-301747635.html

SOURCE Inworld AI

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/15/c3698.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Inworld.AI: 99% of gamers are excited by the potential of smart NPCs powered by advanced artificial intelligence

With progress in generative AI heralding new potential for multiple industries,  a new report from Inworld.AI finds that the majority of gamers crave more personality from NPCs in video games

- Inworld AI, a developer platform for advanced NPC behavior and dialogue, today released the findings of its new report 'Gamer Attitudes to NPCs.' In the first study of its kind, the report surveyed over 1,000 gamers in the US aged 16-50 and found high levels of excitement about the potential of AI in video games. Specifically, there was an overwhelming consensus that recent advancements in AI could change the face of gaming and usher in a new era of immersion and interaction with NPCs (non-playable characters) with individual personalities and the ability to converse unscripted voice-to-voice with the help of ChatGPT-like language models and multimodal behavior and perception systems.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Vision Films To Release VR Inspired Sci-Fi Feature 'The Stratum'

Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") has announced the transactional VOD and DVD release of The Stratum on March 7, 2023 across the US and Canada . Produced, written by and starring Crash Buist, Lauren Senechal and directed by Buist, the film was a two-person operation handling every element of production from props and wardrobe to the hi-tech special effects.

The film also features Jonathan Medina ( Primo, The Terminal List, The Purge ) and Broadway actor Ramin Karimloo ( The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Funny Girl ).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Arris Design and Adler Display Collaborate to Help Firaxis Games Memorialize 25 Years

Displays Creative Showcase How Firaxis "Finds the Fun" While Making the Ordinary Extraordinary

Firaxis Games a Maryland video game company that's partnered with the likes of Marvel and Disney, recently partnered with local firms Arris Design and Adler Display to memorialize 25 years of gameplay and people-focused hard work.

Firaxis Games executives encouraged all employees to give input on how they wanted their office space laid out. This collaborative process extended to how they wanted to commemorate how they "find the fun" through a series of interior visual displays. A few themes to reinforce this concept included enthusiasm, gameplay first, being accountable, and working smart.

Arris Design , a professional Interior Architecture and Design consulting practice in Baltimore, MD , was engaged to determine what was most important and capture the Firaxis company culture, personality, and how its people work. Arris then partnered with Adler Display to design and implement the final solution.

"We were honored to be part of the team," said Jeff Bank , Director of Business Development at Adler Display. "Creative, custom displays are what we live to do, and to have so many great visual assets and brilliant minds to work with, made this a memorable experience and a project we'll be proud of for years to come."

Adler Display's work showcases Firaxis Games' people, history, and accomplishments including:

  • Sid Meir's Workstation featuring the computer and chair from Civilization I
  • Historical Timeline Design created with over 260 wall-mounted fins with game CD covers
  • Business Card Design showcasing hundreds of past and current "Firaxians"
  • Employee Collage Wall with photos chronologically organized around a 75" monitor
  • Civilization Mural that covers the wall with a 30' wide print
  • Business Artifact Display that is inset into the wall for added dimension
  • Logo Pedestal featuring a 3D mobile of the Firaxis logo's evolution
  • Tornado Display that is fabricated with the Firaxis musical score
  • Creators Wall built-in conveying how a game is produced
About Adler Display

For over 85 years, Adler Display has been one of the best-kept secrets behind so many businesses looking their best. Designing and producing a wide variety of high-quality recognition displays, trade show displays, signage and exhibits, lobby and corporate interiors, and historical timelines, Adler's expert team includes consultants, designers, project managers, and fabricators. Working from a 17,000-square-foot facility in Baltimore that includes a precision woodworking shop, Adler Display handles all printing, construction, and finishing on site. Learn how to make your vision a reality at: www.AdlerDisplay.com .

Media Contact:

Dina Wasmer
President & CMO
Incite Creative
410-366-9479 x101
353634@email4pr.com
www.incitecmo.com

We design and produce high-quality recognition displays, lobby and corporate interiors, and historical timelines. Clients rely on us for their large trade show displays, custom exhibits, signage, and graphics, and custom interiors.

Adler Display's unique business card design showcases hundreds of past and current

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arris-design-and-adler-display-collaborate-to-help-firaxis-games-memorialize-25-years-301745292.html

SOURCE Adler Display

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Good Gaming Inc Creates Publishing Vertical And Signs Agreement With Joshua "Joshman901" McKettrick To Create Additional Revenue Opportunities In The Online Gaming Space

Good Gaming Inc Creates Publishing Vertical And Signs Agreement With Joshua "Joshman901" McKettrick To Create Additional Revenue Opportunities In The Online Gaming Space

First Project To Reimagine Joshman's Massively Entertaining Horror Series On The Roblox Platform

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sins of a Solar Empire II Adds Multiplayer, Visual Enhancements to Technical Preview

Take over an existing AI empire in a multiplayer game or start fresh matches via game codes, searchable lobbies, or quick join options

Stardock and Ironclad Games released a new update to the Technical Preview for Sins of a Solar Empire II today. It adds the highly anticipated multiplayer feature, new ship models, an updated UI for the Research Tree, improved textures for capital ships, and more.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NTT DoCoMo Ventures Invests in now.gg, a next-generation cloud distribution platform for mobile games

Aimed at bringing mobile cloud technology to game developers and gamers, the investment is an affirmation of the two companies vision for mobile cloud

Now.gg, Inc. announced that it has received an undisclosed amount of investment from NTT DoCoMo Ventures for their cloud-based mobile gaming distribution platform. The investment is aimed at bringing next-generation mobile cloud technology to game developers and gamers.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Element 79 Gold Corp Reports Assay Results up to 7.7 g/t Gold and 916 g/t Silver from High Grade Lucero Project, Peru

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Spin-Out of Graal Nickel Property into Coniagas Battery Metals and Appoints Coniagas Directors and Officers

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Spin-Out of Graal Nickel Property into Coniagas Battery Metals and Appoints Coniagas Directors and Officers

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

FireFox Drills more Shallow High-Grade Gold at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland Including 13.05m at 15.04 g/t Gold and 12.44m at 14.34 g/t Gold

rare earth investing

Unlocking Australia’s Next Rare Earths Discovery

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Resource Investing

Exploration Target Confirmed At Green River Lithium Project

Resource Investing

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Release Date for its 2022 Fourth Quarter Results and Details of Conference Call and Webcast

Uranium Investing

Nick Hodge: Uranium Setup Never Stronger; Gold, Copper, Lithium Thoughts

Gold Investing

Mickey Fulp: What I'm Buying (and What I'm Selling) Right Now

×