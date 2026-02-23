Investor Update Webcast - FY26 Half Year Financial Results

Westgold Resources Limited Logo (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX,OTC:WGXRF) (TSX: WGX) (Westgold or the Company) will lodge its Half Year Financial Report with the ASX on Thursday, 26 February 2026.

Westgold advises that Wayne Bramwell (Managing Director & CEO) and Tommy Heng (Chief Financial Officer), will present the results via webcast on Thursday, 26 February 2026 at 9:00am AWST / 12:00pm AEDT, followed by a Q&A session.

Investor Update Webcast - FY26 Half Year Financial Results (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

To listen to the Webcast live, please click on the link below and register your details. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

FY2026 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1942225071799585375

Please log on a few minutes before the scheduled commencement time to ensure you are registered in time for the start of the call.

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2026/23/c1544.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

