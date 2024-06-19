Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Eastern Metals

Investor Presentation Gold Coast Investment Showcase

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that its Chief Executive Officer, Ley Kingdom, will be presenting at Vertical Events’ Gold Coast Investment Showcase on Thursday 20 June 2024 at 11:30am AEST.

Investors can register to watch a livestream of the conference at: https://www.goldcoastinvestmentshowcase.com.au/livestreamingregistration

A copy of the conference presentation is provided below.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Eastern Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

copper investingsilver investingasx:emszinc investingSilver Investing
EMS:AU
EMS:AU
The Conversation (0)

Pan American Silver Provides Mid-Year Exploration Update

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") releases new drill results for its Jacobina, El Peñon, La Colorada and Huaron properties, reflecting the potential for continued mineral resource replacement at these assets. In particular, drill results from La Colorada and El Peñon reveal the significant exploration potential to find additional mineralized structures in under-explored ground surrounding these operations, highlighting the potential for mineral resource growth close to existing mine infrastructure.

"At La Colorada, we discovered an entirely new set of vein structures with high silver grades to the east and southeast of the main NC2 vein. At El Peñon, drill results from the Pampa Sur zone bode well for potential mineral resource additions close to the existing mine infrastructure, with additional potential in the largely unexplored southern area of the mine," said Christopher Emerson, Pan American's Vice President of Exploration and Geology.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SilverCrest Reports Results of 2024 AGM

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

 SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held in Vancouver, BC on June 12, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Reports Positive Exploration Results at San Dimas

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce positive drilling results from its 2024 exploration program at the San Dimas SilverGold Mine located in Durango State, Mexico. The drill program was designed to test new silver and gold mineral targets, add Mineral Resources, and convert Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves.

"We are very pleased with the positive exploration results that we continue to achieve at San Dimas in 2024," stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. "The recent drilling has continued to highlight San Dimas' 71,867 hectare prospectivity through the intersection of significant gold and silver mineralization. Drilling to convert Inferred to Indicated Mineral Resources at Perez, Santa Regina and Elia has, in multiple cases, returned better than expected results. Resource expansion drilling has confirmed the Perez vein remains open to the east and west, the Sinaloa mineralized system is open down-dip, and the Santa Teresa mineralization is open for approximately one kilometre to the west."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Globe made of silver metal showing North America and South America.

Top 10 Silver-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

There are many factors to consider when investing in silver-focused stocks, including the silver price outlook, the company's management team and whether its assets are in one of the top silver-producing countries.

Location can be key, and knowing the top silver-producing countries can help investors made sound decisions. For example, high silver production in a particular nation might indicate mining-friendly laws or high-grade deposits.

So which country produces the most silver? In 2023, Mexico was once again the world’s leading silver-producing country. Global silver production increased marginally for the period, rising to 26,000 metric tons (MT) due to increased output out of Mexico as well as Chile, where new silver mines have come online or are ramping up output.

Keep reading...Show less
Chris Marcus, silver bars.

Chris Marcus: Can the Silver Price Hit US$50 in 2024?

Chris Marcus, founder of Arcadia Economics and author of "The Big Silver Short," broke down silver's rise above US$30 per ounce, outlining the wide array of factors that are driving the metal right now.

He said that silver has followed gold, which started to move around mid-February and early March, spurred on by expectations that the US Federal Reserve was going to cut interest rates. It still has not done so.

"It's been interesting that you would see gold start rallying then, and then silver follow," said Marcus. "I wonder if there's some degree to which, when you have forces like the US debt and the deficits, and the Fed's balance sheet growing over time ... eventually there's going to be some times where you see (gold and silver) start to move."

Keep reading...Show less
Eastern Metals

Eastern Metals Awarded Exploration Co-Funding Grant for Arunta Project

NT Geological Survey co-funding grant to support geophysical ground survey along strike from the Home of Bullion deposit

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been successful in its application for co-funding in Round 17 of the Northern Territory (NT) Geophysics and Drilling Collaborations Program (GDCP), part of the NT Government’s ‘Resourcing the Territory’ initiative. This is a competitive grants program administered by the Northern Territory Geological Survey (NTGS) to address geoscientific knowledge gaps, advance exploration activity and support the discovery and development of resources in the NT.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX: RAD) – Trading Halt

Elixir Adds New Taroom Acreage

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp announce Advance of Secured Loan

South Star Battery Metals Announces Land Purchase, Construction Update, and the Approval of the Definitive Mining Licenses For Phases 1, 2 & 3 for its Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil

