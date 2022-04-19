The Schall Law Firm a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for violations of §§10 and 20 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, inclusive are ...

AUP:CA,AUPH