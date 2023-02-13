Granting of Licenses and Operational Plans at Llamara

Investment Overview of Cryptogram Venture in 2022: Extensive Layout in Metaverse, Games, NFT, and Other Popular Web3 Fields

2022 is a highly unusual year for the crypto industry. With the collapse of LunaUST as the starting point, prominent institutional participants such as 3AC and FTX have taken a heavy toll one after another and coupled with the severe macro-financial environment "deleveraging" impact. The crypto industry has suffered a long cold winter. However, many investment institutions are still unswervingly optimistic about the application prospects of crypto and Web3. With a long-term vision, they actively carry out business layouts "countercyclically."

As a research and investment institution in the crypto and Web3 industry with compliance qualifications approved by Japan , Cryptogram Venture (CGV) has always adhered to the " research-driven investment " business orientation. Since its inception, CGV has taken advantage of its location and business hub in Japan to explore and help more innovative crypto projects across the world by actively participating in extensive research in the primary crypto market, organizing the first Web3 hackathon in Japan (web3hackathon.io), and delivering high-quality industry research reports ( cgv.fund/blog ).

Since 2020, we have witnessed the rise of DeFi, the emergence of NFTs, the popularity of GameFi, the nationwide pursuit of Metaverse, the implementation of Layer 2, the madness of the new public chain, etc. These narratives in different fields facilitate the national quest for encryption. According to Steve Chiu , founder of CGV, "It is crucial for crypto practitioners to discover and anticipate the new narrative of the future to make response and layout in advance."

It is precisely based on the professional trend research and accurate cycle prediction of the encryption industry that CGV has successfully participated in the early stages of projects such as Republic, CasperLabs, AlchemyPay, The Graph, Bitkeep, Pocket, and Powerpool, as well as the yen stable currency JPYW under the supervision of the Japanese government. Invest and get rich investment returns.

In 2022, CGV invested in dozens of crypto projects and made extensive layouts in critical fields such as Metaverse, games, and NFT. Typical projects include:

Metaverse field

  • SkyArk Chronicles: a multi-Metaverse inspired by Japanese anime. It develops the story around the fantasy world created by Satoshi Nakamoto . It has monsters and heroes in fantasy and urban areas to immerse players in the fantasy game world, such as Legends Arise, House of Heroes, and Re: SkyArkVerse.
  • SecondLive: it builds a center for Metaverse residents, where more than 1 million users gather to express their views, give full play to their creativity, build a parallel universe in their dreams, and establish a Web3 open Metaverse that serves 1 billion people with the content generated by UGC and AI.
  • HALO: it cooperates with 3D artist communities to realize the value exchange with the natural world through the original economic system and brand effect. In HALO, characters are static images and avatars of ourselves in the virtual world, connecting the virtual world with the real one.

Game field

  • Avalon: an MMORPG Metaverse game involving P2E (play to earn) economic model and content creation tools.
  • PIAS: an agriculture-based simulation game with the theme of the human renaissance. It integrates digital and physical elements and can exchange the in-game items (NFT) obtained by players through the game for crops in the real world.
  • Bedlam: an electronic sports game center, a platform for creating and hosting personal game identities (performance statistics and content) for Web3 games. Users can participate in leagues or tournaments and follow their favorite teams.
  • Orbler: a tower defense game driven by P2E (play-to-earn) model that requires clever thinking and planning to achieve victory. Players become Orblers, defend personal areas, and fight with enemies using orbs.
  • Mechaverse : a mecha game from Japan . It is committed to building the world's first real-time strategic mecha game platform. The cultural background of modern Japanese mecha anime and ancient samurai armor inspires the project.

NFT field

  • UneMeta: a leading NFT incubation platform, trading market, and social space. It is committed to creating a safer, more convenient, and better NFT participant experience for NFT players, with numerous high-quality IP resources, mature NFT operation mode, and solid technology and community infrastructure.
  • BBC Protocol: a computing power service platform integrating Bitcoin computing power distribution and Bitcoin multiple financial derivatives. It aims to build the next computing power Metaverse with NFTs. It cooperates with many large Bitcoin mining pools, mining machine manufacturers, mining plants, and power suppliers worldwide to provide users with systematic BTC mining and financial derivatives value-added services.
  • Multiverse Play: a decentralized NFT post-investment management platform that connects users and assets of Web3, including players, NFT holders, guilds, and developers. Additionally, it provides them with intelligent matching, task scheduling, asset management, and high liquidity.

Infrastructure field

  • Celestia: the first modular blockchain network with pluggable consensus and data availability layer. It enables anyone to quickly deploy a decentralized blockchain without the expense of bootstrapping a new consensus network.

"After the shakeout in 2022, the future crypto digital asset market will gradually undergo the transition from 'wild growth' without the need for permits to 'rational prosperity' with regulatory compliance", said Steve Chiu . In 2023, CGV will constantly explore popular Web3 fields such as Blockchain Infrastructure, Metaverse, NFT, DAO, SocialFi, GameFi, and DeFi. Additionally, CGV will pay constant attention to innovative trends such as wallet infrastructure, innovative stablecoins, Web3 mobile products, zero-knowledge proof, soulbound tokens, and fully on-chain games to help more outstanding projects have a smooth start and achieve sustainable growth and development.

Cryptogram Venture (CGV) is a Japan -based research and investment institution engaged in the crypto industry. With the business philosophy of "research-driven investment," it has participated in early investments in Republic, CasperLabs, AlchemyPay, the Graph, Bitkeep, Pocket, and Powerpool, as well as the Japanese government-regulated yen stablecoin JPYW, etc. Meanwhile, CGV FoF is the limited partner of Huobi venture, Rocktree capital, Kirin fund, etc. CGV has b ranches in Singapore , Canada , and the Chinese mainland.

Website : https://www.cgv.fund/
Twitter : https://twitter.com/CGVFOF
Project Contact : Yurinatyou@cgv.fund

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investment-overview-of-cryptogram-venture-cgv-in-2022-extensive-layout-in-metaverse-games-nft-and-other-popular-web3-fields-301745015.html

SOURCE CGV

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Bally's Appoints Robeson Reeves As CEO

- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced that Lee Fenton CEO, will step down and Robeson Reeves, President - Interactive, will take over as CEO, effective March 31, 2023 .

Bally's Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Bally's Corporation)

Fenton became CEO of Bally's on October 1, 2021 following the acquisition of Gamesys Group PLC where he had been CEO since 2015. Fenton will also step down from the Bally's Board of Directors.

Soo Kim , Chairman of Bally's Corporation's Board of Directors, said, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Lee for his excellent leadership and valuable contributions to Bally's. Lee has led Bally's through the effective integration of Gamesys, leaving us well positioned for future growth. During his time, he also established the purpose and values of what is now an integrated Bally's group. We look forward to building on what Lee has helped develop, and we wish him all the best in his next chapter."

Kim continued, "I am excited to have Robeson succeed Lee as CEO. Robeson has an extraordinary mind and the drive required to excel as he takes the helm. Robeson has been a member of the Board since the Gamesys acquisition and his appointment represents the Board's commitment to the development of the very best talent at Bally's."

Lee Fenton , Bally's outgoing Chief Executive Officer, said, "I want to thank Soo and the rest of the Board for my time at Bally's and for the work through the transition to Robeson's leadership. Bally's is an extraordinary business with extraordinary people, and I want to thank each and every one of them for the support they have shown me and the commitment they continue to bring to the business. It is particularly special for me to be able to hand the reigns to Robeson with whom I have worked for over 14 years. Robeson is a unique talent and the time is right for him to lead Bally's."

Robeson Reeves, Bally's incoming Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am honored to lead Bally's and grateful for the support and confidence shown in me by my fellow Board members. We are a unique company with a robust core and an extraordinary set of opportunities ahead of us. I look forward to working hard with my Executive Team and all our teams to take those opportunities and maximize our growth."

Reeves joined Gamesys in September 2005 and held several leadership positions since that time. Prior to his current role with Bally Interactive, Reeves served as Chief Operating Officer of Gamesys since July 2015 , and before that as Gamesys' Director of Gaming Operations.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform and Bally Casino , a growing iGaming platform.

With 10,500 employees, the Company's casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 600 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a temporary casino facility in Chicago, IL and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA , Bally's will own and/or manage 17 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Investor Contact
Robert Lavan
Chief Financial Officer
401-475-8564
InvestorRelations@ballys.com

Media Contact
Richard Goldman
Kekst CNC
646-847-6102
BallysMediaInquiries@kekstcnc.com

BALY-INV

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballys-appoints-robeson-reeves-as-ceo-301744815.html

SOURCE Bally's Corporation

OP.GG introduces new feature that lets users play indie games on its platform

- Indie game made by students of the Korea Game Science High School, [Alpo: Way Home], becomes the first game to be added to the service

- Part of OP.GG's ongoing efforts to support indie game developers and contribute to the growing indie game industry

TRANSFORMING SAFETY WITH INDUSTRY-FIRST GAMIFIED "SAFETY SIMULATOR" TRAINING FOR ENERGY WORKERS

A new case study by learning and development (L&D) technology innovator Attensi shows how the energy industry is increasingly turning to next-generation simulation technology for safety training.

Equinor has partnered with simulation training provider Attensi to create gaming technology for new safety training

The Attensi solution , created for global energy firm Equinor, is a mobile game-based "safety simulator" training program that leverages realistic 3D scenarios. The training was a key part of Equinor's "Always Safe" professional development initiative for its workforce of over 21,000 employees in 30 countries.

"Safety is at the heart of what we do, and this gamified training provides real understanding that more passive webinars or training videos simply can't match," said Erik Sørhaug, Leader of Innovation and Services in Equinor University. "This mission-critical training is designed to ensure that everyone, from a new technician heading offshore for the first time to the lead of the rig platform, can follow optimal safety practices."

Attensi's custom-built, gamified 3D-simulation is designed to teach offshore workers safety best practices by challenging them to complete realistic, gamified scenarios. The digital safety training features high-end simulations and learning modules rendered as video games – with a multi-stakeholder design that embeds a risk-aware culture across all levels of the organization.

User surveys show strong agreement that the program is not only challenging and engaging (93%), but also well suited as a tool for improving safety competencies (90%).

"Equinor holds itself to the highest safety standards in the industry, which means they require a training approach that is effective enough to ensure learners meet those standards," said Attensi Partner Kjell-André Steffensen. "Traditional online learning and tick-box exercises risk leaving knowledge gaps, which gamified training can bridge and ensure that lessons are embedded into employee behavior when it counts the most – in safety-conscious industrial settings and in the field."

Using games as the basis for training encourages repetition, which ensures the lessons and behaviors become second nature for workers. Attensi and Equinor customized the real-life simulation game to reflect the specific look, technical context and operating environment that offshore workers will recognize.

Everything from the helmet color to the terminology used on oil rigs went into recreating the detailed technical processes and tools needed to do every job safely. Crucially, nearly 9 out of 10 users found the simulation characters and roles highly recognizable and accurate to their day-to-day operations. The simulations allowed employees to put their safety training into practice in a safe-to-fail environment where mistakes don't lead to real-world injuries or equipment damage.

Based on this success, Equinor has entered into an enterprise partnership with Attensi and is already in the process of expanding the approach and best practices into its global workforce.

Learn more about Equinor here .

About Attensi

Attensi has delivered gamified simulation training in over 150 countries and more than 50 languages. Our customers include Circle K, Bosch Siemens Home Appliances, Accenture, Hiscox, Scatec Solar and many more.

CONTACT: Anthony Wong , Anthony.wong@attensi.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1999393/Attensi_Equinor.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transforming-safety-with-industry-first-gamified-safety-simulator-training-for-energy-workers-301743281.html

SOURCE Attensi

My Neighbor Alice Takes A Fresh Approach To The Concept Of Blockchain Gaming By Turning Its Focus Away From Competitive Play To Earn Gaming Onto The Casual Gameplay Experience

My Neighbor Alice introduces a series of innovative features that enable players to personalise their game avatars with cosmetic items and interaction with avatars on the IOS and Android operating system

My Neighbor Alice is a revolutionary multiplayer builder, fully decentralized Blockchain game developed by Antler Interactive and released in early 2021. The game's latest Season 2 offers players a unique way to interact within the game by teaming up with other players to build four different buildings in four different Town Hub through its second community quest which will be ongoing from December 16 2022 until February 14, 2023 . The game's unique concept offers players more ways to control and build their land within the comfort of their homes while interacting with other players globally.

Good Gaming Inc. Signs Development Partnership Agreement With Meraki Studios B.V. For New Minecraft And Roblox Games And Explores AI Technology Integration For Games In 2023

Company Looks Into Leveraging Artificial Intelligence Technology To Enhance Interactive Experiences For Players

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER) (the "Company"), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences across the gaming segment since 2008, has signed a development partnership agreement with Meraki Studios B.V. to create new Minecraft and Roblox games as the Company looks into artificial intelligence (AI) technology integration to enhance engagement and monetization for their interactive gaming experiences for players going into 2023.

Toyota and Nintendo Announce the Ultimate Road Trip by providing 500 Grand Highlander Customers with a Nintendo Switch - OLED Model system and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game

  • 500 Grand Highlander customers will receive a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game
  • Grand Highlander and Nintendo Switch perfect road-trip duo when on-the-go
  • Ultimate Family SUV Set to Hit Dealers in Summer 2023

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, which made its world premiere hours before the opening day of the Chicago Auto Show, is bringing even more road-trip adventures to its customers in partnership with Nintendo. Once on-sale in Summer 2023, 500 customers will receive a Nintendo Switch OLED Model system and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game.

Toyota and Nintendo Announce the Ultimate Road Trip by providing 500 Grand Highlander Customers with a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game

"This is an amazing collaboration between Toyota and Nintendo. The Grand Highlander and the Nintendo Switch are the ultimate duo for families and road trips," said Lisa Materazzo , group vice president of Toyota Marketing.

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model has a similar overall size to the Nintendo Switch system, but with a larger, vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with vivid colors and crisp contrast. Just like Nintendo Switch, the OLED Model allows families to play on the TV and share the detachable Joy-Con controllers for right-out-of-the-box multiplayer fun – or take it on the go to enjoy its play-anywhere versatility.

"Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game will add an extra boost of excitement to road trips this summer," said Devon Pritchard , Nintendo of America's Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications. "What makes this promotion with Toyota so exciting is that the Nintendo Switch system can be played on the go, as well as on the TV, so anyone that hops in their Grand Highlander can take the system with them and keep the gameplay going."

With the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, 500 Grand Highlander customers will also receive a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, which allows them to hit the road anytime, anywhere. Plus those with a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership can also pick up the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass, downloadable content which adds an additional 48 courses in six waves through the end of 2023.

To celebrate the collaboration, a 2024 Grand Highlander was customized and outfitted with a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system + Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe themed wrap and will be on display at the Chicago Auto Show starting February 9-19, 2023 . To take the party a step further, large screens, speakers and a Nintendo gaming console were installed in the vehicle for Chicago Auto Show attendees to experience the spaciousness of Grand Highlander and games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe while at the Toyota booth.

The new Grand Highlander is an active family cruiser built for everything from short trips around town to long drives to favorite destinations. It offers a spacious adult-sized third row, thoughtful storage areas throughout the cabin, ample interior and cargo capacity with room for up to seven carry-on suitcases behind the 3rd row. When cargo hauling is prioritized, there is a total of 98 cubic feet of space with the back rows folded down.

Grand Highlander offers three powertrain options: the well-balanced 2.4L turbo gas engine, the efficiency-leading 2.5L hybrid and the ultimate performance-seeking, 362 horsepower Hybrid MAX. These powertrains provide customers maximum choice for this incredible new vehicle.

Pricing and on-sale date of the all-new 2024 Grand Highlander will be announced later this summer.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 20 electrified options, with more in showrooms later this year.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com .

About Nintendo : Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan , has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario , Donkey Kong , The Legend of Zelda , Metroid , Pokémon , Animal Crossing , Pikmin and Splatoon , through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to deliver unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch family of systems, developing and operating applications for smart devices, and collaborating with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5.4 billion video games and over 800 million hardware units globally. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo's continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash. , serves as headquarters for Nintendo's operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company's website at https://www.nintendo.com/ .

Media Contacts:

Nicky Hamila
469-292-3596
nicky.hamila@toyota.com

Note to Editors: Photos and b-roll can be found on ToyotaNewsroom.com

For customer inquiries, please call: 800-331-4331

Toyota brand logo. (PRNewsFoto/Toyota Media Relations) (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-and-nintendo-announce-the-ultimate-road-trip-by-providing-500-grand-highlander-customers-with-a-nintendo-switch--oled-model-system-and-a-mario-kart-8-deluxe-game-301742737.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

×