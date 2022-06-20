GamingInvesting News

"We wanted to create a video game console that would engage players by making them feel that they are actually in the game," said one of two inventors, from West Palm Beach, Fla. "so we invented the GAMING TV CONSOLE. Our design could offer a virtual reality gaming experience without the hassle of wearing a VR headset." The invention provides an innovative gaming console for video game enthusiasts. In doing so, it offers a more immersive and engaging experience for the gamer. As a result, it could enhance fun and entertainment and it could encourage gamers to be more active while playing video games. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and video game enthusiasts. The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FJK-159, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http:www.InventHelp.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Idexo and Made For Gamers Join Forces to Simplify Web3 Onboarding for Game Developers and Players

Idexo, a simplified platform for building and growing web3 projects, and Made for Gamers, the infrastructure aggregation layer for gaming, are pleased to announce their partnership to advance great web3 gaming experiences. As part of this partnership, Made for Gamers becomes a client of idexo's NFT Marketing Staking, and Token Vesting Softwares and idexo will support them in creating a special NFT campaign to rapidly grow their community. Furthermore, Made for Gamers will be configuring all idexo's products and services to fit into their business model of offering an easy-to-use web3 onboarding experience for game developers.

Of particular interest is the idexo SDK that enables developers to build initial web3 experiences that happen through API key calls rather than needing a user wallet, providing a simple user migration path from newbie to pro, with an eventual offramp to self-custody. This feature fits deeply with Made for Gamers' vision of what web3 gaming experiences should look like.

Reality NFT powered by Golem Network's decentralized solutions

Landlord Go is a revolutionary augmented reality geolocation property trading game which is the biggest of its kind in the world. Every day, it allows 6 million players to buy, sell, or even collect rent on some of the most recognizable landmarks and buildings on the planet, such as the Eiffel Tower or Empire State Building. Landlord Go has transformed the gaming landscape and a new project is set to be released: Reality NFT, powered by Golem Network's decentralized solutions. Now, engaging with premium content on Landlord Go will generate passive income for Reality NFT holders.

Golem Network is a decentralized open-source platform designed for sharing computer resources. Thanks to Golem's architecture, it has provided Reality NFT with a platform that handles backend tasks, including access to blockchain and the calculation of passive income for NFT owners, thus enabling the creation of Reality's NFT ecosystem.

"Because of its decentralized nature, the Golem Network is a natural choice when it comes to hosting gateways to the blockchain. Golem's discovery mechanism allows it to avoid centralization points which are typical for web2 solutions. As a consequence of this approach it is much easier to assure permanent access to a service hosted on Golem," said Paweł Burgchardt - Chief Product Officer at Golem Factory.

Sieciech Czajka - Senior Software Engineer at Golem Factory, added: " The Golem Network allows hosting various applications ranging from batch processing (eg. scientific calculations, rendering) to service-like backends. Once demand for calculations is rising it is really easy to scale up by ordering more providers and deploying additional instances of a service on them. We are currently working closely together with Reality NFT to help them take advantage of decentralized computing and apply this technology to strengthen their backend."

"In the course of developing the Golem platform, our R&D team has been conducting research in various areas of cryptoeconomy and mechanism design. Through this research we have amassed a substantial body of experience that we are now happy to share with our partners. Similarly as with Golem, our goal is to lay solid foundations for a sustainable economy and help Reality Games create user value," said Marcin Benke - R&D Advisor at Golem Factory.

Soon the Golem Network will present more fascinating projects. In the meantime, the company runs a contest where users can win $1500 for an NFT from OpenSea. You can find more information at realitynft.golem.network .

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehyeh_J2qgY
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1843084/Golem_Network_Team.jpg

THE EXPLOSIVE INNOVATION OF AIO DECENTRALIZED EXCHANGE, WINERY SWAP, WILL LAUNCH 2 IDO EVENTS IN JUNE 2022

In recent years, many people have been attracted to the explosion of DEX - Decentralized Exchange. DEX creates a very smart "trusted" environment by managing the exchange with smart contracts and atomic swaps. At the same time, the assets can be traded without the involvement of a third party, which is known as a peer-to-peer transaction. DEXs are valued for their enhanced privacy, robust security, and improved user control. Winery Swap, a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange based on Binance Smart Chain (BEP20), is going to hold IDO for two new interesting games - Bingo Family and NFT Marbles this June .

Hot events coming soon - IDO for two projects in June 2022

There is hot news for Winery Swap users that Winery Swap is going to hold IDO for two new interesting games:

This event gives users a chance to invest in new potential projects to earn more profits. This launching promises to be an interesting activity that attracts a lot of users.

What is Winery Swap?

Winery Swap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange based on Binance Smart Chain (BEP20) using the Automated Market Maker Model (AMM). This enables users to swap cryptocurrencies and tokens without the need for a centralized middleman while maintaining custody of their tokens. It is based on automated smart contracts that are deployed on Binance Smart Chain, one of the top blockchains at present.

CORK is the governance token of Winery Swap, users can use it in diversity functions. CORK has listed on Coinmarketcap, users can easily track and follow alternatives.

Winery Features

Winery Swap has a lot of functions such as:

  • Swap : users can swap any crypto available on DEX with the top lowest transaction fees in the crypto market, only 0.17%
  • Liquidity : Users can easily gain 0.12% earn fees only by adding liquidity without a lot of attempts
  • Oak Barrel - Farm: Stake LP tokens to earn more CORKs and earn fees at a high APR
  • Champagne - Pool: Stake one token and easily earn any other token you want with attractive profits
  • Win - Lottery: 4 rounds each day and chance to win up to 50% of total prizes
  • NFT Launchpad , NFT Earn : Collect unique NFTs, stake, boost, and upgrade to earn more profits than just selling
  • IDO launchpad : Invest soon with a glamorous price, just buy, claim and get multiplier profits when the token is listed on Winery Swap

Many opportunities to invest and gain rewards for users on Winery Swap

  • Constantly updates new features that benefit users like NFT launchpad, NFT earn, and IDO launchpad where users can earn in many ways.
  • Users can participate in an Airdrop to receive a large number of new free tokens.
  • Create a marketplace where users can list NFTs and trade to profit with the lowest transaction fee of 0.1%.

Despite the fact that DEX is still in its early stages, the number of decentralized exchanges is undeniably increasing. In this day and age, when many services, products, and assets have been and are being digitized. This change promises to users a new wind of opportunity and provides numerous benefits to users when trading digital assets.

WINERY -All-in-one Decentralized Exchange

Telegram | Discord | Twitter | Medium | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | Linkedin | Github | Gitbook

Zug, Switzerland, 15th June 2022: GAIMIN launches the world's first interoperable, cross-game, utility NFT - GAIMIN's NFTxg.

GAIMIN has solved a key issue for gamers - re-usable, purchased in-game assets that are not lost when a game closes or the gamer wants to play a different game. With GAIMIN's world first NFT xg a gamer can now securely invest in their gaming experience and retain ownership of a cross-game asset inventory.

GAIMIN launches the world's first Interoperable, Cross-Game, Utility NFT - GAIMIN's NFTxg. (CNW Group/Gaimin)

GAIMIN's NFT xg delivers true cross-game, cross-device, interoperable utility NFTs to moddable AAA games, enabling a gamer to own and retain full ownership their in-game asset purchases, re-using their NFTs across different games with utility relevant to the specific game in which they are being used.

A gamer can now build up an in-game repository through purchase and other acquisition methods and have an immediately available repository for a new game.

Martin Speight , CEO of GAIMIN stated, " I am delighted to announce GAIMIN's NFT xg , a world first in the development of a interoperable, cross-game, utility NFT. In releasing the NFT xg we have solved the gamer's key problem - true in-game asset ownership. Not only does the NFT xg enable a gamer to own their in-game assets, but it also assures the 60+% of gamers who do not purchase in-game assets they can now purchase and own assets, improving their gaming experience and creating a gaming inventory that can be later sold or rented/loaned to other gamers."

Martin commented further, " The key feature of the NFT xg is its ability to transfer utility between different games. We have initially implemented NFT xg technology into Minecraft and GTA V with other moddable, private server hosted games, such as RUST which is next on the list. One such NFT xg is the "Ridged Quickblade" which is usable in both Minecraft and GTA V and will also be available in RUST shortly - one NFT with interoperable in-game attributes and enchantments, 3 in-game uses!"

Currently only games incorporating GAIMIN NFT and blockchain technology can support the NFT xg - these are Minecraft, GTA V and (soon to be) RUST. However, GAIMIN has developed a plugin for all server owners who run these games, and is developing an SDK which will allow developers of games for the Unreal and Unity game engines to incorporate GAIMIN blockchain and NFT technology into their games and therefore allow the NFT xg to be used in these games. The NFT xg will have a style and attributes relevant to its utility in the game in which it is being used.

Martin concluded, " The launch of GAIMIN's NFT xg into some of the most popular AAA games allows users to retain ownership of their in-game NFT asset purchases, with utility built into a number of different games. This creates retained value for NFT xg owners and for the first time allows gamers to invest in their gaming experience and retain their purchases. Over the coming months, we expect the number of games supporting NFT xg to increase, we shall be releasing more NFT xg assets and enabling ownership of assets through our PC monetising technology. "

About GAIMIN

GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetise the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralised data processing network harnessing under utilised processing power typically found in gaming PC's to create a world-wide decentralised data processing network, delivering "supercomputer" performance.

With a free to download PC-based application GAIMIN monetises the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering "supercomputer" level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices. Focusing initially on the powering of blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network also supports a number of different large scale data processing applications, including video rendering.

GAIMIN pays users in its own crypto currency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different crypto currency.

For more information on GAIMIN click on this link: www.gaimin.io

For up to date information, please follow the following GAIMIN social media accounts:

PartyCasino Looks at AI and Future Advancements

  • AI behavioral technologies developed by Entain and Harvard Medical School
  • Local tests of ARC program show positive results
  • UK national tests of the program to commence this summer
  • Launch of the ARC program in Rest of World to follow 

    • Gaming group Entain plc, home of a handful of international gambling brands, such as PartyCasino, has developed an Advanced Responsibility and Care program (ARC) based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), with the aim of improving and identifying high-risk behavior, as an extra layer of protection for their customers.

    The ARC program uses 30 markers to identify patterns and behaviors in players. The markers, which look at the complete range of players' patterns during play, were developed through Entain's partnerships with Harvard Medical School and other leading researchers. The ARC protector model is currently being developed and tested on a small scale in the UK, ready to be launched nationally this summer, with a potential roll out to Rest of World to follow.

    Immutable Launches $500 Million Developer and Venture Investment Fund to Accelerate Adoption of Web3 Games and Projects

    Australia's Fastest Growing Unicorn Helps Make NFTs Available At Any Price Point, Fostering Mass Adoption In Gaming, Collectibles, Music And Sports, Among Others

    Immutable powering the next generation of web3 games as the leading carbon-neutral, scalable platform for trading NFTs on Ethereum, today announced the launch of its inaugural development fund, Immutable Ventures. The Immutable Developer and Venture Fund is dedicated to supporting web3 games and NFT-centric companies that build on Immutable X. The inaugural $500 million fund will accelerate the growth of the Immutable X protocol by allocating token grants and investments to the most promising games and projects building on the Immutable X platform.

