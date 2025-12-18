Intuit's Consumer Platform Powers the Future of Tax Filing: TurboTax and Credit Karma Launch "Now This Is Taxes" Highlighting Trusted Tax Experts and Maximized Refunds

A Full-Funnel, Integrated, Multi-Channel Approach Will Feature Re-Recorded Iconic Songs by Gen Z Artists Such as Ravyn Lenae, Toro y Moi, and The Beaches
Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , today launched the second year of its successful brand campaign "Now This is Taxes" for tax year 2025 (taxes filed in 2026). The campaign demonstrates the future of taxes through its consumer platform, the only all-in-one destination seamlessly fusing Credit Karma and TurboTax with Agentic AI and human intelligence (AI+HI). By delivering done-for-you tax filing experiences, trusted guidance, and actively working in the customer's best interest to maximize money outcomes year-round, Intuit's consumer platform is unique in the marketplace. The campaign targets progressive prior-year assisted (PYA) filers, ambitious, tech-savvy individuals aged 18–44 who are frustrated with the old, manual, and expensive tax process, and know there is a better way.
"People expect brands to rise and meet the occasion, yet they continue to tolerate a process riddled with pain, confusion, and little reward, accepting the status quo that taxes are supposed to be painful," says Nick Soukas, Intuit Consumer Group, Senior Vice President of Marketing. "We are making high-quality, done-for-you tax guidance more accessible and tech-forward for everyone, whether they want virtual or in-person expert help. TurboTax is ensuring that excellence is the standard, not the exception, actively working in our customers' best interest to find them more money, easier, and faster. This is the essence of ‘Now This Is Taxes.'"
The campaign strategy is built on the understanding that the Gen Z target audience is less familiar with taxes and finances. However, they desire agency over their money and crave expert guidance to have confidence it is done right. Because they are just starting out, value is critical, and they want to ensure they get the best outcome for the price—a promise TurboTax is delivering directly:
- DIY Free Mobile App Offer: Regardless of tax situation or complexity, customers who file by February 28, 2026 can do their own taxes for free through the TurboTax mobile app if they didn't use TurboTax last year.
- Expert (Full Service) Offer: New or returning tax filers, including existing TurboTax DIY customers who now prefer to hand off their taxes completely to an expert, benefit from a market-leading, flat fee of just $150 for both Federal and State taxes as long as they file by February 28, 2026.
- On-Demand Expert Help and Review: All customers can access on-demand virtual support that is informed by tax experts (available for an add-on cost), or one on one help from a tax expert (included with the TurboTax Expert products), and Expert Final Review (included with TurboTax Expert Assist, and an add-on cost to TurboTax DIY products).
Introducing the TY25 "Now This Is Taxes" Creative Campaign: A Full-Funnel Integrated Production
The fully integrated campaign, built on a full-funnel, multi-channel approach, features high-impact partnerships with the NCAA ® (TurboTax is an Official Corporate Partner of the NCAA), Netflix, Chartis (UEFN) Fortnite Creative, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Future news announcements will be made regarding the partnerships.
The fully integrated campaign strategically reinforces that the future of filing taxes and year-round money management is here now through a powerful music strategy. Leveraging Gen Z-appealing artists to re-record iconic songs, this creates a cultural and emotional connection that transforms the technical promise of Intuit's AI + HI powered consumer platform into a modern experience that maximizes money outcomes for this audience. Intuit spots rolling out throughout the April tax deadline use these re-recorded tracks as a unifying campaign soundtrack, demonstrating TurboTax's ability to alleviate customer pain points and deliver the three core benefits: Done-for-You Experiences, Trusted Guidance, and Maximized Money Outcomes.
- Now Taxes is Trusted Guidance - This spot addresses the customer problem of feeling stuck by showcasing Intuit's trusted guidance. A bicyclist hands their tax prep off to a TurboTax expert who files for them, keeping the filer updated with live progress notifications no matter where they ride. For some, an expert could take as little as one hour to complete the return, providing a massive time saver and confidence boost. Additionally, filers could see up to a $1,000 refund increase or lower balance due based on tax law changes, making expert guidance highly appealing to Gen Z this tax season. (Launching December 25)
- Associated Song: Ravyn Lenae re-recorded "Bicycle Race" (Queen). Chicago-born R&B sensation Lenae has amassed over one billion streams globally, earning critical acclaim for her genre-bending sound. Following the release of her sophomore album, Bird's Eye, featuring Billboard's Hot 100 single "Love Me Not," Lenae recently wrapped not only her own headline tour but five sold-out dates supporting one of pop music's biggest acts, Sabrina Carpenter.
- Now Taxes is Maximized Money Outcomes - Highlighting the benefit of TurboTax and Credit Karma's seamless experiences, an overly cautious dog owner and her accident-prone dog find new freedom by using TurboTax in Credit Karma. Customers can receive their federal tax refund up to Five Days Early, or secure fast access to funds with Refund Advance (RAD), offering up to $4,000 instantly after the IRS accepts their return. They will then be able to use the Refund Assistant to maximize their money, crush debt, or build an emergency fund. (Launching January 19, 2026)
- Associated Song: The Beaches re-recorded "I Ran So Far Away" (Flock of Seagulls). The Beaches are a five-time Juno Award-winning band whose viral breakup anthem "Blame Brett" catapulted them to global stardom. Known for their infectious energy and sold-out live shows, they continue to dominate the alternative rock charts and social feeds alike with over 500 million streams.
- Now Taxes is Easy, Done-For-You with Free Tax Filing - A band of roommates finally gain confidence that they are getting the best tax outcome, and are delighted that they can file for free through the TurboTax Free Edition . (Launching January 7, 2026)
- Associated Song: Storefront, an award-winning NYC music production company led by Managing Director Matt Nelson and founders John "Scrapper" Sneider and Adam Elk, produced a TurboTax Original Song that factually, yet musically describes how to qualify, with roughly 37 percent of all filers qualifying for TurboTax Free Edition (Simple Form 1040 returns only, no schedules except for EITC, CTC, student loan interest, and Schedule 1-A). Known for its focus on live instrumentation and modern pop authenticity, the studio collaborates with the music scene's top talent to produce "earworm" melodies and high-quality original compositions that resonate with audiences.
- Now Taxes is Done For You Business Taxes - A small business owner finally gets answers to his tax questions when he files with a TurboTax small business tax expert in TurboTax Experts for Business . The tax expert not only understands the owner's business, but can also offer him personalized advice year round. An interstellar win for everyone.
"For me, covering an iconic song is all about bringing that classic energy forward into the modern era," says Ravyn Lenae. "I love how ‘Bicycle Race' celebrates freedom of choice. It highlights the importance of choosing modern technological efficiencies in our everyday lives."
Integrated Distribution & Optimization: National Reach, Local Impact
"Now This Is Taxes" is built on an integrated distribution strategy that drives the full-funnel experience by connecting with consumers both nationally and locally, when, how and where they are interacting with finances and taxes.
- National and Local Engagement: The strategy employs field marketing, influencers, and word-of-mouth (WOM) to create trust and human connection in communities nationwide. This approach is supported by the strategic opening of TurboTax Stores , which act as a physical touchpoint to meet Gen Z in person and in their neighborhoods. This allows the campaign to leverage store design, physical locations, engaging programming, and unique cultural extensions to deepen engagement where it matters most.
- Associated Song: Toro y Moi's re-recording of "Our House" (Madness) is specifically used to announce TurboTax's new Expert stores and offices coming to a neighborhood near you. (Began running 11/9)
- Mid-to-Lower Funnel Optimization: The campaign is engineered to extend beyond initial awareness to deepen Gen Z engagement on platforms like TikTok and YouTube. This mid-funnel strategy utilizes platform-optimized storytelling to illustrate the optimized money outcomes and financial guidance delivered through TurboTax and Credit Karma. The creative highlights key features—such as Year-Round Control , Auto-Import , and Refund Advance —alongside our core service offerings, including On-Demand Expert Help , the DIY Free Mobile App , and the Full Service flat-fee offer.
Read how Intuit's consumer platform powers year-round money outcomes for those who need it most here .
The brand campaign was created in partnership with R/GA, a creative innovation company and Wieden+Kennedy, an independent creative network supporting media placements. The production was led by directors Los Perez.
