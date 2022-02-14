Fintech Investing News

Grants to Help Restaurants Boost Staff and Fuel Growth INTUit the global technology platform that makes TurboTax QuickBooks Mint Credit Karma and Mailchimp today announced the recipients of its QuickBooks Restaurant Relief Initiative grant program. QuickBooks collaborated with the Georgia Restaurant Association to provide 20 small restaurants each with a $5,000 grant and one-year free subscriptions to QuickBooks ...

Grants to Help Restaurants Boost Staff and Fuel Growth

INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , today announced the recipients of its QuickBooks Restaurant Relief Initiative grant program. QuickBooks collaborated with the Georgia Restaurant Association (GRA), to provide 20 small restaurants each with a $5,000 grant and one-year free subscriptions to QuickBooks Online and Mailchimp to help run and grow their businesses.

"At Intuit, we know the struggles that small businesses have endured over the past two years and we have seen many of them successfully pull through with even more ingenuity and determination than ever before," said Alex Chriss, EVP and General Manager of Intuit's Small Business and Self-Employed Group. "Whether it's through our QuickBooks or Mailchimp products and services or special grant programs, we're focused on creating opportunities for small business owners globally to achieve prosperity."

Like many restaurants across the country, Atlanta restaurants have been impacted by the pandemic and other macroeconomic factors such as labor shortages, supply chain issues and inflation. In Atlanta, monthly revenues for the city's surviving restaurants were up 7% in September 2021 compared to September 2019. But for those with annual revenues below $250,000 the recovery has been slower, according to the latest data from Intuit QuickBooks.

"Atlanta has one of the most vibrant restaurant scenes in the country and is home to many innovative restaurants," said Sheldon Cummings, Chief Operating Officer at Mailchimp. "As part of the Intuit family and on behalf of our Atlanta employees, Mailchimp is proud to be a part of this initiative and support independent restaurants in our community. There are many forces that continue to challenge small businesses but we are happy to play a part in the success of these owners and their employees."

The grants were awarded to restaurants that fall into this net revenue category and can be used toward payroll and operating expenses to address staffing challenges and drive growth. Click here for more details on the qualifications and selection process that was used to determine final recipients.

"We are delighted to see global companies with a local presence take an active role in the ongoing recovery of the restaurant industry in Georgia," said Karen Bremer, CAE, President and CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association (GRA). "These grants will make an immediate impact on the recipients who we know work very hard to keep staff happy and run a thriving business."

List of Recipients

The 20 recipients are located in the metro Atlanta area plus Macon, Athens and Augusta, GA:

"This grant will allow us to give back to our employees and to our community, both of whom have been steadfast supporters during this pandemic," said Katherine Drolett, co-owner of The Nook and recipient of the QuickBooks Restaurant Relief Initiative grant.

Check Presentation Ceremony

QuickBooks and Mailchimp will present a $5,000 grant check to The Nook on Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia on February 15, 2022. For more details please contact Clare Nordstrom, claren@accesstheagency.com .

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social .

About Georgia Restaurant Association

The GRA's mission is to serve as the voice for Georgia's Restaurants in Advocacy, Education and Awareness. From large chains to start-ups, the GRA helps make Georgia a better place for restaurants to do business and helps make restaurants better for Georgia. For more information, please visit www.garestaurants.org .

Intuit QuickBooks:

Lyda Scrogings

lyda_scrogings@intuit.com

Clare Nordstrom

claren@accesstheagency.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

IntuitINTUFintech Investing
INTU

FIS Acquisition of Payrix Expands Its E-Commerce, Embedded Payments and Finance Experiences for SMB Merchants via Platforms

Key facts

  • The acquisition allows FIS to enhance embedded payments and finance experiences for small- and medium- sized businesses (SMBs) in any industry, accelerating the company's fast-growing e-commerce business.
  • Founded in 2015, Payrix specializes in providing embedded payments solutions into SaaS-based platforms to serve SMB e-commerce merchants.
  • FIS will further capitalize on the fast-growing demand for embedded finance capabilities by combining Payrix's industry-leading automated underwriting and onboarding capabilities with Worldpay from FIS' best-in-class global payment capabilities allowing any size business to go global at scale.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announces it has enhanced its embedded payments strategy with the acquisition of Atlanta-based, Payrix . This acquisition aligns with FIS' strategy to expand its e-commerce offerings to companies of all sizes, and in any industry, by embedding payments capabilities within Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms. This acquisition will also enable FIS to unlock the value of its broad solution portfolio by delivering embedded finance capabilities in addition to its e-commerce offerings to small- and medium- sized businesses (SMBs).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit QuickBooks Unveils Brand's First-Ever Commercial for The Big Game

Features Musician DJ Khaled & Reveals How QuickBooks + Mailchimp Help Small Businesses

During the biggest football game of the season on February 13, INTUit QuickBooks will unveil a 30-second ad the first-ever commercial for The Big Game dedicated to the QuickBooks and Mailchimp brands. The spot from INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks TurboTax Mint Credit Karma and Mailchimp features Grammy award-winning musician and producer, DJ Khaled and will air in the fourth quarter. The ad, which will air in the U.S. and Canada, is part of QuickBooks' new Early Start campaign that's focused on helping new entrepreneurs succeed while navigating the duality of emotions many small business owners experience when pursuing their passions.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SumUp to Use Worldpay from FIS to Support Global Expansion and Growth

  • Worldpay from FIS selected by SumUp to provide global acquiring services.
  • SumUp will utilise Worldpay's scale to support continued global expansion.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) has today announced that global fintech SumUp will use Worldpay's merchant solutions portfolio, as the Europe-based fintech leader continues its global expansion.

London-based SumUp supports over 3.5 million merchants in over 30 markets. The fintech offers tailor-made digital business solutions to small businesses and entrepreneurs, allowing them to run their business as well as pay simply, easily and securely with a range of card readers and multiple remote payment solutions such as invoices, gift cards and payment links.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Everyone Can Find Their Perfectly Matched TurboTax Live Expert

TurboTax Brings its New Tax-expert Matchmaking Capabilities to Super Bowl LVI

Today, TurboTax , from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , unveiled its Super Bowl LVI spot featuring its new TurboTax Live expert matching and a cameo from Jason Sudeikis.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS Names Stephanie Ferris as President

Key facts:

  • Stephanie Ferris joined FIS in 2019 through the company's acquisition of Worldpay where she served as Chief Financial Officer.
  • A 27-year financial services veteran, Ferris most recently served as Chief Administrative Officer of FIS.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) today announced the promotion of Stephanie Ferris to company President effective Feb. 8.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Crypto.com Partners With Industry-Leading Blockchain Validator and Merchant Acquirer Worldpay From FIS to Support Global Expansion

Key facts

  • Rapidly growing crypto platform engages Worldpay from FIS as a blockchain validator and will utilize the company's payment gateway and global acquiring services to support continued global expansion.
  • Worldpay will process card-based purchases and sales of cryptocurrencies for Crypto.com.
  • Worldpay is an experienced Card-to-Crypto processor, which provides services for 4 of the top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges.

Financial technology leader Worldpay from FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) has partnered with Crypto.com, the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, to be a global validator and operator for the Crypto.org Chain. The Crypto.org Chain is a public blockchain which enables transactions worldwide between people and businesses. As part of the partnership, Worldpay will also provide global merchant acquiring services to support Crypto.com's continued growth and global expansion.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×