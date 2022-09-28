Fintech Investing News

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform behind TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , today announced the official opening of its new Canadian headquarters in Toronto's downtown core. Located in ‘The Well' at Front Street West and Spadina Avenue, the new space is Intuit's first global site that has implemented the company's workplace of the future design.

"We've identified the city of Toronto as a global talent hub and a top growth site for Intuit globally. We're thrilled to officially open the doors of this dynamic, new, hybrid space to serve our employees, customers and community," said David Marquis, vice president and Canada country manager at Intuit. "With this newly designed workplace, we're making a meaningful investment in our growth in Canada, while creating more opportunities for technologists to do the best work of their lives at Intuit."

The modern, 116,000 square foot office was designed to optimize Intuit's hybrid and diverse culture, while creating the ideal environment to co-create, make connections, and innovate. Design highlights include:

  • Blended neighbourhoods: A continuum of options ranging from quiet areas to active areas and open collaboration spaces.
  • Project rooms: Flexible spaces designed for teams that need both individual desks and collaborative furniture settings for longer term projects.
  • Library: Quiet zones that allow employees to focus without noise or distraction.
  • Prayer/meditation rooms: Private space for our staff to focus on their mental health and spiritual needs.
  • Social hubs: Spaces designed for social connections and wellness, such as an outdoor terrace, coffee stations, reflection areas, and an exercise area.

Toronto's rapid growth as a key technology hub has made the city an attractive home base for innovators globally. In a recent global report, Toronto was ranked the third-largest tech hub in North America due to its depth of diverse talent.

"Toronto is home to some of the best technology talent in the world. We're looking to tap into the incredible diverse talent pool in our own backyard," added Marquis. "With this move, current and future Canadian employees will accelerate our mission of powering prosperity around the world."

About Intuit:

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Intuit Celebrates the Latino Community with "Unidos We Grow" Hispanic Heritage Month Campaign

Intuit TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mailchimp bring together the hispanic community to celebrate and financially empower individuals and entrepreneurs

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , today announces a month of special programming and resources to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The series begins with a roundtable conversation of Hispanic business leaders including actor, author, and philanthropist George Lopez and award-winning journalist Soledad O'Brien. Intuit's "Unidos We Grow" campaign highlights the financial opportunities Hispanic consumers, businesses, and communities have to power their prosperity.

FIS Unveils Worldpay for Platforms, Enabling Software Providers to Transform SMB Commerce Experiences

Key facts:

  • The launch of Worldpay for Platforms combines the power of FIS' global merchant and banking solutions into one platform with embedded payments technology through its recent acquisition of Payrix.
  • Worldpay for Platforms empowers software companies that serve small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) to advance their users' businesses by more seamlessly embedding payments and finance features into their software or platform through a single integration.
  • This SaaS solution enables software providers, no matter the industry they serve, to help drive growth and user value for their SMB clients while leveraging a greatly reduced number of technology partners.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it is revolutionizing the way small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) gain access to embedded payments and finance solutions through software providers with the launch of Worldpay for Platforms™ .

Join #UnidosWeGrow Roundtable with Actor George Lopez to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Free digital event hosted by Intuit QuickBooks, TurboTax and Mailchimp to learn how culture and community foster growth

To celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , is hosting a free online roundtable for consumers and small business owners on Thursday, September 15 with leading Latino entertainers, entrepreneurs and financial experts for a candid conversation about the important role that culture and community play in reaching personal and professional growth goals.

FIS Ranks First in 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings

Key facts:

  • FIS takes top ranking in the 2022 IDC Financial Insights FinTech Rankings.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it has ranked first in the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings . The ranking features the top 100 global providers of financial technology based on prior-year revenue. FIS has been first in the IDC FinTech rankings for nine of the past 12 years.

Why Consider Fintech Investing? (Updated 2022)

Why Consider Fintech Investing? (Updated 2022)

The digitization of the financial industry has accelerated in recent years, and investment in fintech has emerged as an attractive wealth-building opportunity for investors.

In 2021, global fintech investment totaled US$210 billion, according to KPMG. “Expansion” is the word the firm used to describe the fintech market for the year, as that figure was double the previous year's investment.

KPMG attributes 2021’s success to growing deal sizes in a wide variety of fintech subsectors — from cryptocurrencies and blockchain to wealthtech and cybersecurity.

PayPal Appoints John Kim as Chief Product Officer

Former President of Expedia Marketplace Brings Extensive Product Management and Technical Experience to PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced that John Kim will join the company as Executive Vice President (EVP), Chief Product Officer (CPO), effective September 26, 2022 . Kim brings unique skills and experience building foundational consumer products and marketplaces from the ground up. Throughout his career, he has driven innovative product development to compete and win in rapidly evolving and competitive markets. Kim succeeds current CPO, Mark Britto who will remain with PayPal for a transition period, before retiring at the end of this year.

