Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , Intuit Enterprise Suite , and Intuit Accountant Suite , announced today that Sandeep Aujla, chief financial officer, will present at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in Scottsdale, AZ.
The fireside chat will begin at 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time and will be available live via audio webcast at https://investors.intuit.com/news-events . A replay of the webcast will be available on Intuit's Investor Relations website after the presentation ends.
About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the consumers, businesses, and accountants we serve, with products including TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , Intuit Enterprise Suite , and Intuit Accountant Suite . Intuit's financial intelligence brings together decades of trusted data, deep financial expertise, AI, and human experts to help customers at every stage of their financial journey. This puts more money in their pockets, saves time by reducing manual work, and ensures they have complete confidence in every financial decision. For more information, visit Intuit.com .
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Lisa Patterson
Intuit Inc.
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Intuit Inc.
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