Introducing Mopaw From Mopar: Experts Equipping Four Paws and Four Wheels

-

  • Mopaw offers premium travel- and vehicle-related pet accessories that embrace Mopar's high standards for quality, durability and vehicle compatibility

Mopar announces the launch of Mopaw, an all-new line of premium-quality, travel- and vehicle-related pet accessories designed to support the growing community of pet-loving drivers in the United States.

Pet industry expenditures recently totaled more than $150 billion in the United States with sales expected to continue climbing, according to the American Pet Products Association, and approximately 78% of American pet owners travel with their pets each year, says the Global Vet Link.

Mopaw arrives at a moment when pets are more integrated into daily life than ever before.

A Trusted Automotive Brand Expands Into Pet Mobility
Whether exclusively designed for Mopaw or sourced from prominent manufacturers, all products embrace Mopar's high standards for quality, durability and vehicle compatibility. The result is a collection that gives pet owners the confidence that comes from choosing a brand built on decades of engineering excellence. 

"When it comes to making sure our pets are happy and healthy, Americans don't cut corners, they treat their pets just like a member of the family," said Tim Kuniskis, Head of American Brands, SRT Performance, NA Marketing and Retail Strategy. "Mopaw accessories bring the car enthusiast and the pet lover together in a way that only an OEM can, so you don't have to sacrifice fit or finish when traveling with your pets." 

The initial Mopaw product and merchandise lineup includes:

  • Pet carrier: Sourced from Nemesys Gear, the pet carrier is designed to integrate seamlessly with a vehicle's back seat latch system. This secure, comfort-forward carrier helps reduce pet anxiety while giving owners peace of mind during every ride 
  • Folding pet kennel: Pets and drivers agree that travel feels safer in an enclosed space. This folding kennel features four tie-down straps for secure vehicle attachment. It stores flat, assembles quickly and is ready for any four-legged adventure 
  • Interior protection options: Sourced from 4Knines, the heavy-duty, functional seat and door covers protect interior surfaces, while hammocks are designed to block the gap between the front and back seats, because every adventure should leave memories, not messes
  • YETI buddy tumbler and dog bowl: The buddy tumbler delivers temperature-controlled hydration on the go, pairing perfectly with a durable dog bowl
  • Collars and leashes: From driveway to the dog park, a variety of collars and leashes keep every adventure stylish, secure and full of wag 
  • Dog T-shirts and hoodies: Combining comfort and personality, the shirts and hoodies are designed to keep pets cozy while showcasing their adventurous spirit

Even More Ways to Equip You and Your Best Friend
Pet lovers looking to bring an adventurous spirit with Mopaw gear can explore a growing collection of products at the online store or by visiting a U.S.-based Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, Alfa Romeo or Fiat dealership.

Mopar
Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 88 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Mopar and company news and video on:
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Mopar brand: www.mopar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/mopar
Instagram: www.instagram.com/officialmopar
X: @OfficialMOPAR
YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/mopar or www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-mopaw-from-mopar-experts-equipping-four-paws-and-four-wheels-302748920.html

SOURCE Stellantis

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Stellantis NVSTLAnyse:stla
STLA
The Conversation (0)
Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the US$90 million 1 investment in AR$ equivalent... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) , ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Interim Financial Report For The Half Year Ended 31 December 2022

Developing the world class Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia to produce high quality manganese concentrate and high purity manganese products for traditional and new energy markets.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Half Year Report. Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) is the operator of the Butcherbird Manganese Project (Butcherbird or Project) which hosts Australia’s largest onshore manganese resource with current JORC... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report December 2022

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report. Quarterly Highlights High Purity Manganese Key Offtake and Financing Agreement Signed: Element 25 Ltd (E25) and Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (Stellantis) sign... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

E25 signs Offtake and Project Financing Agreement with Global Mobility Provider Stellantis

Element 25 to supply battery-grade manganese sulphate to support Stellantis’ EV strategy under world-first upstream investment by a top-tier automaker into a listed manganese company.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement (Agreement) with Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis) to supply battery-grade high purity, manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) from E25’s proposed USA-based HPMSM processing facility (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sarama Provides Corporate Update

Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

Lexaria Expects Oral GLP-1 Pills to Generate Billions in New Industry Sales

Copper Quest Announces 2026 Exploration Programs Beginning with Drilling on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project

Related News

silver investing

Silver Institute: Sustained Supply Deficit Exposes Market to Squeezes

gold investing

Agnico Eagle Plans Three Way Consolidation to Forge Massive Finnish Gold Hub

Sarama Provides Corporate Update

gold investing

Has Gold Production Peaked?

precious metals investing

Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

base metals investing

Copper Quest Announces 2026 Exploration Programs Beginning with Drilling on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0024 to R-0026 with Intercepts Including 54.20% Fe2O3, 7.07% TiO2, 0.443% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador