Intrepid Metals Identifies New Porphyry Target at Corral Copper

Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR,OTC:IMTCF) (OTCQB: IMTCF) ("Intrepid" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the identification of the Curly Porphyry Target ("Curly Target"), a newly defined exploration target within its district-scale Corral Copper Project ("Corral" or the "Project") in Cochise County, Arizona. Identified through the Company's ongoing integrated exploration program, the Curly Target has emerged as a compelling target for a potential porphyry copper-gold system and represents an important advancement in Intrepid's evolving geological model at Corral (see Figure 1 below). The Curly Target will be further evaluated as part of the Company's upcoming induced polarization ("IP") survey in August, ahead of the planned September drill program, which includes approximately 5,000 metres dedicated to testing high-priority porphyry targets.
The Curly Target was identified through the integration of geological mapping, detailed drill core review, targeted field investigations and portable X-ray fluorescence ("pXRF") analysis. Together, these datasets have identified multiple geological features characteristic of porphyry systems and suggest the Curly Target may lie proximal to a magmatic-hydrothermal center responsible for the extensive carbonate replacement ("CRD") copper-gold-silver mineralization encountered elsewhere across the Project.
"As our understanding of Corral continues to evolve, the Curly Target has emerged as one of the most compelling porphyry targets identified on the Project to date," said Matt Lennox-King, Chairman and Interim CEO of Intrepid Metals. "Our technical work continues to reinforce the interpretation that the extensive CRD mineralization across Corral is related to a larger porphyry system at depth. The identification of porphyry-style alteration, veining and geochemical vectors at the Curly Target represents another important milestone as we prepare to commence our first dedicated porphyry drill program later this year."
Defining the Curly Porphyry Target
As part of its technical review, the Company undertook a targeted "clast-seeking" program designed to better understand both the distribution and character of intrusive fragments encountered within the drill core. The objective of this work was to identify evidence of nearby porphyry mineralization and provide vectors toward the interpreted source intrusion responsible for the widespread CRD mineralization across the Project.
The review identified numerous rounded to sub-rounded clasts of altered intrusive rocks within drill core, including fragments interpreted to be Turquoise Granite. Many of these clasts exhibit strong potassic alteration with localized quartz-sericite-pyrite ("QSP") overprinting and contain porphyry-style quartz "B" veins hosting chalcopyrite and molybdenite. Importantly, the mineralized veins terminate at the margins of the clasts, indicating the alteration and mineralization pre-date their incorporation into the surrounding breccia and suggesting they were derived from an already mineralized intrusive source.
Figure 1: Corral Copper Project Map Showing Target Locations
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Field mapping completed at the Curly Target identified porphyry-proximal alteration styles consistent with those observed within the mineralized clasts, including stockwork veining, QSP alteration and altered intrusive rocks. The presence of Turquoise Granite in both outcrop and drill core further strengthens the geological relationship and supports the interpretation that the McLaury Zone may represent, or lie proximal to, the source of the porphyry-style clasts identified elsewhere on the Project.
pXRF Analysis Identifies Additional Vectors
The Company also completed an innovative pXRF program focused on analysing hydrothermal fracture-fill material rather than the surrounding host rock. By selectively sampling fracture coatings and vein material, the program minimizes dilution from wall-rock geochemistry and enhances the ability to detect geochemical leakage associated with concealed mineralized systems.
Preliminary results demonstrate well-defined geochemical clusters, including copper, manganese and sulphur enrichment, together with copper/zinc and zinc/manganese ratios, providing encouraging vectors commonly associated with porphyry systems. The geochemical results support the Curly Target and other priority target areas identified through geological mapping and drill core interpretation.
Next Steps
Results from the ongoing geological review and pXRF program will be integrated with the Company's planned IP survey, scheduled to commence in early August. The combined datasets will be used to refine priority drill hole locations ahead of Intrepid's planned September drill program, which includes approximately 5,000 metres of drilling dedicated to testing high-priority porphyry targets at Corral.
Technical Information
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo. Mr. MacNeil is a Technical Advisor to the Company and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Intrepid Metals Corp.
Intrepid Metals Corp. is focused on exploring for high-grade essential metals, including copper, silver, and zinc, in established mining jurisdictions in southeastern Arizona, USA. The Company's portfolio is anchored by the Corral Copper Property, an advanced exploration-stage, district-scale system with extensive drilling and significant shallow results, complemented by the Tombstone South and Mesa Well Properties. Intrepid is led by an experienced technical and management team with a strong track record of advancing and permitting projects across North America. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "INTR" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "IMTCF". For more information, visit www.intrepidmetals.com.
On behalf of the Company
"Matthew Lennox-King"
Chairman & Interim-CEO
For further information regarding this news release, please contact:
Matthew Lennox-King, Chairman & Interim CEO
Evelyn Cox, VP Corporate Development
604-681-8030
invest@intrepidmetals.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements relate to: the potential of the property; the timeline, goals and expectations regarding planned exploration and drilling programs at the Company's mineral projects; the interpretation of exploration results; the potential for a porphyry copper-gold system; the mineral potential of the Corral district; and the exploration potential of the Corral Copper Property and the Company's other mineral projects.
In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company can raise additional financing to continue operations; the results of exploration activities, commodity prices, the timing and amount of future exploration and development expenditures, the availability of labour and materials, receipt of and compliance with necessary regulatory approvals and permits, the estimation of insurance coverage, and assumptions with respect to currency fluctuations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, and other similar matters. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to the ability to access infrastructure, risks relating to the failure to access financing, risks relating to changes in commodity prices, risk related to unanticipated geological or structural formations and characteristics risks related to current global financial conditions, risks related to current global financial conditions and the impact of any future global pandemic on the Company's business, reliance on key personnel, operational risks inherent in the conduct of exploration and development activities, including the risk of accidents, labour disputes and cave-ins, regulatory risks including the risk that permits may not be obtained in a timely fashion or at all, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, risks related to disputes concerning property titles and interests, environmental risks and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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