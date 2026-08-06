Intrepid Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Corral Copper Project in Arizona

Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR,OTC:IMTCF) (OTCQB: IMTCF) ("Intrepid" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion and filing of an independent technical report for the Company's district-scale Corral Copper Project ("Corral" or the "Project") in Cochise County, Arizona.
The report, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Corral Copper Exploration Project" (the "Technical Report"), was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has an effective date of August 5, 2026. The Technical Report was prepared by Alan J. Wainwright, PhD, P.Geo, who is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and independent of the Company.
The Technical Report provides a comprehensive overview of Corral, including its property ownership, geological setting, exploration history, historical and recent drilling, mineralization and exploration potential. It also provides recommendations for the continued advancement of the Project.
"Completing the Technical Report is an important milestone for Corral," said Matt Lennox-King, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Intrepid. "The report brings together the extensive historical work completed across the Project with Intrepid's recent exploration and drilling, providing a strong technical foundation for the next phase of work. With shallow copper-gold-silver mineralization already identified and multiple CRD and porphyry targets across the district-scale property, we believe Corral offers considerable opportunity for further discovery and growth."
A copy of the Technical Report is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: https://intrepidmetals.com/projects/corral-copper.
Technical Information
All scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alan J. Wainwright, PhD, P.Geo. Mr. Wainwright is a Technical Advisor to the Company and a QP for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
The Company is filing the Technical Report on a voluntary basis and this filing is not being made pursuant to subsection 8.3(1) of NI 43-101, as no disclosure document requiring the filing of a technical report has been filed by the Company in connection with the Project as of the date hereof.
About Intrepid Metals Corp.
Intrepid Metals Corp. is focused on exploring for high-grade essential metals, including copper, silver, and zinc, in established mining jurisdictions in southeastern Arizona, USA. The Company's portfolio is anchored by the Corral Copper Property, an advanced exploration-stage, district-scale system with extensive drilling and significant shallow results, complemented by the Tombstone South and Mesa Well Properties.
Teck Resources Limited became an equity stakeholder in Intrepid at the end of 2025. Intrepid is led by an experienced technical and management team with a strong track record of advancing and permitting projects across North America. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "INTR" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "IMTCF". For more information, visit www.intrepidmetals.com.
On behalf of the Company
"Matthew Lennox-King"
Chairman & Interim-CEO
For further information regarding this news release, please contact:
Matthew Lennox-King, Chairman & Interim CEO
Evelyn Cox, VP Corporate Development
604-506-0552
invest@intrepidmetals.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements relate to: the potential of the property; the timeline, the interpretation of exploration results; the potential for a porphyry copper-gold system; the mineral potential of the Corral district; that Corral offers considerable opportunity for further discovery and growth; and the exploration potential of the Corral Copper Property and the Company's other mineral projects.
In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company can raise additional financing to continue operations; the results of exploration activities, commodity prices, the timing and amount of future exploration and development expenditures, the availability of labour and materials, receipt of and compliance with necessary regulatory approvals and permits, the estimation of insurance coverage, and assumptions with respect to currency fluctuations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, and other similar matters. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to the ability to access infrastructure, risks relating to the failure to access financing, risks relating to changes in commodity prices, risk related to unanticipated geological or structural formations and characteristics risks related to current global financial conditions, risks related to current global financial conditions and the impact of any future global pandemic on the Company's business, reliance on key personnel, operational risks inherent in the conduct of exploration and development activities, including the risk of accidents, labour disputes and cave-ins, regulatory risks including the risk that permits may not be obtained in a timely fashion or at all, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, risks related to disputes concerning property titles and interests, environmental risks and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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