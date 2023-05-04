Interra Copper Further Details Its Exploration Program at the Tres Marias Copper Project in Chile

The Fed Hiked Rates — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide further detail on the first phase of its planned exploration program at the Company's Tres Marias Copper Project (the "Project" or "Tres Marias") in the Antofagasta region of Chile. On April 10th, 2023, the Company first announced its 2023 exploration program consisting of a planned 10,500 m of Reverse-Circulation ("RC") drilling to test several high priority geological and geophysical anomalies located on the 16,250 ha Project.

Planning of the Phase 1 drill holes in the Western Central and Eastern target areas is based on the review of all geophysical surveys and interpretations, as well as the interpreted structures (i.e., faults), which were interpreted mainly from the MVI MAG sections (Figure 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/164817_622e594324767a91_002.jpg

Figure 1. General view of the Tres Marias Project (blue boundary) showing the three target areas, planned drill hole collar locations, 3D-IP/GSDAS survey lines (green), and the UAV MAG survey lines (purple).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/164817_622e594324767a91_002full.jpg

Target Areas

Three target areas (Eastern, Central, and Western targets) were identified using a series of geophysical surveys, which included the reprocessing of 110 km² of ZTEM airborne survey completed by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. ("Freeport") in 2013. The results of this geophysical reprocessing and 3D-inversion were processed using Machine Learning algorithms, with the new results supporting magnetic and resistivity anomalies in the three target areas.

As follow-up work, detailed magnetic surveys (UAV MAG) on E-W flight lines were completed over the three target areas: East Target (36 lines, each 6 km long, 100 m spacing, totalling 216 line-km); Central Target (21 lines, each 6 km long, 150 m spacing, totalling 126 line-km; and West Target (21 lines, each 8 km long, totalling 168 line-km) (Figure 1).

Results of the UAV MAG inversion supported the ZTEM magnetic anomalies located in the three target areas and based on these results, six 3D-Induced Polarization (3D-IP GSDAS) profiles were completed: East Target (2 lines, each 4.95 km long, totalling 9.9 line-km); Central Target (1 line, 6 km long, totalling 6 km); and West Target (3 lines, totalling 13.05 line-km) (Figure 1). The results of the 3D-IP geophysical survey outlined encouraging chargeability and resistivity results in all three target areas.

Historical Exploration Results

Historical exploration results from the Eastern Target area, which include surface rock samples and drill holes completed by Freeport (Figure 2), outline anomalies indicative of porphyry copper deposit ("PCD") mineralization. Intersections from the Freeport drill holes are interpreted as representing the upper part of a hydrothermally altered system containing Zn-Ag-Pb-Cu polymetallic mineralization which correspond to the periphery of a possible PCD system. Notable historical diamond (TMD) and RC (TMRC) drill hole intercepts include TMD-15-02: 2.40 m @ 3.1% Cu and 19 ppm Ag (Manto-style mineralization); TMD-15-05: 386.50 m @ 1,162 ppm Zn and 363 ppm Pb; TMRC-18-01: 4.00 m @ 4.5% Cu and 121.5 ppm Ag (Manto-style mineralization); TMRC-18-02: 476.00 m @ 662 ppm Zn and 355 ppm Pb, including 34 m (238-272 m) @ 0.31% Zn and 0.26% Pb. More information can be found from the Company's Technical Report entitled, "Independent NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Tres Marías Copper Project," effective February 28, 2023, and can be found on the Company's website HERE.

This drill hole evidence, combined with geophysical and geological interpretations, suggest a distal base metal front associated with a potential PCD system to the west-southwest of historical Freeport drilling, with structures such as the Guacate East and Guacate West faults allowing for the transfer of mineralizing fluids from a deeper intrusive target and into the sedimentary Quehuita Formation. Additionally, on the surface and west of the alteration zone (close to historical drill hole TMD-15-01), Type-D veinlets and traces of green copper oxide are observed, supporting a deeper exploration target to the west.

Phase 1 Exploration Program

The Phase 1 exploration program, comprising 3 RC drill holes, will focus on the Eastern Target area of the Project, immediately to the west of a previously identified alteration zone and in the area where Freeport completed diamond (core) and RC drilling (Figure 2).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/164817_622e594324767a91_003.jpg

Figure 2. Plan view of the Eastern Target area with locations of planned first three priority RC drill hole collars relative to the two Guacate Faults (east and west) and the previously identified alteration zone (yellow oval).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/164817_622e594324767a91_003full.jpg

Figures 3 through 5 show the three planned drill holes (23R-001, 23R-002, and 23R-003) overlain on geophysical plan (Residual TMI) and cross-sections (ZTEM Resistivity, MVI (Magnetic Vector Inversion), UAV MAG SOM (Self Organizing Map), and 3D-IP Chargeability and Resistivity).

The objective of 23R-001 (Figure 3) is to test a TMI magnetic low associated with a zone of high magnetization, coinciding with a strong chargeability anomaly. North-south trending faults are reflected in the 3D-IP data and another well-delineated E-W fault reflected by the magnetic data.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/164817_622e594324767a91_004.jpg

Figure 3. Tres Marías Project - Profile 7 510 500 mN with planned drill hole 23R-001.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/164817_622e594324767a91_004full.jpg

The objective of 23R-002 (Figure 4) is to test a chargeability high and moderate resistivity anomaly associated with the Guacate Fault (suggests fault dipping east). The anomalous geophysical response at the edge could reflect phyllic alteration which is commonly associated with porphyry copper deposits.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/164817_622e594324767a91_005.jpg

Figure 4. Tres Marías Project - Profile 7 510 000 mN with planned drill hole 23R-002.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/164817_622e594324767a91_005full.jpg

The objective of 23R-003 (Figure 5) is to test a moderate ZTEM resistivity anomaly with weak to moderate magnetism, associated with what is likely structurally-controlled mineralization along the N-S Guacate Fault.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/164817_622e594324767a91_006.jpg

Figure 5. Tres Marías Project - Profile 7 511 000 mN with planned drill hole 23R-003.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/164817_622e594324767a91_006full.jpg

Technical Disclosure/Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo., PhD, PMP), Principal Geoscientist and Managing Director at Caracle Creek Chile SpA, and an independent consultant and Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Interra Copper Corp.

Interra Copper Corp. is focused on building shareholder value through the exploration and development of its portfolio of highly prospective/early-stage exploration copper assets located in Chile and Northern British Columbia.

The Company's portfolio includes three copper projects located the Central Volcanic Zone, within a prolific Chilean Copper belt: Tres Marias and Zenaida in Antofagasta Region, and Pitbull in Tarapaca Region. The Company now holds a significant land package covering an area of 19,250 hectares with the projects situated amongst several of the world's largest mines owned by the largest global mining companies, including Glencore, Anglo American, Teck Resources and BHP among others. The Company also owns two exploration projects in Northern British Columbia: Thane and Chuck Creek. The Thane Project is located in the Quesnel Terrane of Northern BC and spans over 20,658 ha with 6 high-priority targets identified demonstrating significant copper and precious metal mineralization.

Interra Copper's leadership team is comprised of senior mining industry executives who have a wealth of technical and capital markets experience and a strong track record of discovering, financing, developing, and operating mining projects on a global scale. Interra Copper is committed to sustainable and responsible business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which we operate. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "IMCX". For more information on Interra Copper, please visit our website at www.interracoppercorp.com.

On behalf of the Board and Interra Copper Corp.

Chris Buncic
President & CEO, Director

For further information

Katherine Pryde
Investor Relations Contact
investors@interracoppercorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to exploration on the Company's Tres Marias Copper Project, and the potential results of exploration work on the project. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164817




























TOURMALINE DELIVERS RECORD PRODUCTION, ANNOUNCES AN INCREASE TO QUARTERLY BASE DIVIDEND AND DECLARES A SPECIAL DIVIDEND

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") is pleased to release financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2023, announce an increase to its quarterly base dividend and declare a special dividend.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Tourmaline Oil Corp.)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • First quarter cash flow (1)(2) of $1.13 billion ( $3.28 per diluted share (3) ).
  • Generated quarterly free cash flow (4) ("FCF") of $525.4 million ( $1.53 per diluted share) enabling the Company to declare a special dividend of $1.50 per common share to be paid on May 19, 2023 to holders of record on May 11, 2023 . Tourmaline has distributed total dividends of $8.70 per share (inclusive of this May 2023 special dividend) since June 2022 , an implied 14% trailing yield (5) .
  • Record first quarter 2023 average production of 525,916 boepd.
  • Full-year 2023 free cash flow forecast of $2.0 billion (6) coupled with quarterly special dividends for the balance of 2023 (2022 free cash flow - $3.2 billion ).
  • Commenced delivery in January 2023 to the Gulf Coast, under the Cheniere LNG agreement, of 140 mmcfpd of natural gas receiving a JKM ("Japan Korea Marker") price. The 2023 JKM strip price for Q2 forward, as at April 14, 2023 , was US$14.87 /mcf.
  • March 31, 2023 net debt (7) of $709.0 million or 0.2 times 2023 full-year forecast cash flow of $3.9 billion , based on commodity strip pricing at April 14, 2023 .

PRODUCTION UPDATE

  • First quarter 2023 production averaged 525,916 boepd, including liquids production of 114,291 bpd, which was impacted by the Pembina NGL pipeline system interruption. Commencing January 17, 2023 , a force majeure event on the Pembina Pipeline Corporation Northern line reduced daily Tourmaline NGL production volumes by approximately 8,000 boepd. The pipeline became operational again on February 25, 2023 , but continues to operate at a restricted rate. Current total oil and liquids production has recovered to the 118,000 to 123,000 bpd range over the past month.
  • Q2 2023 average production ranging between 500,000 to 515,000 boepd is currently expected as the Company starts injecting natural gas into storage and accounts for Q2 planned maintenance, both of which will impact Q2 volumes. Tourmaline holds 1.0 bcf of storage capacity at the Dawn hub and has expanded its Wild Goose California natural gas storage capacity from 3.0 to 5.0 bcf. Tourmaline expects to inject 7,000 - 7,500 boepd into storage during Q2. In Q1 2023, the Company realized incremental revenue of US$26.5 million , after deducting storage fees, by withdrawing gas from storage that was previously injected at lower prices, when compared to selling at AECO.
  • April 2023 average production was approximately 531,000 boepd, prior to injections.
  • Full year 2023 average production guidance ranging between 520,000 and 540,000 boepd remains unchanged.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

  • First quarter 2023 cash flow was $1.13 billion ( $3.28 per diluted share) on total capital expenditures ( 8) of $594.5 million (EP spending ( 9) of $589.2 million in Q1), generating free cash flow of $525.4 million for the quarter ( $1.53 per diluted share).
  • Tourmaline realized Q1 2023 net earnings of $250.3 million ( $0.73 per diluted share). Included in the Q1 2023 net earnings was an unrealized loss on financial instruments of $1.03 billion related to the accounting for the embedded derivative in the Cheniere LNG natural gas supply agreement.
  • Exit Q1 2023 net debt was $709.0 million , well below the Company's long term net debt target of $1.0 -1.2 billion. Tourmaline is in a surplus position when including the value of its 45.1 million shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (valued at $862.8 million using the closing price of the Topaz common shares on March 31, 2023 of $19.11 /share).
  • In 2023, at strip pricing on April 14, 2023 , the Company continues to expect to generate cash flow of $3.9 billion ( $11.22 per diluted share) and free cash flow of $2.0 billion ( $5.80 per diluted share) on EP spending of $1.7 billion . Forecast 2023 cash flow remains unchanged from previous forecast despite 2023 NYMEX gas prices declining 12% since the last update. This is a reflection of Tourmaline's strong and continuously improving natural gas market diversification portfolio. Similarly, 2024 forecast cash flow has improved 3% since the last forecast update.
  • Given the strong FCF generation outlook for 2023, the Company has elected to increase the quarterly base dividend effective Q2 2023 to $1.04 /share, on an annualized basis, from the current annualized $1.00 /share, as well as declare and pay a special dividend of $1.50 /share on May 19, 2023 , to shareholders of record on May 11, 2023 . This special cash dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. The Company intends to return up to 100% of FCF to shareholders in 2023 through base dividends, special dividends, and share buybacks.

MARKETING UPDATE

  • Average realized natural gas price was CA$6.18/mcf in Q1 2023, significantly higher than AECO 5A benchmark price of CA$3.28/mcf over the period, as the Company benefited from its multi-year market diversification strategy.
  • Tourmaline has an average of 801 mmcfpd hedged at a weighted average fixed price of CA$5.58/mcf, an average of 137 mmcfpd hedged at a basis to Nymex of US$0.46 /mcf and an average of 731 mmcfpd of unhedged volumes exposed to export markets in 2023. Of this 731 mmcfpd, 71% is exposed to premium markets such as the US Gulf Coast, JKM, Malin, PGE, and Sumas.
  • Tourmaline commenced delivery of 140 mmcfpd to the Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG facility where the Company's average Q1 realized price before liquefaction and shipping fees was US$19.44 /mcf. The 2023 JKM strip price for Q2 forward, as at April 14, 2023 , was US$14.87 /mcf, Tourmaline has 31 mmcfpd hedged at a weighted average fixed JKM price of US$31.26 /mcf in 2023.
  • Tourmaline has 56% of its summer 2023 AECO exposure hedged at a weighted average fixed price of CA$3.88/mcf.
  • On April 1, 2023 , Tourmaline increased natural gas volumes exported to Western US markets by 100 mmcfpd up to 445 mmcfpd through the completion of the Westgate expansion project.

EP UPDATE

  • Tourmaline operated 15 drilling rigs during Q1 2023. The Company is currently operating 5 drilling rigs in Q2 2023. The Company currently has no active frac spreads.
  • Tourmaline drilled a total of 71.37 net wells during Q1, completed 67.65 net wells in the quarter and has an inventory of 38.33 net DUCs entering Q2 2023.
  • The Company expects to drill and complete a total of approximately 300 wells (gross) during 2023.
  • Tourmaline now has 388 valid drilling permits in NEBC having received 82 incremental permits thus far in 2023.

EXPLORATION UPDATE

  • As of year-end 2022, Tourmaline has made 15 new pool/new zone discoveries since starting the exploration program, yielding 1.26 TCFe of booked 2P reserves in the 2022 independent GLJ reserve report.
  • Current mapping of these new pools indicates the potential for a further 3.2 TCF of raw natural gas that the Company will delineate with follow up drilling.
  • The Company has made an additional three new pool discoveries thus far in 2023.
  • All of the production from the new pools will ultimately access current Tourmaline owned and operated infrastructure.
  • As of year-end 2022, the exploration program has added an estimated 749 Tier 1 and 2 drilling locations (including 616 unbooked locations) to existing inventories.

ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT

  • Tourmaline continues to systematically replace diesel in EP operations with natural gas, significantly reducing emissions and fuel costs. Between July 2017 and the end of Q1 2023, Tourmaline has displaced 106.5 million litres of diesel resulting in a net cost savings of $103.0 million including the cost of the replacement natural gas. This initiative has resulted in a net CO 2 reduction of 67,258 tonnes over the same time period.
  • On April 18, 2023 , Tourmaline announced the next step in its diesel displacement initiative. Tourmaline and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. announced an initiative to jointly build and operate a network of up to 20 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations along key highway corridors across Western Canada . The initiative allows for the use of readily available natural gas to significantly lower emissions from heavy-duty trucks and other commercial transportation fleets.

_______________________________

( 1 )

This news release contains certain specified financial measures consisting of non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP financial ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release for information regarding the following specified financial measures: "cash flow", "capital expenditures", "free cash flow", "operating netback", "operating netback per boe", "cash flow per diluted share", "free cash flow per diluted share", "adjusted working capital" and "net debt". Since these specified financial measures do not have standardized meanings under International Financial Reporting Standards ("GAAP"), securities regulations require that, among other things, they be identified, defined, qualified and, where required, reconciled with their nearest GAAP measure and compared to the prior period. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Company's most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "Q1 MD&A"), which information is incorporated by reference into this news release, for further information on the composition of and, where required, reconciliation of these measures.

(2)

"Cash flow" is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for the change in non-cash working capital (deficit) and current income taxes.  See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release.

(3)

"Cash flow per diluted share" is a non-GAAP financial ratio. Cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used as a component of the non-GAAP financial ratio.  See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Q1 MD&A.

(4)

"Free cash flow" is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as cash flow less capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions and dispositions.  Free cash flow is prior to dividend payments.  See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release.

(5)

Calculated as the dividend per common share for the stated period divided by the closing stock price of $60.49 on April 14, 2023.

(6)

Based on oil and gas commodity strip pricing at April 14, 2023.

(7)

" N et debt" is a capital management measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Q1 MD&A.

( 8 )

"Capital Expenditures" is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as Cash flow used in investing activities adjusted for the change in non-cash working capital (deficit).  See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release.

(9)

"EP spending" is defined as Capital Expenditures, excluding acquisitions, dispositions, exploration capital and other corporate expenditures.

CORPORATE SUMMARY – FIRST QUARTER 2023




Three Months Ended March 31,






2023

2022

Change

OPERATIONS








Production








Natural gas (mcf/d)





2,469,747

2,360,941

5 %

Crude oil, condensate and NGL (bbl/d)





114,291

113,569

1 %

Oil equivalent (boe/d)





525,916

507,059

4 %

Product prices (1)








Natural gas ($/mcf)





$             6.18

$          4.86

27 %

Crude oil, condensate and NGL ($/bbl)





$           63.16

$        66.54

(5) %

Operating expenses ($/boe)





$             4.63

$          4.21

10 %

Transportation costs ($/boe)





$             5.37

$          4.89

10 %

Operating netback ($/boe) (2)





$           28.08

$        23.99

17 %

Cash general and
administrative expenses ($/boe) (3)





$             0.67

$          0.59

14 %

FINANCIAL
($000, except share and per share)








Commodity sales from production





1,515,280

1,895,171

(20) %

Total revenue from commodity sales and realized gains





2,023,584

1,713,684

18 %

Royalties





221,212

203,734

9 %

Cash flow





1,127,135

1,075,976

5 %

Cash flow per share (diluted )





$             3.28

$          3.18

3 %

Net earnings





250,320

675,939

(63) %

Net earnings per share (diluted)





$             0.73

$          1.99

(63) %

Capital expenditures (net of dispositions) (2)





594,497

479,373

24 %

Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)





343,514,860

338,842,592

1 %

Net debt





(709,003)

(769,089)

(8) %

(1) Product prices include realized gains and losses on risk management activities and financial instrument contracts.

(2) See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Q1 MD&A.

(3) Excluding interest and financing charges.


Conference Call Tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. MT ( 11:00 a.m. ET )

Tourmaline will host a conference call tomorrow, May 4, 2023 starting at 9:00 a.m. MT ( 11:00 a.m. ET ).

To participate without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3ZV77fa to receive an instant automated call back.

To participate using an operator, please dial 1-888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America ), or 1-416-764-8650 (international dial-in), a few minutes prior to the conference call.

Conference ID is 93772473.

REPLAY DETAILS

If you are unable to dial into the live conference call on May 4 th , a replay will be available by dialing 1-888-390-0541 (international 1-416-764-8677), referencing Encore Replay Code 772473. The recording will expire on May 18, 2023.

Reader Advisories

CURRENCY

All amounts in this news release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "forecast", "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "on track", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning Tourmaline's plans and other aspects of its anticipated future operations, management focus, objectives, strategies, financial, operating and production results and business opportunities, including the following: anticipated petroleum and natural gas production and production growth for various periods including estimated production levels for Q2 2023 and full-year 2023; expected free cash flow and cash flow levels for 2023 and expected cash flow level for 2024; the future declaration and payment of base and special dividends and the timing and amount thereof including any future increase; that the Company will return up to all of its free cash flow to shareholders through base dividend increases, special dividends and share buybacks; the number of wells to be drilled and completed in 2023; capital expenditures over various periods; cost reduction initiatives; projected operating and drilling costs and drilling times; sustainability and environmental improvement initiatives; Tourmaline's expectations regarding the construction and operation of CNG stations in Western Canada and the location of such stations, anticipated future commodity prices; the ability to generate, and the amount of, anticipated cash flow and free cash flow including in 2023 and 2024; as well as Tourmaline's future drilling locations, prospects and plans, business strategy, future development and growth opportunities, prospects and asset base. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Tourmaline, including expectations and assumptions concerning the following: prevailing and future commodity prices and currency exchange and interest rates; applicable royalty rates and tax laws; future well production rates and reserve volumes; operating costs, the timing of receipt of regulatory approvals; the performance of existing and future wells; the success obtained in drilling new wells; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the successful completion of acquisitions and dispositions and the benefits to be derived therefrom; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; ability to maintain its investment grade credit rating; and ability to market crude oil, natural gas and NGL successfully. Without limitation of the foregoing, future dividend payments, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain, as the Company's dividend policy and the funds available for the payment of dividends from time to time is dependent upon, among other things, free cash flow, financial requirements  for the Company's operations and the execution of its growth strategy, fluctuations in working capital and the timing and amount of capital expenditures, debt service requirements and other factors  beyond the Company's control. Further, the ability of Tourmaline to pay dividends is subject to applicable laws (including the satisfaction of the solvency test contained in applicable corporate legislation) and contractual restrictions contained in the instruments governing its indebtedness, including its credit facility.

Statements relating to "reserves" are also deemed to be forward looking information, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

Although Tourmaline believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Tourmaline can give no assurances that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and natural gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to reserves, production, revenues, costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; interest rate fluctuations; marketing and transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; failure to complete or realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions or dispositions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals; climate change risks; inflation; supply chain risks; the impact of wars or other hostilities (including the current war in Ukraine ) and pandemics (including COVID-19); and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Tourmaline, or its operations or financial results, are included in the Company's most recently filed  Management's Discussion and Analysis (See "Forward-Looking Statements" therein), Annual Information Form (See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" therein) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website ( www.sedar.com ) or Tourmaline's website ( www.tourmalineoil.com ).

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Tourmaline undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

BOE EQUIVALENCY

In this news release, production and reserves information may be presented on a "barrel of oil equivalent" or "BOE" basis. BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation.  A BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.  In addition, as the value ratio between natural gas and crude oil based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOKS

Also included in this news release are estimates of Tourmaline's 2023 cash flow and free cash flow and 2024 cash flow, which are based on, among other things, the various assumptions as to production levels, capital expenditures and other assumptions disclosed in this news release and including Tourmaline's estimated average 2023 production of 530,000 boepd and 2024 estimated average production of 550,000 boepd, 2023 commodity price assumptions for natural gas ( $2.80 /mcf NYMEX US; $2.56 /mcf AECO; $16.43 /mcf JKM US), crude oil ( $79.33 /bbl WTI US) and an exchange rate assumption of $0.75 (US/CAD) and 2024 commodity price assumptions for natural gas ( $3.46 /mcf NYMEX US; $3.21 /mcf AECO; $17.01 /mcf JKM US), crude oil ( $74.60 /bbl WTI US) and an exchange rate assumption of $0.75 (US/CAD). To the extent such estimates constitute financial outlooks, they were approved by management and the Board of Directors of Tourmaline on May 3, 2023 and are included to provide readers with an understanding of Tourmaline's anticipated cash flow and free cash flow based on the capital expenditure, production and other assumptions described herein and readers are cautioned that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release contains the terms "cash flow", "capital expenditures", "free cash flow", and "operating netback", which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" and the terms "cash flow per diluted share", "free cash flow per diluted share", and "operating netback per boe", which are considered "non-GAAP financial ratios". These terms do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. In addition, this news release contains the terms "adjusted working capital" and "net debt", which are considered "capital management measures" and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, the Company's use of these terms may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other companies. Investors are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable GAAP measures in evaluating the Company's performance. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis for more information on the definition and description of these terms.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cash Flow

Management uses the term "cash flow" for its own performance measure and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund its future growth expenditures, to repay debt or to pay dividends.  The most directly comparable GAAP measure for cash flow is cash flow from operating activities.  A summary of the reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to cash flow, is set forth below:



Three Months Ended
March 31,

(000s)



2023

2022

Cash flow from operating activities (per GAAP)



$ 1,538,075

$ 1,113,649

Current income taxes



(198,358)

-

Current income taxes paid



25,029

-

Change in non-cash working capital



(237,611)

(37,673)

Cash flow



$ 1,127,135

$ 1,075,976


Capital Expenditures

Management uses the term "capital expenditures" as a measure of capital investment in exploration and production activity, as well as property acquisitions and divestitures, and such spending is compared to the Company's annual budgeted capital expenditures.  The most directly comparable GAAP measure for capital expenditures is cash flow used in investing activities.  A summary of the reconciliation of cash flow used in investing activities to capital expenditures, is set forth below:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

(000s)



2023

2022

Cash flow used in investing activities (per GAAP)



$    501,598

$    459,447

Change in non-cash working capital



92,899

19,926

Capital expenditures



$    594,497

$    479,373

Free Cash Flow

Management uses the term "free cash flow" for its own performance measure and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund its future growth expenditures, to repay debt and provide shareholder returns.  Free cash flow is defined as cash flow less capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions and dispositions.  Free cash flow is prior to dividend payment.  The most directly comparable GAAP measure for cash flow is cash flow from operating activities.  See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Cash Flow" and " Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Capital Expenditures" above.



Three Months Ended
March 31,

(000s)



2023

2022

Cash flow



$ 1,127,135

$ 1,075,976

Capital expenditures



(594,497)

(479,373)

Property acquisitions



15

24,921

Proceeds from divestitures



(7,291)

(3,297)

Free Cash Flow



$    525,362

$    618,227


Operating Netback

Management uses the term "operating netback" as a key performance indicator and one that is commonly presented by other oil and natural gas producers.  Operating netback is defined as the sum of commodity sales from production, premium (loss) on risk management activities and realized gains (loss) on financial instruments less the sum of royalties, transportation costs and operating expenses.  A summary of the reconciliation of operating netback from commodity sales from production, which is a GAAP measure, is set forth below:



Three Months Ended
March 31,

(000s)



2023

2022

Commodity sales from production



$ 1,515,280

$ 1,895,171

Premium (loss) on risk management activities



398,348

(22,964)

Realized (loss) on financial instruments



109,956

(158,523)

Royalties



(221,212)

(203,734)

Transportation costs



(254,070)

(223,168)

Operating expenses



(219,002)

(191,918)

Operating netback



$ 1,329,300

$ 1,094,864


Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Operating Netback per-boe

Management calculates "operating netback per-boe" as operating netback divided by total production for the period.  Netback per-boe is a key performance indicator and measure of operational efficiency and one that is commonly presented by other oil and natural gas producers.  A summary of the calculation of operating netback per boe, is set forth below:



Three Months Ended
March 31,

($/boe)



2023

2022

Revenue, excluding processing income



$       42.75

$       37.55

Royalties



(4.67)

(4.46)

Transportation costs



(5.37)

(4.89)

Operating expenses



(4.63)

(4.21)

Operating netback



$       28.08

$       23.99


Capital Management Measures

Adjusted Working Capital

Management uses the term "adjusted working capital" for its own performance measures and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's liquidity.  A summary of the reconciliation of working capital (deficit) to adjusted working capital (deficit), is set forth below:

(000s)

As at
March 31,
2023

As at
December 31,
2022

Working capital (deficit)

$   161,663

$    809,449

Fair value of financial instruments – short-term liability

(457,416)

(709,286)

Lease liabilities – short-term

3,994

3,109

Decommissioning obligations – short-term

30,000

30,000

Unrealized foreign exchange in working capital – liability (asset)

810

(8,605)

Adjusted working capital (deficit)

$  (260,949)

$    124,667


Net Debt

Management uses the term "net debt", as a key measure for evaluating its capital structure and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's total indebtedness.  A summary of the reconciliation of bank debt and senior unsecured notes to net debt, is set forth below:

(000s)

As at
March 31,
2023

As at
December 31,
2022

Bank debt

$            -

$ (170,767)

Senior unsecured notes

(448,054)

(448,342)

Adjusted working capital (deficit)

(260,949)

124,667

Net debt

$ (709,003)

$ (494,442)


Supplementary Financial Measures

The following measures are supplementary financial measures: cash flow per diluted share, free cash flow per diluted share, operating expenses ($/boe), cash general and administrative expenses ($/boe) and transportation costs ($/boe). These measures are calculated by dividing the numerator by a diluted share count or by total production for the period, depending on the financial measure discussed.

ESTIMATES OF DRILLING LOCATIONS

Unbooked drilling locations are the internal estimates of Tourmaline based on Tourmaline's prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources (including contingent and prospective).  Unbooked locations have been identified by Tourmaline's management as an estimation of Tourmaline's multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information.  There is no certainty that Tourmaline will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and natural gas reserves, resources or production.  The drilling locations on which Tourmaline will actually drill wells, including the number and timing thereof is ultimately dependent upon the availability of funding, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While a certain number of the unbooked drilling locations have been de-risked by Tourmaline drilling existing wells in relative close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, the majority of other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management of Tourmaline has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

OIL AND GAS METRICS

This news release contains certain oil and gas metrics which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included in this document to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company's performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the Company's future performance and future performance may not compare to the Company's performance in previous periods and therefore such metrics should not be unduly relied upon.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION REGARDING PRODUCT TYPES

This news release includes references to Q1 2023 average daily production, April 2023 average daily production, forecast Q2 2023 average daily production and forecast 2023 average daily production. The following table is intended to provide supplemental information about the product type composition for each of the production figures that are provided in this news release:


Light and Medium
Crude Oil (1)


Conventional
Natural Gas


Shale Natural Gas


Natural Gas
Liquids (1)


Oil Equivalent
Total


Company Gross
(bbls)


Company Gross
(mcf)


Company Gross
(mcf)


Company Gross
(bbls)


Company Gross
(boe)

Q1 2023 Average Daily Production

44,685


1,322,639


1,147,108


69,606


525,916

April 2023 Average Daily Production

46,195


1,318,000


1,144,000


74,470


531,000

Q2 2023 Forecast Average Daily Production

44,600


1,246,000


1,105,000


71,065


507,500

2023 Forecast Average Daily Production

48,300


1,336,100


1,118,500


72,600


530,000

(1)

For the purposes of this disclosure, condensate has been combined with Light and Medium Crude Oil as the associated revenues and certain costs of condensate are similar to Light and Medium Crude Oil.   Accordingly, NGLs in this disclosure exclude condensate.


GENERAL

See also "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Certain Definitions:

1H

first half

2H

second half

bbl

barrel

bbls/day

barrels per day

bbl/mmcf

barrels per million cubic feet

bcf

billion cubic feet

bcfe

billion cubic feet equivalent

bpd or bbl/d

barrels per day

boe

barrel of oil equivalent

boepd or boe/d

barrel of oil equivalent per day

bopd or bbl/d

barrel of oil, condensate or liquids per day

CNG

compressed natural gas

DUC

drilled but uncompleted wells

EP

exploration and production

gj

gigajoule

gjs/d

gigajoules per day

JKM

Japan Korea Marker

mbbls

thousand barrels

mmbbls

million barrels

mboe

thousand barrels of oil equivalent

mboepd

thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

mcf

thousand cubic feet

mcfpd or mcf/d

thousand cubic feet per day

mcfe

thousand cubic feet equivalent

mmboe

million barrels of oil equivalent

mmbtu

million British thermal units

mmbtu/d

million British thermal units per day

mmcf

million cubic feet

mmcfpd or mmcf/d

million cubic feet per day

MPa

megapascal

mstb

thousand stock tank barrels

natural gas

conventional natural gas and shale gas

NCIB

normal course issuer bid

NGL or NGLs

natural gas liquids

TCF

trillion cubic feet

TCFe

trillion cubic feet equivalent


MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To view Tourmaline's Management's Discussion and Analysis and Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, please refer to SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or Tourmaline's website at www.tourmalineoil.com .

ABOUT Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Tourmaline is Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest-emission and lowest-cost natural gas in North America . We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution and cost management, and industry-leading environmental performance, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital, and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

SOURCE Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/03/c0868.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia


FPX Nickel Reports Baptiste Metallurgical Variability Testwork, Achieving High Confidence in Projected Magnetic Separation Recovery Across Entire Mine Life

FPX Nickel Reports Baptiste Metallurgical Variability Testwork, Achieving High Confidence in Projected Magnetic Separation Recovery Across Entire Mine Life

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to present results from a recently completed metallurgical testwork program which confirms that the Baptiste nickel resource has been comprehensively modelled for magnetic recovery across all mine phases, thereby achieving a high degree of confidence for projected magnetic separation recoveries across the entire mine life. The testwork utilized representative samples from all production phases of the planned Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") mine plan and was conducted using the process flowsheet and design criteria from the in-progress Baptiste preliminary feasibility study (" PFS "). Testwork results clearly demonstrate the Davis Tube Recovery (" DTR ") assaying procedure is an excellent proxy for magnetic nickel recovery for Baptiste material, and that the Baptiste resource is very consistent in terms of magnetic nickel recovery, therefore providing heightened confidence in the estimated metal production profile and resultant cash flow across the entire mine life.




Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce plans for the 2023 field program at Macmillan Pass and the appointment of Andrew Crook, P. Eng. as the new Vice President of Operations.

Highlights




Inomin Announces up to $600,000 Private Placement

Inomin Announces up to $600,000 Private Placement

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of securities to raise total gross proceeds up to $600,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering will be comprised of a combination of non-flow-through units (the "NFTUnits") to be sold at a price of $0.075 per NFT Unit and flow-through units (the "FTUnits") to be sold at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one warrant (a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit will be comprised of one Share that will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one Warrant. The Warrants for all units will be subject to the same terms, with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.15 per share.




Tinka Drills 7.1 Metres At 604 g/t Silver In High-Grade Silver Zone At South Ayawilca

Tinka Drills 7.1 Metres At 604 g/t Silver In High-Grade Silver Zone At South Ayawilca

Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV & BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) is pleased to announce results for four drill holes from the ongoing resource expansion and exploration drill program at the Company's Ayawilca project in Peru. Highlights include a new intersection of high-grade silver mineralization from the "Silver Zone" in hole A23-220 located on the edge of the massive sulphide "Zinc Zone" at South Ayawilca. The Silver Zone has been reinterpreted with data from current and previous drill holes to have been emplaced along a northeast-trending sub-vertical fault bordering the massive sulphides. High-grade, structurally controlled, silver mineralization is confirmed along a strike length of approximately 250 metres, open along-strike in both directions and at depth





