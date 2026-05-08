International Tower Hill Mines Files 2026 First Quarter Financial Results

International Tower Hill Mines Files 2026 First Quarter Financial Results

TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) today announced that it has filed its unaudited first quarter Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026.

The Company's working capital as of March 31, 2026 was USD115.0 million.

Shareholders can obtain copies of the Company's unaudited first quarter Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis and Form 10-Q on SEDAR+ at: www.sedarplus.ca, EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at: www.ithmines.com. The Company will also provide hard copies of these documents, free of charge, to shareholders who request a copy directly from the Company.

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 100% interest in its Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.

On behalf of
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

(signed) Karl L. Hanneman
Chief Executive Officer

This news release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-tower-hill-mines-files-2026-first-quarter-financial-results-302767260.html

SOURCE International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

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