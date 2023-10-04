Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

International Lithium Announces Engagement of Red Cloud Securities

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged Red Cloud Securities ("Red Cloud") to provide liquidity services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and other applicable legislation. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services company that helps mineral exploration and mining companies with accessing capital markets and enhancing their corporate profile. Red Cloud will trade shares of ILC on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of ILC's common shares.

Under the agreement, the Company will pay Red Cloud $5,000 per month during the term, payable quarterly in advance. The term of engagement is ongoing and may be terminated by either party on 30 days' prior written notice. The Company and Red Cloud have an arm's length relationship, but Red Cloud and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of ILC. The agreement is principally for the purposes of maintaining market stability and liquidity for the Company's common shares and is not a formal market making agreement. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between Red Cloud and the Company and Red Cloud will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will render.

About Red Cloud Securities

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is registered as an Investment Dealer in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia and is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO"). It is focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals who designed the firm to service small public and private companies. This solution is a comprehensive platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for issuer clients.

About International Lithium Corp.

International Lithium Corp. believes that the world faces a significant turning point in the energy market's dependence on oil and gas and in the governmental and public view of climate change. In addition, we have seen the clear and increasingly urgent wish by the USA and Canada to safeguard their supplies of critical battery metals and to become more self-sufficient. Our Canadian projects are strategic in that respect.

Our key mission in the next decade is to make money for our shareholders from lithium and rare metals while at the same time helping to create a greener, cleaner planet and less polluted cities. This includes optimizing the value of our existing projects in Canada and Ireland as well as finding, exploring and developing projects that have the potential to become world class lithium and rare metal deposits. We have announced separately that we regard Zimbabwe as an important strategic target market for ILC, and we hope to be able to make announcements over the next few weeks and months.

A key goal has been to become a well-funded company to turn our aspirations into reality, and following the disposal of the Mariana project in Argentina in 2021 and the Mavis Lake project in Canada in January 2022, the Board of the Company considers that ILC is now well placed in that respect with a strong net cash position.

The Company's interests in various projects now consists of the following, and in addition the Company continues to seek other opportunities:

NameLocationArea
(Hectares)		Current Ownership PercentageFuture Ownership percentage if options exercised or work
carried out		Operator or JV Partner
Raleigh LakeOntario48,500100%100%ILC
Wolf RidgeOntario 5,7000%100%ILC
AvaloniaIreland29,20045%21%Ganfeng Lithium
Mavis LakeOntario 2,6000%0%
(carries an extra earn-in payment of CAD $0.7M if resource targets met)		Critical Resources Ltd
Forgan Lake & Lucky LakeOntario0%1.5% Net Smelter
Royalty		Ultra Lithium Inc.

 

The Company's primary strategic focus at this point is on the Raleigh Lake Project's lithium and rubidium project in Canada and on identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

The Raleigh Lake Project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square kilometres) of mineral claims in Ontario and is ILC's most significant project in Canada. Drilling has so far been on less than 1,000 hectares of our claims. The exploration results there so far, which are on only about 8% of ILC's current claims, have shown significant quantities of rubidium and caesium in the pegmatite as well as lithium. Raleigh Lake is 100% owned by ILC, is not subject to any encumbrances, and is royalty free.

With the increasing demand for high tech rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and electrical storage as well as portable electronics, lithium has been designated "the new oil", and is a key part of a green energy sustainable economy. By positioning itself with projects with significant resource potential and with solid strategic partners, ILC aims to be one of the lithium and rare metals resource developers of choice for investors and to continue to build value for its shareholders in the '20s, the decade of battery metals.

On behalf of the Company,

John Wisbey
Chairman and CEO

www.internationallithium.ca

For further information concerning this news release please contact +1 604-449-6520

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release or other releases contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this or other news releases may include: the effect of results of anticipated production rates, the timing and/or anticipated results of drilling on the Raleigh Lake or Wolf Ridge or Avalonia projects, the expectation of resource estimates, preliminary economic assessments, feasibility studies, lithium or rubidium or caesium recoveries, modeling of capital and operating costs, results of studies utilizing various technologies at the company's projects, budgeted expenditures and planned exploration work on the Company's projects, increased value of shareholder investments, and assumptions about ethical behaviour by our joint venture partners or third party operators of projects. Such forward-looking information is based on assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available at www.sedar.com. While management believes that the assumptions made are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Forward-looking information herein, and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on expectations, estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are subject to significant business, economic, legislative, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182905

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that a drilling program currently underway at the Raleigh Lake lithium and rubidium project near Ignace, Ontario has intersected new spodumene pegmatite occurrences in the project's Zone 4 region which includes the historic Johnson pegmatite.

ILC began an exploration drill program on August 3, 2023 to test targets defined by surface geological, geochemical and geophysical interpretations near Zone 1 and the recently defined mineral resource estimate area (see news release dated April 13, 2023). To date six drill holes have been completed (RL23-65 - RJ23-70) with two drill holes drilled immediately north of the Zone 1 mineral resource (RL23-65 and 66) and four drill holes further north, down dip and along strike of the outcropping Johnson pegmatite (now referred to as Zone 4).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

International Lithium Reports Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

International Lithium Reports Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on July 11, 2023 were passed. All agenda items outlined in the information circular for the meeting were approved and all director nominees were elected, with over 99% of votes cast in favour of all the motions. The directors elected for the ensuing year were: John Wisbey, Maurice Brooks, Anthony Kovacs, Ross Thompson, and Geoffrey Baker.

About International Lithium Corp.

International Lithium to Receive AUD$750,000 Payment for the Mavis Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium to Receive AUD$750,000 Payment for the Mavis Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that it will receive AUD$750,000 (approximately CAD$663,000 or USD$500,000) as payment for a milestone reached on the Mavis Lake lithium project.

Further to Company news release dated October 25, 2021 announcing the divestiture of the Mavis Lake project to Critical Resources Limited (ASX: CRR), ILC is now entitled to receive a payment of AUD$750,000. The payment represents ILC's 50% portion of the first AUD$1,500,000 payment made payable to the vendors of the project if certain milestones are reached. The other vendor is Essential Metals Limited (ASX: ESS, "ESS").

International Lithium Files Lithium and Rubidium Mineral Resource Estimates for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Files Lithium and Rubidium Mineral Resource Estimates for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the filing of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project ("Raleigh Lake", "The Property", the "Project"), located approximately 25 km west of Ignace, Ontario, Canada.

The Project includes MREs for both lithium and rubidium, both of which are on the U.S. critical minerals list, and conceptualizes both open pit and underground mining scenarios for each metal. The two MREs are closely related due to their spatial relationships, but their respective resource estimates are considered separate and unique.

International Lithium Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at The Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at The Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project ("Raleigh Lake", "The Property", the "Project"), located approximately 25 km west of Ignace, Ontario, Canada. This MRE will be published in a related NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") within 45 days of the release of this press release.

The Project includes MREs for both lithium and rubidium. The two MREs are closely related due to their spatial relationships, but their respective resource estimates are considered separate and unique.

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) wishes to announce a 30-day extension to its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") consisting of 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,600,000 . The Company closed a first tranche of the Offering on September 15 2023 consisting of 3,562,500 Units for gross proceeds of $285,000 .

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) wishes to announce a 30-day extension to its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") consisting of 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,600,000 . The Company closed a first tranche of the Offering on September 15 2023 consisting of 3,562,500 Units for gross proceeds of $285,000 .

Fortune Minerals and Rio Tinto Collaborate to Expand North American Critical Minerals Production

Fortune Minerals and Rio Tinto Collaborate to Expand North American Critical Minerals Production

Fortune Minerals Limited ("Fortune") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) and Rio Tinto are collaborating to develop technology that will improve recovery of the critical minerals cobalt and bismuth. Under a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the companies, testing will be done at Rio Tinto Kennecott's integrated copper mining and smelting operations in Utah and at Fortune's planned Alberta Refinery.

The partnership aims to maximize the value of critical mineral supply chain investments and increase Fortune's planned cobalt and bismuth refining operations to process co-product streams of the minerals recovered from the Kennecott smelter.

NextSource Materials Provides Update on Mauritius Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Provides Update on Mauritius Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces an update to its plans to construct its first battery anode facility (BAF) in Mauritius

In connection with the Mauritius BAF location, the Company advises that the lessor has not delivered the premises free from any occupant(s) or occupation pursuant to the terms of the long term lease agreement (the "Agreement") and accordingly the Company has therefore terminated the Agreement in accordance with the terms thereof.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Significant Mineral Resource Expansion at Basin

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Significant Mineral Resource Expansion at Basin

Further Significant Lithium Mineral Resource Expansion at The Basin Project in Arizona

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at the Company's Basin Project, Arizona (see Table 1 below). The updated MRE was prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) ("NI-43-101"). As per the Gross Overriding Royalty Agreement ("Royalty Agreement") with the Lithium Royalty Company ("LRC"), this new contained LCE Tonnage which is well over the contracted threshold of 1Mt, has enabled the Company to trigger the payment of US$2.5 million from LRC. The Company has requested this payment be made

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023 .
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

×