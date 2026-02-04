Intercontinental Exchange Reports January Statistics

Record Futures & Options ADV, including record Global Commodities
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported January 2026 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
January highlights include:
- Record total average daily volume (ADV) up 23% y/y; open interest (OI) up 18% y/y, including record OI of 114.4M lots on January 26
- Record Total Energy ADV up 27% y/y; OI up 8% y/y, including record futures OI of 42.4M lots on January 29
- Total Oil ADV up 14% y/y, including record options of 527k lots; OI up 20% y/y, including record OI of 18.6M lots on January 26
- Brent ADV up 24% y/y, including record options of 459k lots; OI up 34% y/y, including record OI of 7.5M futures on January 26
- Gasoil ADV up 2% y/y; OI up 28% y/y
- Record Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 20% y/y; OI up 17% y/y, including record OI of 8.6M lots on January 29
- Record Total Natural gas ADV up 46% y/y, OI up 2% y/y
- North American gas ADV up 25% y/y
- Record TTF gas ADV up 102% y/y; OI up 16% y/y, including record OI of 5.9M lots on January 26
- Record Asia gas ADV up 137% y/y; OI up 56% y/y including record OI of 234k lots on January 14
- Total Environmentals ADV up 34% y/y; OI up 13% y/y
- Total Agriculture & Metals ADV up 11% y/y; OI up 4% y/y
- Cocoa ADV up 70% y/y
- Coffee ADV up 15% y/y
- Cotton ADV up 41% y/y; OI up 34% y/y, including record futures of 373k lots on January 30
- Total Financials ADV up 18% y/y; OI up 42% y/y
- Total Interest Rates ADV up 19% y/y; OI up 47% y/y
- SONIA ADV up 41% y/y, including record options of 427k lots; OI up 69% y/y, including record OI of 14.5M lots on January 30
- Gilts ADV up 18% y/y; OI up 20% y/y
- Euribor OI up 32% y/y
- Total Equity Indices ADV up 10% y/y
- MSCI ADV up 30% y/y; OI up 4% y/y
- NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 39% y/y
- NYSE Equity Options ADV up 17% y/y
