Intercontinental Exchange Reports January Statistics

Record Futures & Options ADV, including record Global Commodities

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported January 2026 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

January highlights include:

  • Record total average daily volume (ADV) up 23% y/y; open interest (OI) up 18% y/y, including record OI of 114.4M lots on January 26
  • Record Total Energy ADV up 27% y/y; OI up 8% y/y, including record futures OI of 42.4M lots on January 29
    • Total Oil ADV up 14% y/y, including record options of 527k lots; OI up 20% y/y, including record OI of 18.6M lots on January 26
      • Brent ADV up 24% y/y, including record options of 459k lots; OI up 34% y/y, including record OI of 7.5M futures on January 26
      • Gasoil ADV up 2% y/y; OI up 28% y/y
      • Record Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 20% y/y; OI up 17% y/y, including record OI of 8.6M lots on January 29
    • Record Total Natural gas ADV up 46% y/y, OI up 2% y/y
      • North American gas ADV up 25% y/y
      • Record TTF gas ADV up 102% y/y; OI up 16% y/y, including record OI of 5.9M lots on January 26
      • Record Asia gas ADV up 137% y/y; OI up 56% y/y including record OI of 234k lots on January 14
    • Total Environmentals ADV up 34% y/y; OI up 13% y/y
  • Total Agriculture & Metals ADV up 11% y/y; OI up 4% y/y
    • Cocoa ADV up 70% y/y
    • Coffee ADV up 15% y/y
    • Cotton ADV up 41% y/y; OI up 34% y/y, including record futures of 373k lots on January 30
  • Total Financials ADV up 18% y/y; OI up 42% y/y
    • Total Interest Rates ADV up 19% y/y; OI up 47% y/y
      • SONIA ADV up 41% y/y, including record options of 427k lots; OI up 69% y/y, including record OI of 14.5M lots on January 30
      • Gilts ADV up 18% y/y; OI up 20% y/y
      • Euribor OI up 32% y/y
    • Total Equity Indices ADV up 10% y/y
      • MSCI ADV up 30% y/y; OI up 4% y/y
  • NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 39% y/y
  • NYSE Equity Options ADV up 17% y/y

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

ICE Investor Relations Contact:
Steve Eagerton
+1 904 571 0530
steve.eagerton@ice.com

investors@ice.com

ICE Media Contact:
Rebecca Mitchell
+44 207 065 7804
rebecca.mitchell@ice.com

media@ice.com

