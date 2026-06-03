Intercontinental Exchange Joins Anthropic's Project Glasswing

Cyber security initiative deployed across exchanges and clearinghouses, NYSE, FIDS, and mortgage technology

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced it is part of Anthropic's cyber security initiative, Project Glasswing.

ICE operates some of the world's most critical financial infrastructure. As part of Project Glasswing, ICE has deployed Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview into its cybersecurity infrastructure to help identify and remediate any vulnerabilities before they can be exploited through emerging AI capabilities.

Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview is deployed across all of ICE's businesses including the NYSE and other exchanges, clearinghouses, data services business, and mortgage technology platform, with the deployment, security architecture and governance of its use managed by ICE.

"The systems we run are the backbone of global financial markets. As part of Project Glasswing, we're advancing the use and sophistication of AI across our cyber security in a manner that is secure, auditable, and designed for regulated industries," said Ben Jackson, President of ICE. "Reflecting our uncompromising commitment to the security and resilience of the infrastructure on which the world's global markets rely, we can detect vulnerabilities at scale and deliver the highest quality services to our customers."

"Working with Anthropic on Project Glasswing, we are advancing our technology-forward innovations while protecting the integrity of our state of the art infrastructure powering the global capital markets," said Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group.

ICE joins a select group of members who are part of Project Glasswing which together represent the next frontier of AI-secured financial and technological critical infrastructure.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges – including the New York Stock Exchange – and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

Category: NYSE

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE Media Contact

Rebecca Mitchell
rebecca.mitchell@ice.com
media@ice.com
+44 (207) 065-7804

ICE Investor Contact :

Steve Eagerton
steve.eagerton@ice.com
investors@ice.com
+1 (904) 571-0530

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