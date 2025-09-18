Interactive Realbotix AI-Humanoid Robot to be Showcased in Times Square, New York

Realbotix's "Aria" Celebrates First U.S. Location and Grand Opening for tm:rw

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) (" Realbotix " or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robotics, will reveal an AI-powered humanoid robot for public interaction in New York City's Times Square for the grand opening of tm:rw's first freestanding storefront. tm:rw is a retail platform that showcases innovative technology and new brands in a creative playground destination for visitors to discover, try and play with the latest emerging ideas.

Realbotix, in partnership with tm:rw, will be showcasing a full-bodied conversational AI robot at 220 W. 42nd Street, New York, starting September 25, 2025. Visitors to Times Square, where annual foot traffic exceeds 100,000,000 visitors 1 , will have the chance to meet Aria, Realbotix's flagship robot, and experience her ability to interact with people in real time. Serving as a social greeter and brand ambassador, Aria will demonstrate how humanoid robots can be integrated into customer-facing environments while also assisting visitors in all major languages; an important feature for the millions of international tourists who pass through Times Square each year.

"We're proud to collaborate with Realbotix and bring this incredible AI innovation exclusively to tm:rw Times Square. Having Aria as part of our store marks a milestone in merging robotics with everyday life, and we're excited to showcase what the future looks like when technology and human imagination work hand in hand," said Nathalie Bernce, founder of tm:rw.

For Realbotix, this collaboration provides an opportunity to showcase the commercial applications of its technology in one of the highest-traffic retail destinations in the world. Times Square welcomes millions of pedestrians annually, offering unmatched visibility and direct interaction with a diverse global audience.

"Working with tm:rw in Times Square highlights how humanoid robots can bring measurable value to retailers, brands, and customers," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "This partnership allows us to demonstrate the scalability of our technology in real-world settings while positioning Realbotix at the center of a rapidly expanding market for social AI and humanoid robots."

Investors, media and partners in the New York City area interested in interacting live with Aria are encouraged to come into tm:rw Times Square and speak with the Marketing and Business Development teams on-site.

About Realbotix
Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship.

Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning us as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.

Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on Instagram and TikTok .

About tm:rw
tm:rw exists as a destination for the extraordinary—where design, innovation, and well-being shape the future. It's a platform for creators to break boundaries and for people to step into the next era of innovation—discovering, experiencing and shaping what's possible. This is tm:rw. Where the next is now. For more information, please visit seeyoutmrw.com .

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: contact@realbotix.com

Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: contact@realbotix.com

media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490

