Inter Opens U.S. Branch in Miami

Inter Opens U.S. Branch in Miami

Inter (NASDAQ: INTR), the global financial platform serving more than 44 million customers worldwide, today announced the opening of its U.S. branch in Miami, Florida, expanding its regulated presence in the United States.

Authorized by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve and the Florida Office of Financial Regulation, the Inter US Branch operates as a state-licensed branch of Banco Inter S.A. and joins a limited group of foreign banking organizations authorized to maintain a banking presence in the United States.

The branch is expected to serve as a hub for Inter's international operations, supporting clients with cross-border financial needs and enabling the Company to further develop its product and service offering in the U.S. market.

With the branch now operational, Inter will be positioned to:

  • Enhance its ability to deliver banking products to clients with U.S. financial needs
  • Optimize its funding structure and operational efficiency
  • Support international clients and businesses with U.S.-related financial activities in a regulated environment

"This is an important milestone in Inter's international expansion," said Ray Chalub, General Manager of the Inter US Branch. "The establishment of our U.S. branch strengthens our ability to serve clients with increasingly global financial needs, within a regulated framework."

"When Inter launched in Brazil, we identified an opportunity to deliver a more efficient and customer-focused banking experience," said João Vitor Menin, Global CEO of Inter. "With our U.S. branch now in place, we are better positioned to support our clients internationally and continue advancing our long-term growth strategy."

Inter has grown into a global financial platform with over $1.8 billion in annual net revenue and operations across multiple markets. Florida serves as a key location for the company's international activities, providing the foundation for its continued expansion in the United States.

About Inter

Inter (NASDAQ: INTR) is a global financial platform providing banking, credit, investments, payments, and lifestyle solutions to 44 million customers. Our super app leverages technology to unlock simplicity, offering mortgages, credit, gift cards, investments, and international payments. Inter customers also enjoy access to a dynamic marketplace of shopping discounts, cashback rewards, and exclusive access to marquee events. Recognized by Forbes, CNBC, and others as one of the world's leading fintechs and digital banks, Inter is guided by the Rule of 50: a commitment to growing with profitability and discipline as we expand globally. Learn more at US.Inter.Co.

Media Relations: interco@chemistryagency.com / Delayna.Shulak@inter.co

Investor Relations: ir@inter.co


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