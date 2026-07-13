Inter Launches Wearables in the U.S., Taking Banking Beyond the Phone

Inter Launches Wearables in the U.S., Taking Banking Beyond the Phone

For most people, paying for something often follows the same choreography: find the phone, unlock it, open the wallet, tap. But today, Inter is changing that. Inter announced the U.S. launch of its wearable technology line, the Inter Ring and Inter Wristband, bringing contactless payment capability through industry-standard security technology to accessories customers already wear, without requiring a screen, battery, or a phone in hand.

This launch will be the latest example of Inter always optimizing for the customer. Through this expanded product offering, the financial technology company will take its services from a financial platform into an accessible lifestyle, granting customers access to Inter's universe of customer experiences.

The Inter Ring will be available in gold, silver, rose, black, and gray. The Inter Wristband, adjustable and built for daily use, will come in black, orange, and white. Both run on passive NFC technology, making them water-resistant, battery-free, and activated once through the Inter App.

"Wearables embody a core trait in Inter's DNA: innovating to simplify people's lives through technology, convenience, and security. With these devices, we want to make every experience more efficient — whether that's the time saved at checkout or the peace of mind that comes with knowing your payments are protected through industry-standard security measures. Practicality is a lifestyle, and it makes a real difference in people's daily lives," says Rodrigo Gouveia, Executive Director of E-Commerce and Ecosystems at Inter.

Payments made through the Inter Ring or Wristband will serve as an extension of the customer's existing Inter credit card, sharing the same limit and due date, with purchases from all three surfaces appearing on a single statement. Transactions will use tokenization and encryption consistent with contactless payment standards; certain purchases may require a PIN. If a wearable is lost or stolen, customers can disable or remove it in the Inter App.

Wearables will be initially available to a limited group of select Inter customers, with a broader rollout coming later in 2026. Terms, conditions, and merchant acceptance apply.

ABOUT INTER

Inter (Inter&Co Inc./NASDAQ: INTR) is a global financial technology company providing banking, credit, investments, payments, and lifestyle solutions to more than 44 million customers worldwide. Inter leverages technology to unlock simplicity, offering mortgages, credit, gift cards, investments, and international payments through Banco Inter S.A., Brazil's first digital bank, and a growing global footprint. Recognized by Forbes, CNBC, and others as one of the world's leading fintechs and digital banks, Inter is guided by the Rule of 50 — a commitment to growing profitably and with discipline as it expands globally. Learn more at inter.co.

Media Relations: interco@chemistryagency.com / Delayna.Shulak@inter.co

Investor Relations: ir@inter.co

Inter & Co PAYMENTS, INC., doing business as Inter ("Inter"), is a financial technology company, a registered money services business (MSB) and a licensed money transmitter, not a bank (NMLS ID #907330). Massachusetts Foreign Transmittal Agency (License #FT114374-100). Rhode Island Currency Transmitter (License # 20203960CT). Inter US Checking is provided by Continental Bank, Member FDIC. The Inter US Mastercard® Debit Card is issued by Continental Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated, and may be used wherever Mastercard debit is accepted. The Inter US Mastercard® Credit Card is issued by Continental Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated, and may be used wherever Mastercard credit is accepted.

Wearables are initially available to a limited group of eligible Inter U.S. credit card customers. Terms, conditions, and merchant acceptance apply.


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