Inter.co Stadium Marks Next Chapter in Partnership with Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride

Inter.co Stadium Marks Next Chapter in Partnership with Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride

Inter, Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride today announced that Inter&Co Stadium will become Inter.co Stadium, marking the next chapter in a partnership built on a shared belief in the power of connection.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people gather at the stadium in the heart of downtown Orlando, united by their passion for sports, entertainment and community. As the home of Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride and the Orlando Storm, the venue has become a place where unforgettable moments are shared, new traditions are created and connections are strengthened.

For Inter's 44 million customers around the world, connection is also at the center of everything the company does. Through its global financial platform, Inter helps people access the products, services and experiences that matter most to them. Inter.co Stadium brings that same philosophy beyond the digital world and into a physical space where people come together through shared experiences.

The transition from Inter&Co Stadium to Inter.co Stadium represents more than a name change. It reflects the evolution of a partnership that bridges the digital and physical worlds, creating new opportunities for fans, customers and the broader Central Florida community to engage, connect and belong. New benefits for Inter customers and fans at every game include:

  • Phone charging stations throughout the stadium, free for Inter account holders and available to all fans to rent
  • Exclusive ticket access and VIP matchday experiences for Inter Prime and Win customers
  • Player meet-and-greet opportunities for Inter customers throughout the season

"Orlando is not a market we entered lightly. This stadium represents the kind of long-term commitment we make when we believe in a community and in a partner that shares our ambition. Our customers live across borders, and they deserve a brand that shows up where it matters to them. Inter.co Stadium is how we're continuing to do that," explained João Vitor Menin, Global CEO at Inter.

"At our core, we believe sports have a unique ability to bring people together," said Jarrod Dillon, President of Business Operations for Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride and Inter.co Stadium. "Our stadium is more than a venue. It's where fans, families and communities come together to share experiences they'll remember for a lifetime. That's why this partnership with Inter is such a natural fit. Both organizations believe in creating connections that matter. Whether those connections begin through technology, through sport or through shared experiences, they ultimately bring people together, and that's what Inter.co Stadium represents."

Opened in 2017, Inter.co Stadium is home to Orlando City SC (MLS), the Orlando Pride (NWSL) and the Orlando Storm (UFL) and welcomes over half a million visitors annually to downtown Orlando. The venue has established itself as one of the premier destinations for sports and entertainment in Central Florida, hosting world-class competitions, international matches and community events, including:

  • FIFA Club World Cup 2025
  • U.S. Men's National Team FIFA World Cup Qualifiers (2018 & 2022)
  • U.S. Women's National Team SheBelieves Cup (2018, 2020 & 2023)
  • 2019 MLS All-Star Game
  • 2017 NWSL Championship
  • 2017 NCAA Women's College Cup
  • MLS Combines (2018 & 2019)
  • Cure Bowl (2019, 2021 & 2022)
  • 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Opening Ceremony
  • England vs. Costa Rica men's international friendly (June 2026)

As Inter.co Stadium enters its next chapter, Inter and the Club remain focused on creating new ways to connect customers, supporters and the broader community through experiences that extend from a digital platform to the heart of downtown Orlando. Together, they are building a place where technology enhances connection, sport inspires belonging and communities come together.

About Inter
Inter (NASDAQ: INTR) is a global financial platform providing banking, credit, investments, payments, and lifestyle solutions to 44 million customers. Our super app leverages technology to unlock simplicity, offering mortgages, credit, gift cards, investments, and international payments. Inter customers also enjoy access to a dynamic marketplace of shopping discounts, cashback rewards, and exclusive access to marquee events. Recognized by Forbes, CNBC, and others as one of the world's leading fintechs and digital banks, Inter is guided by the Rule of 50: a commitment to growing with profitability and discipline as we expand globally. Learn more at Inter.co.

About Inter.co Stadium:
Opened in March 2017, Inter.co Stadium is home to Orlando City of Major League Soccer (MLS) and the Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The soccer-specific stadium is located in the heart of Downtown Orlando and was the first MLS stadium to open with five consecutive victories.

Inter.co Stadium features a 360-degree lower bowl, North America's first safe-standing supporters' section – dubbed "The Wall" – and a four-sided canopy roof to keep the noise in and weather out. In Section 12, there are 49 rainbow-colored seats to memorialize the victims of the tragedy at Pulse Night Club. The stadium also houses the Club's Front Office.

Since its opening, the venue has already seen a number of guest experience upgrades, highlighted by the "Orlando Made" food and beverage program, featuring over two dozen local favorites restaurants and concepts for fans to enjoy all that the City Beautiful has to offer under one roof.

To date, the stadium has hosted the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, U.S. Men's National Team's 2018 & 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, the U.S. Women's National Team in the 2018, 2020 & 2023 SheBelieves Cup, as well as the 2017 NWSL Championship, 2017 NCAA Women's College Cup, 2018 & 2019 MLS Combines, multiple editions of the Florida Cup, the 2019 MLS All-Star Game, the 2019, 2021 & 2022 Cure Bowl, the Orlando Philharmonic and the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Opening Ceremony.  

Media Relations: interco@chemistryagency.com / Delayna.Shulak@inter.co

Investor Relations: ir@inter.co


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Inter & Co.INTRNCM:INTRfintech investing
INTR
The Conversation (0)
VIDEO - BTV Visits Atlas Salt, Graphene Manufacturing, Telescope Innovations, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Maple Gold, Intrepid Metals and Nine Mile Metals

VIDEO - BTV Visits Atlas Salt, Graphene Manufacturing, Telescope Innovations, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Maple Gold, Intrepid Metals and Nine Mile Metals

Watch on BNN Bloomberg nationalWednesday, March 4 at 7:30 PM EST & Saturday, March 7 at 8 PM EST Tune into BTV and Discover Investment Opportunities. As the resource cycle accelerates, BTV Business Television highlights companies turning exploration, innovation and strategic growth into... Keep Reading...
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference held May 23 rd are now available for online viewing. REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/4bNF5Zi The... Keep Reading...
Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 23rd

Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 23rd

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. This in-person and... Keep Reading...
Intrepid Metals (TSXV: INTR) (OTCQB: IMTCF)

Intrepid Metals Intersects Shallow Mineralization of 72.20 Meters of 1.28% Copper Within 198.00 Meters of 0.68% CuEq During Its Initial Drill Program at Its Corral Copper Property in Arizona

Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR) (OTCQB: IMTCF) ("Intrepid" or the "Company") provides results for 5 additional diamond drill holes from the Company's Corral Copper Property ("Corral Copper" or the "Property") located in Cochise County, Arizona. All 5 holes were drilled in the Ringo Zone which... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Energy Corp. Upsizes Private Placement to $2.0 Million and Announces Closing of First Tranche

U92 Energy Announces Upsized Offering of up to $8 Million

Nevada Sunrise Closes $1.055 Million Private Placement

Market One: Summit Royalties Expands Its Gold Royalty and Streaming Portfolio

Related News

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Upsizes Private Placement to $2.0 Million and Announces Closing of First Tranche

energy investing

U92 Energy Announces Upsized Offering of up to $8 Million

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Closes $1.055 Million Private Placement

silver investing

Silver Miners Post Record Q2 Output Despite Volatility

precious metals investing

Market One: Summit Royalties Expands Its Gold Royalty and Streaming Portfolio

gold investing

Gum Creek Open Pit DFS Confirms Pathway for WA’s Next Major Gold Mine Development

energy investing

Generation Uranium Announces Final CSE Listing Approval and Voluntary Delisting from the TSXV