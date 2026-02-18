Intel Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Intel Corporation today announced that David Zinsner, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Intel's business and strategy at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 4 at 8:35 a.m. PT.

A live webcast and replay can be accessed publicly on Intel's Investor Relations website at intc.com .

Intel's participation, speakers and schedule are subject to change.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) designs and manufactures advanced semiconductors that connect and power the modern world. Every day, our engineers create new technologies that enhance and shape the future of computing to enable new possibilities for every customer we serve. Learn more at Intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

