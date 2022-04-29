Bigmoon Entertainment Studio has released a new version of the Dakar racing simulator. Legendary Ales Loprais and his navigator driving the Tatra truck appeared in the rally racing game of 2022. Renowned pilot Ales Loprais has been a brand ambassador of the international fintech company InstaForex for 10 years. He regularly participates in the most challenging annual Dakar rally raid as well as in the second most ...

GAMING00