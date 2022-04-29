GamingInvesting News

Bigmoon Entertainment Studio has released a new version of the Dakar racing simulator. Legendary Ales Loprais and his navigator driving the Tatra truck appeared in the rally racing game of 2022.

The legendary Tatra truck of the InstaForex Loprais Team in the Dakar 2022 rally racing game

Renowned pilot Ales Loprais has been a brand ambassador of the international fintech company InstaForex for 10 years. He regularly participates in the most challenging annual Dakar rally raid as well as in the second most important international Silk Way Rally race.

The Czech rally raid driver is the leader of the InstaForex Loprais Team. InstaForex has been its title sponsor since 2018. Ales Loprais drives a rally truck produced by Tatra, one of the oldest automobile manufacturers in the world.

The racer achieved his first victory in the Silk Way Marathon 2011, became the best pilot of Dakar 2013, and set a lot of personal records in his legendary truck.

In 2022, this super-truck with the InstaForex logo first appeared in the Dakar racing simulator. The developers did a great job with the design of the Tatra truck, carefully working on every detail.

The new version of the Dakar simulator from Bigmoon Entertainment studio turned out to be the most epic off-road rally race ever created. Unsurprisingly, the game could make it to the top 10 best video games of 2022.

According to the latest estimates, more than 1 million gamers enjoyed the previous version of the Dakar simulator, which was released four years ago. The developers are confident that the new video game will make an equally stunning premiere due to more realistic graphics, exciting new missions, and an updated crew catalog.

It is not every team's honor to join the Dakar virtual race. The crew must show really impressive results in real competitions.

For several seasons, the InstaForex Loprais Team has demonstrated excellent scores. Team leader Ales Loprais notes that his crew would not have been able to manifest such a superb performance without the support from InstaForex. The company provides comprehensive assistance to the team during preliminary stages and races.

About InstaForex

InstaForex is an international broker providing financial services for both professional and novice traders. Owned by InstaFintech group, the company offers several types of accounts, favorable trading conditions and a wide range of instruments (currencies, CFDs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrencies). The advantages of the broker have already been appreciated by more than 7 million traders around the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1807650/Tatra_Truck.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instaforex-loprais-team-debuts-in-dakar-2022-game-301536272.html

SOURCE InstaForex

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/29/c6930.html

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Gaming Innovation Group signs head of terms agreement with UK tier 1 retail casino operator

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), has signed a head of terms agreement with a Tier 1 retail operator in the UK for the provision of its turnkey managed service solutions. The turnkey solution, powered by its leading technology and flexible architecture, includes the technical platform, fully managed services, gaming content, frontend development, CRM, compliance and marketing, all powered by GiG's unique data and GiG Logic rules based solutions.

GiG will provide its fully managed solution to operate the online casino as phase one with expansion into further verticals planned for the second phase of the partnership. Through GiG's full turnkey managed service solution, the complexity of digitally transforming the retail business online is greatly reduced, whilst at the same time, reducing the operator's cost of entry.

HUYA Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on May 17 , 2022-

HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.

two people playing games, camera is focused on PS5 controller

Gaming Monthly Highlights: Market Sours on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal

Game maker Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) jumped to the center of the gaming space when its shareholders confirmed an acquisition plan from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Also this month, console maker Sony (NASDAQ:SONY) invested heavily in the company behind Fortnite; meanwhile, new gaming sales numbers from a research firm indicate a slowdown in enthusiasm.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a recap of April highlights in the gaming market.

HUYA Inc. Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2022 . The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at https:www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at https:ir.huya.com .

The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investor Relations Department at HUYA Inc., Building A3, E-Park, 280 Hanxi Road, Panyu District, Guangzhou 511446, the People's Republic of China .

NetEase, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999) today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 . The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http:ir.netease.com .

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the IR Department, NetEase, Inc., NetEase Building, No. 399 Wangshang Road, Binjiang District, Hangzhou , 310052, People's Republic of China at the contact information listed above.

FaZe Clan & Current announce exclusive, long-term partnership

The fintech to provide tools, resources for leaders of internet culture to engage fans, starting with content integration and giveaways for 'Road to FaZe1'

- FaZe Clan, the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced an exclusive, long-term partnership with Current, a leading U.S. financial technology platform serving Americans working to create a better future for themselves. The partnership will give FaZe Clan talent including FaZe Adapt, FaZe Booya, FaZe JSmooth, FaZe Nate Hill, FaZe Rug, FaZe Santana and FaZe Swagg new tools and resources to creatively engage their fans using Current's mobile banking products.

