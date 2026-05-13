Instacart Expands Ads Manager to Retailers, Unlocking New Self-Serve Tools to Drive Growth Across the Marketplace

Following a milestone year that generated more than $1B in ads and other revenue in 2025, Instacart introduces a purpose-built suite designed specifically for its retail partners

Instacart (NASDAQ: CART) today announced that retailers can now activate campaigns directly within Instacart Ads Manager, extending the company's scaled, self-serve advertising platform to its retail partners.

This expansion marks an evolution of Instacart's advertising platform, introducing a new, purpose-built suite of tools designed for retailers, starting with self-serve promotions and off-platform capabilities that are available today.

In 2025, Instacart generated more than $1 billion in ads and other revenue, and has long served as a proven performance channel for CPG brands. Now, the company is opening the same high-intent reach, optimization, and closed-loop measurement infrastructure that supports brand campaigns to retailers. At the same time, Instacart is building new tools designed specifically for retailer goals, from driving engagement to growing basket size and winning new consumers.

"We're excited to expand our Ads solutions to our retail partners with this new suite of capabilities purpose-built to achieve their goals," said Ali Miller, General Manager of Advertising at Instacart. "This builds on the foundations we've established with brand partners: intuitive campaign management, trusted measurement, and optimization toward results. We look forward to partnering with retailers to unlock new growth opportunities and build on our shared momentum."

"We're focused on delivering exceptional experiences for our customers, however they want to shop with us," said Tamara Pattison, Chief Digital Officer at The Save Mart Companies, one of the West Coast's largest regional full-service grocery chains. "Instacart's enhanced advertising tools allow us to thoughtfully showcase our offerings and promotions in ways that feel relevant and helpful. We value our continued partnership and the opportunity to inspire customers throughout their digital shopping journey."

"Instacart's expanded advertising tools give retailers like us new opportunities to stand out in the digital aisle and connect with customers in meaningful ways," said Tiffany Allegro, Marketing Director at Valley Marketplace. "We're excited to leverage these capabilities to grow our business and highlight the promotions and products our community loves."

Launching Today: Self-Serve Retailer Promotions

One new capability within the retailer suite is self-serve retailer promotions in Ads Manager.

Retailers can now create and manage basket-level offers, target high-intent consumer segments, and reach consumers who shop within a category but have not yet purchased from their banner. Campaign performance—including redemptions, total sales impact, and new-to-banner growth—is measured in real time using Instacart's closed-loop data.

Retailers can launch, test, and optimize campaigns directly, without relying on managed service support.

Reaching Customers Off-Platform With Instacart's First-Party Data

In addition to on-platform solutions, retailers are also starting to test Instacart's off-platform advertising offering.

Through partnerships with Meta and others, retailers can extend their campaigns beyond Instacart to reach high-intent consumers across the broader media landscape. By activating Instacart audiences wherever they already buy media, retailers can win back lapsed customers, attract new customers and drive incremental sales and market share growth.

Instacart's off-platform advertising solutions have already delivered strong results for CPG brand partners, underscoring the impact of applying retail media data across channels.

What's Ahead

Throughout 2026, retailers will gain access to additional advertising capabilities within the Instacart Marketplace, including new sponsored placements, expanded discovery opportunities within search and browse, and participation in curated, high-traffic shopping moments.

About Instacart

Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners – representing nearly 100,000 stores – to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust, while creating flexible earning opportunities for shoppers. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers ecommerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI offerings, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instacart-expands-ads-manager-to-retailers-unlocking-new-self-serve-tools-to-drive-growth-across-the-marketplace-302770275.html

SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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