Instacart CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat at Baird Conference

Instacart (NASDAQ: CART) today announced that Emily Reuter, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Thursday, June 4th, 2026 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the event will be available on Instacart's Investor Relations website at https://investors.instacart.com/.

About Instacart
Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners – representing nearly 100,000 stores – to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust, while creating flexible earning opportunities for shoppers. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers ecommerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI offerings, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

Forward-Looking Statements

In the course of the fireside chat, Instacart may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Instacart's future financial or operating performance as well as Instacart's other expectations, strategies, priorities, plans or intentions. Instacart's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those more fully described in Instacart's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart

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