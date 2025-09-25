Instacart Caper Carts Roll Out New Omnichannel Capabilities for More Savings in Every Aisle

Customers can now track EBT SNAP-eligible items, clip digital coupons, earn cash back, and sign up for loyalty programs - all directly on the smart cart
- Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America today announced new savings features for its AI-powered Caper Carts enhancing the omnichannel shopping experience. Building on Caper CART's real-time budgeting capabilities, these new updates turn the CART's screen into a more powerful savings tool with the introduction of Electronic Benefits Transfer for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) item eligibility tracking, on-CART loyalty sign-up, omnichannel savings, and improved product recommendations. Together, these new Caper features make it easier for customers to access savings, maximize their benefits, and stay on budget as they shop.
"Caper Carts are transforming everyday grocery trips into a more affordable, rewarding, and personalized experience for customers. With the ability to track EBT SNAP eligibility, access digital coupons, and sign up for loyalty programs directly on the cart, we're giving customers powerful new ways to save right in the aisle," said David McIntosh , Chief Connected Stores Officer at Instacart. "Retailers are also seeing how Caper Carts drive omnichannel purchases, grow basket size, and strengthen loyalty. In just the last year, we've nearly tripled the number of stores with Caper Carts spanning nearly 100 cities across 15 states, underscoring the growing demand to bring digital convenience into the grocery aisles."
Budgeting made easier with real-time EBT SNAP tracking
Caper Carts are the first smart carts to offer EBT SNAP tracking directly on the digital screen, helping customers easily see which items are EBT SNAP-eligible as they add items to their cart. Customers can now track EBT SNAP and non-EBT SNAP running totals simultaneously in real time, reducing surprises at checkout while maximizing their benefits. When customers are ready to checkout, they can visit the store's checkout area, scan the barcode displayed on the cart's screen at the register, and finalize their payment with their EBT SNAP card.
Instacart first began accepting EBT SNAP online in 2020 and was the first online grocery platform to offer EBT SNAP acceptance online in all 50 states and Washington D.C. Today, Instacart reaches nearly 98% of EBT SNAP households, offering delivery and pick-up services from more than 30,000 stores.
Earning rewards and unlocking deals with loyalty program sign-up
Caper Carts now make it easier than ever for customers to save with Cart Cash, a rewards capability that lets customers earn cash back by clipping exclusive coupons and completing shopping milestones, like making an in-store purchase three times in a month. Customers can then redeem their Cart Cash directly at checkout at the end of their shop. Customers unlock access to Cart Cash by joining a retailer's loyalty program, which they can now do right on the Caper Cart's screen by entering their phone number or scanning a QR code.
Cart Cash provides retailers with a powerful way to engage customers right at the beginning of their in-store journey, driving higher loyalty program participation and delivering valuable insights into customer behavior. Retailers are already seeing meaningful results: At one major retailer, 1 in 4 new Caper users are signing up for a store loyalty program directly on the cart.*
Once loyalty accounts are linked, customers gain access to enhanced Caper Cart features designed to streamline the shopping experience. These features include Buy It Again, which surfaces previously purchased items to help build baskets more efficiently, and access to a digital shopping list that allows customers to save coupons and products for later in their trip.
Powering recommendations, discovery, and omnichannel savings from aisle to app
Caper Carts are helping customers save more and make every grocery trip smarter—whether online or in-store. With new omnichannel savings features, customers can now discover more deals before, during, and after their grocery shop.
- Before the trip, customers who opt in will soon receive email and text reminders highlighting promotions and discounts, ensuring they arrive ready to save with Caper. In the future, these same offers will be available via Instacart's in-store mode . In-store mode is a feature in the Instacart App and in Instacart Storefront-powered apps that transforms the app into an in‑store navigation and discovery companion.
- In the aisles, Caper Cart's screen helps customers discover real-time savings and personalized product recommendations. Customers can spot location-based deals based on their proximity to eligible items, along with recommendations based on previously purchased items, popular picks, and complementary pairings.
- After checkout, customers receive special discounts redeemable on the retailer's Instacart-powered e-commerce site or on the retailer's Instacart App store, helping customers maximize their budgets even further on future delivery or pick-up purchases.
By delivering savings across every step of the omnichannel journey, Caper Carts help customers stay on budget and provide retailers with a powerful tool to grow loyalty and acquire new e-commerce customers.
Caper Carts are available across U.S. and international retailers including Coles, Kroger, Schnucks, and Wakefern. The new savings features announced today are available now at select retailers, including McKeever's and some supermarket banners that are part of the retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp.
Retailer quotes in support of Caper Cart's new savings features
"Caper Carts have made shopping more efficient for our customers, while helping them stay on budget," said Tim Cosens , Chief Technology Officer at McKeever's. "With new savings features on Caper Carts, like EBT SNAP tracking and Cart Cash, we're excited to continue offering ways for our customers to manage their budgets and maximize benefits as they shop."
"When customers shop with Caper Carts, our Wakefern Members want to provide them with a convenient way to access their EBT SNAP benefits. Caper Carts offer convenience and discretion, letting customers monitor their running grocery bill as they shop," said Christopher McCrae , Digital Customer and Loyalty, at Wakefern Food Corp. "We've heard first-hand from customers that they love how easy it is to access coupons and shop at their own pace with Caper Carts. We continue to expand our Caper Cart footprint across more Wakefern Member stores, as we believe every customer deserves a seamless, personalized shopping experience."
About Instacart
Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America , works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.
*includes retailer loyalty program sign ups among new Caper Cart users from July 1, 2025 - July 31, 2025
