Instacart and Academy Sports + Outdoors Team Up for Same-Day Delivery in as Fast as an Hour

Customers can now shop Academy's national and exclusive private brands across sports, outdoor, apparel, footwear and more at no markups

Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced a new partnership with Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer. The partnership brings Academy's broad catalog to the Instacart Marketplace, giving customers same-day delivery in as fast as an hour for items ranging from camping and fishing equipment to fitness gear, team sports equipment, and Academy's own popular private label brands - all at no markups.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Joins the Instacart Marketplace at No Markups for Same-Day Delivery

"Our customers expect to get what they need fast, and that's exactly what this partnership with Academy Sports + Outdoors delivers," said Blake Wallace, Vice President of Commercial Partnerships at Instacart. "With Academy now on Instacart, our customers can get the gear they need for that last-minute camping trip or tomorrow's game in as fast as one hour."

"At Academy Sports + Outdoors, we're committed to serving our customers wherever and however they choose to shop, delivering a seamless experience across every channel as we continue to expand our omnichannel presence," said Chad Fox, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at Academy Sports + Outdoors. "From helping Always Game Families gear up for everyday moments to providing access to top national brands and exclusive private brands, our partnership with Instacart offers another convenient way to shop Academy's broad assortment at the same great prices customers find in our stores."

With over 300 Academy stores across 21 states available on the Instacart Marketplace, the partnership launches just in time for the season's biggest moments – from back-to-school and fall sports to hunting season, tailgating, and outdoor adventures.

To celebrate the launch, new qualifying Academy customers can take $15 off a $75+ purchase* now through October 12th on Instacart.com.

Academy Sports + Outdoors joins more than 2,200 national and local retail banners on the Instacart Marketplace. To start shopping Academy, customers can visit https://www.instacart.com/store/academy-sports-outdoors or download the Instacart App on their mobile device.

About Instacart
Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners – representing nearly 100,000 stores – to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust, while creating flexible earning opportunities for shoppers. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers ecommerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI offerings, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit https://www.academy.com/.

*$15 off for qualifying customers is valid through 10/12/2026 at 11:59PM PT and is valid only in the United States for your first Academy Sports + Outdoors order of $75 or more and purchased through Instacart, while supplies last. Discount will be applied to the total purchase price, and excludes taxes, service fees, special handling fees and/or other fees; offer cannot be applied to alcohol products. Deliveries subject to availability. In order to take advantage of this offer, customers must have a valid account on Instacart with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Only one offer per household. Instacart reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time. Offer may not be sold, copied, modified, transferred or used retroactively for prior purchases. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, promotion, discount, code, coupon, and/or offer. Offer has no cash value. Instacart is not a retailer or seller. Instacart may not be available in all zip or post codes.

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SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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