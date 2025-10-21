Inspired to Report Third Quarter 2025 Results and Hold Conference Call on November 5

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware and services, announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Inspired management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET 1:00 p.m. in the UK to discuss the Company's results.

Conference Call Information

Telephone : The dial-in number to access the call live is 1-800-715-9871 (US) or 1-646-307-1963 (International). Participants should ask to be joined into the Inspired Entertainment call.

Webcast: A live audio-only webcast of the call can be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page of the Company's website at www.inseinc.com under the Investors link. Please follow the registration prompts.

Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.inseinc.com .

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired's gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com .

Contact:
For Investors
IR@inseinc.com

For Press and Sales
inspiredsales@inseinc.com


