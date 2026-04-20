Inspired Entertainment Expands Global iGaming Presence with Launch in South Africa

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content and systems, today announced the launch of its premium iGaming portfolio in South Africa with 6 customers including Hollywood Bets and Betway, which together account for a significant proportion of the online gaming market according to industry estimates. Enabled through its ongoing agreement with Light & Wonder and distributed via the Light & Wonder iGaming content marketplace, Inspired continues to grow its global interactive footprint across regulated markets, with South Africa representing a key addition to its expanding international presence, a market that is predicted to double in size by 2030. This launch reflects Inspired's ongoing focus on delivering innovative, engaging, and high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.

"The South African market represents an exciting opportunity for Inspired as we continue to broaden our global reach," said Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired. "Launching our iGaming portfolio with such well-known South African operators, collectively representing the majority of the market, marks an important milestone in our expansion. Providing access to approximately 90% of the market, we are excited to collaborate with these well-known leaders to deliver fresh, engaging experiences to players, including localized features tailored specifically to South African audiences. We look forward to demonstrating how our content performs in this dynamic market."

Inspired's entry into South Africa is underpinned by a strong commitment to responsible gaming and player-focused design, ensuring entertaining experiences are delivered in a secure and well-regulated environment. As the Company continues to invest in content development and innovation, Inspired remains focused on setting new benchmarks for quality and performance across the global iGaming landscape.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

With a proven track record of innovation, Inspired is a leading provider of content, technology, hardware and services for licensed gaming, betting and lottery operators around the world. Inspired's proprietary games resonate with players and deliver consistent performance for gaming operators across interactive, virtual sports, and retail gaming environments. Inspired's content and gaming systems are designed to work together across digital and retail channels, enabling scalable deployment and a consistent player experience. Through this integrated content-led approach, Inspired helps operators strengthen their offerings, drive engagement, and deliver compelling player experiences.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired's website at www.inseinc.com.

Contact:

For Investors
IR@inseinc.com

For Press and Sales
inspiredsales@inseinc.com


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