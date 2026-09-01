InPlay Oil Corp. Confirms Monthly Dividend for September 2026

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO,OTC:IPOOF) (OTCQX: IPOOF) ("InPlay" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share payable on September 29, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2026. The monthly cash dividend is expected to be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian federal and provincial income tax purposes.

InPlay Oil logo

About InPlay Oil Corp.

InPlay is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta focused on light oil production. The company operates long-lived, low-decline properties with drilling development and enhanced oil recovery potential as well as undeveloped lands with exploration possibilities. The common shares of InPlay trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPO and the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol IPOOF.

www.inplayoil.com 

SOURCE InPlay Oil Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/01/c6174.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

InPlay OilIPO:CCtsx:ipo
IPO:CC
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Omega Pacific Williams Property Exploration Program Update

Oreterra Expands the Kinkaid, Nevada, Copper-Gold-Silver Project with 43 More Claims Encompassing Numerous New Showings

Edgewater Wireless Invited to Attend Global Foundries Technology Summit as Spectrum Slicing Execution Advances

Cascadia Drills 82.69 m of 1.12% Cu and 0.64 g/t Au at the Carmacks Project, Yukon

Related News

precious metals investing

Omega Pacific Williams Property Exploration Program Update

base metals investing

Oreterra Expands the Kinkaid, Nevada, Copper-Gold-Silver Project with 43 More Claims Encompassing Numerous New Showings

base metals investing

Cascadia Drills 82.69 m of 1.12% Cu and 0.64 g/t Au at the Carmacks Project, Yukon

precious metals investing

Apollo Silver Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

precious metals investing

Lahontan Drills 10.7m Grading 1.81 g/t Au and 64.8 g/t Ag, Completes Santa Fe Mine Stockpile Drill Program

base metals investing

Cygnus Metals Limited: Conditional Approval of TSX Listing for CAML

gold investing

Red Hill Assays Return High-Grade Copper-Gold