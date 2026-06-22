Inomin Mines Selected as One of Canada's Leading Emerging Critical Minerals Companies for Largest-Ever Trade Mission to Japan

Inomin Mines Selected as One of Canada's Leading Emerging Critical Minerals Companies for Largest-Ever Trade Mission to Japan

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE,OTC:IMINF) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the Team Canada Trade Mission to Japan, taking place June 23-26, 2026 in Tokyo. With more than 150 Canadian companies selected across strategic sectors, this is Canada's largest trade mission to Japan in history. Inomin is among a small group of critical minerals companies invited, underscoring the growing importance of secure, ESG-aligned mineral supply to Japan's industrial and energy sectors.

Led by the Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade, the mission brings together Canadian companies in clean energy, critical minerals, advanced technologies, agri-food, forestry, and defence - sectors central to Japan's long-term strategy for supply chain resilience.

Strengthening Canada-Japan Collaboration on Critical Minerals

Inomin's participation underscores the Company's role in supporting Japan's drive to secure long-term, reliable supplies of critical minerals including nickel, magnesium, cobalt, and platinum-group metals - essential for electric vehicles, humanoid robotics, aerospace materials, and next-generation clean-energy technologies.

The Company is advancing a district-scale polymetallic system in British Columbia, currently being explored in collaboration with one of Japan's largest mining groups - a partnership that aligns directly with Japan's long-term strategy to secure stable, ESG-aligned mineral supply.

"Being selected as one of Canada's critical minerals companies for the country's largest-ever trade mission to Japan is a strong validation of Inomin's strategic position," said John Gomez, President & CEO of Inomin Mines. "Japan is actively securing long-term mineral supply from trusted jurisdictions like Canada. This mission provides an exceptional platform to advance discussions with Japanese industrial groups and explore partnerships that can accelerate exploration and development of high-value mineral assets and emerging opportunities."

Positioning Inomin as a Strategic Partner for Japan

Japan's automotive, battery, steel, and chemical industries are rapidly expanding their search for reliable, ESG-compliant mineral supply. Canada's 2026 mission is designed to connect these Japanese buyers and investors with Canadian companies capable of delivering attractive, low-risk supply solutions.

During the mission, Inomin will focus on:

  • Advancing discussions with Japanese mining, trading, and industrial groups
  • Exploring joint-venture, investment, and offtake opportunities
  • Showcasing the scale, straightforward geology, and strategic relevance of the Company's critical minerals assets
  • Identifying collaboration opportunities in natural hydrogen and clean-energy generation systems

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of critical mineral deposits. The Company holds a large land position in a proven mining district in British Columbia, underlain by widespread nickel-magnesium mineralization with associated cobalt and platinum group metals. Inomin is committed to responsible exploration, strong community engagement, and building strategic partnerships that support Canada's and its allies' critical mineral supply chains. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol MINE. For more information, visit www.inominmines.com and follow Inomin on X at https://x.com/InominMines

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.
Per: "John Gomez"
President and CEO

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

John Gomez
President & CEO
Inomin Mines Inc.
info@inominmines.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302288

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Inomin MinesMINE:CCtsxv:minebase metals investing
MINE:CC
The Conversation (0)
Inomin Mines (TSXV:MINE)

Inomin Mines

Advancing Significant Critical Minerals and Precious Metals Discoveries in the Americas

Advancing Significant Critical Minerals and Precious Metals Discoveries in the Americas Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals reports on its Annual General & Special Meeting

Finlay Minerals reports on its Annual General & Special Meeting

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF | OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") reports that all matters set before the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on Friday, June 19, 2026 (the "Meeting") were approved by the shareholders. An aggregate of... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Advancement of Texas Hub and U.S. Magnet Platform

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Advancement of Texas Hub and U.S. Magnet Platform

HyProMag USA Starts Long‑Lead Equipment Procurement, Increases Projected Magnet Production, and Progresses U.S. Build‑Out VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") notes the press release issued today by... Keep Reading...
Further High-Grade Copper Intercepts at Chester

Further High-Grade Copper Intercepts at Chester

Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Further High-Grade Copper Intercepts at ChesterDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Bold Options Olcott Claims and Notes the Commencement of Ring of Fire Road Construction

Bold Options Olcott Claims and Notes the Commencement of Ring of Fire Road Construction

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to option the Olcott Property adjacent to its Wilcorp Property east of Atikokan, Ontario. The Olcott claims host a historical gold showing known as the Jackson-Olcott... Keep Reading...
Steadright Announces Addition of a New Advisory Board Member, and Changes in Financial Year-End

Steadright Announces Addition of a New Advisory Board Member, and Changes in Financial Year-End

(TheNewswire) June 18th, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), welcomes the addition of Jeffrey N. Mosseri to its Advisory Board. Jeffrey is a distinguished Investment Banker and Asset Manager, with over five decades of... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Closes Sale of Option to Buy down Newmont Lake Royalty for Shares and Cash Valued at $1.1 Million plus a Potential $22 Million in Future Staged Cash and Advance Royalty Payments

Oreterra Closes Sale of Option to Buy down Newmont Lake Royalty for Shares and Cash Valued at $1.1 Million plus a Potential $22 Million in Future Staged Cash and Advance Royalty Payments

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4RO) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has provided final approval for, and the Company has now closed, the amending agreement dated April 27, 2026 (the "Amending Agreement"),... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Newmans Drilling Defines 3.3 Km Magnet REE Corridor

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Advancement of Texas Hub and U.S. Magnet Platform

Westport Announces US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Finlay Minerals reports on its Annual General & Special Meeting

Related News

uranium investing

Newmans Drilling Defines 3.3 Km Magnet REE Corridor

uranium investing

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2026 in Review

gold investing

John Feneck: Gold, Silver — Price Targets, Key Levels to Watch

oil and gas investing

UAE OPEC Exit and the Significance of Domestic Oil Supply

rare earth investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Advancement of Texas Hub and U.S. Magnet Platform

oil and gas investing

Westport Announces US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina Reports 2026 Annual General Meeting Results