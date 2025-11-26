Inomin Drilling Intersects 161.5 Metres Grading 0.19% Nickel, 0.011% Cobalt, 0.36% Chromium, and 22.7% Magnesium Starting 30 Metres from Surface

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce diamond drill results from the first three holes drilled at the South zone of the Beaver-Lynx project in south-central, British Columbia (the "Project"). Drill hole B25-01 (Az 0, Dip -80°) intersected 161.5 metres (m) grading, 0.19% nickel, 0.011% cobalt, 0.36% chromium, and 22.7% magnesium starting at bedrock surface located 30 metres from surface. Drill hole B25-02 (Az 0, Dip -80°) intersected 123 metres grading 0.19% nickel, 0.011% cobalt, 0.42% chromium, and 23.9% magnesium, and drill hole B25-03 (Az 0, Dip -80°) intersected 148 metres grading, 0.20% nickel, 0.012% cobalt, 0.38% chromium, and 21.4% magnesium. The first three drill holes - located approximately 200 metres from drilling completed in 2023 - confirms continuity of mineralization over substantial thickness and area.

Summary - First Three Holes from 2025 Drilling at Beaver Property

Hole Number From(m) To (m) Interval(m) * Nickel % Cobalt % Chromium % Magnesium %
B25-01 30.00 191.50 161.50 0.19 0.011 0.36 22.73
Including 38.50 80.50 42.00 0.22 0.011 0.30 23.58
Including 122.50 149.50 27.00 0.20 0.011 0.37 23.12
B25-02 63.00 186.00 123.00 0.19 0.011 0.42 23.91
Including 96.00 114.00 18.00 0.20 0.012 0.31 23.28
Including 141.00 171.00 30.00 0.21 0.011 0.31 24.39
B25-03 99.00 247.10 148.10 0.20 0.012 0.38 21.43
Including 105.00 135.00 30.00 0.21 0.011 0.33 22.19
Including 162.00 231.86 69.86 0.21 0.011 0.35 20.31
* Note: Samples were analyzed by Activation Laboratories Ltd ("Actlabs") for a 22-element suite utilizing their 8-Peroxide (Total) Fusion, ICP-OES (FUS-Na202). The resulting grade for nickel includes both silicate and sulphide components of nickel. A secondary partial digestion technique is currently being developed by Actlabs for Inomin to ascertain the sulphide nickel fraction only and will be utilized on all higher grading nickel values and will be reported on when complete.

 

John Gomez, President of Inomin states, "These initial drilling results are excellent as we're continuing to intersect substantial polymetallic mineralization that is relatively uniform in grade and near-surface. The drill results also continue to demonstrate Beaver's potential for hosting large volumes of nickel and other critical minerals. We look forward to receiving additional analytical results from the remaining ten drill holes including fire assay for gold on a network of quartz veins forming a margin around the ultramafics, partial digestion results for nickel, and platinum and palladium analyses."

2025 Beaver-Lynx Drilling Program

The 2025 exploration program at Beaver-Lynx includes thirteen drill holes totaling 3,361.8 metres of drilling. Twelve holes, spaced approximately 200 metres apart, were drilled in the South zone of the Project. The objective of South zone drilling is to test continuity of known mineralization delineated by previous drilling. One hole was also drilled in the North zone to test a new priority target to expand the North zone's discovery footprint. Drilling at the North zone has discovered significant mineralization on high magnetic features that extend over 7 kilometres in strike length.

The South and North zones are two of several large, mineralized zones identified by drilling and magnetic surveys at the Beaver block of the Project. The adjoining Lynx block, 10 kilometres south of the Beaver block, hosts multiple targets comparable and potentially larger in size than found on the Beaver block, illustrating the Project's district-scale potential.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/275961_c9b04cbd04d3c8f3_001.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/275961_c9b04cbd04d3c8f3_001full.jpg

Collaboration with Sumitomo

The 2025 Beaver-Lynx exploration program is being undertaken in collaboration with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("Sumitomo") that is funding the exploration. Sumitomo can earn an interest in the Project through an earn-in and joint venture agreement with the Company. Inomin is the operator of the Project.

About Beaver-Lynx

The Beaver-Lynx property comprises approximately 28,000 hectares and is ideally located in south-central British Columbia, 50 kilometres from the city of Williams Lake and adjacent to the Gibraltar mine property, the second largest open-pit copper mine in Canada. Beaver-Lynx is easily accessible by good all-season roads, and is close to hydro-electric power, as well as active railway lines.

Exploration, including drilling, has demonstrated the Project may host large volumes of nickel. Drilling has also intersected cobalt, chromium, copper, silver, gold and magnesium. Given positive initial drilling and metallurgical test results - as well as multiple, large-scale, mineral zones - the Beaver-Lynx project has the potential to be a major source of nickel and other critical minerals. For further information about Beaver-Lynx, visit Inomin's website www.inominmines.com.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially critical minerals, as well as gold and silver. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol MINE.For more information visit www.inominmines.com.

Inomin Mines Director, L. John Peters, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.
Per: "John Gomez"
President and CEO

For more information contact:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts, and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, targets, plans and expectations of the Company with respect to the drilling program at the Beaver-Lynx property.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the drilling program at the Beaver-Lynx property is not carried out as planned.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

