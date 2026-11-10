Innovotech Launches Streak Scientific to Supply Microbiology Culture Media and Laboratory Supplies to Canadian Laboratories

(TheNewswire)
New division draws on decades of in-house microbiology experience and GMP laboratory capabilities to give an underserved Western Canadian market a local supplier
EDMONTON, Alberta November 10, 2026 TheNewswire Innovotech Inc. (TSXV: IOT,OTC:IOTCF; OTCQB: IOTCF) ("Innovotech" or the "Company"), a life sciences services and technology company focused on applied microbiology, analytical chemistry, and regulated laboratory services, is pleased to announce the launch of Streak Scientific, a supplier of microbiology culture media, reagents and laboratory supplies for Canadian laboratories. Streak Scientific is operated as a division of Innovotech Labs Corporation, the Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary. Online ordering is available as of today at www.streakscientific.com.
Streak Scientific was created in response to requests from the Company's clients for dependable access to a domestic supplier of internationally and locally sourced culture media and microbiology supplies. Its catalogue includes agars, dehydrated media, broths and fluid media, prepared plates and swabs from established international manufacturers, including HiMedia and Liofilchem, with products priced in Canadian dollars and shipped from Edmonton. This gives Canadian laboratories a straightforward way to source the supplies they rely on, without currency conversion or cross-border complexity.
Western Canada has historically been underserved by suppliers of microbiology media, with many laboratories relying on large distributors where personal service and responsiveness can be difficult to find. Innovotech has used these products in its own laboratories for more than two decades, giving it a practical understanding of what laboratories need in terms of quality, consistency and supply. Through its GMP laboratory, the Company can also help customers qualify products, including growth promotion testing, making it easier for laboratories to adopt new media with confidence and less internal validation effort.
"Our clients told us they wanted a reliable, local source of microbiology media and supplies, backed by people who understand how these products are used," said Jodi McDonald, COO of Innovotech. "We have been on the user side of these products for more than 20 years. With Streak Scientific, we are putting that experience, and our GMP laboratory's ability to qualify products, to work for laboratories across Canada."
The Streak Scientific website launched on November 10, 2026, with online ordering for an initial catalogue available immediately. The Company plans to broaden the product range over time in response to customer demand.
Streak Scientific is expected to add a stable, recurring base of product sales that complements Innovotech's laboratory testing services. The business makes use of the Company's existing laboratory infrastructure, quality systems and customer relationships, and is expected to diversify revenue while strengthening the Company's engagement with laboratories in pharmaceutical, healthcare, food, academic and industrial markets.
About Streak Scientific
Streak Scientific, a trade name of Innovotech Labs Corporation, supplies microbiology culture media, reagents and laboratory consumables to Canadian laboratories, with products priced in Canadian dollars and shipped from Edmonton, Alberta. Learn more at www.streakscientific.com.
About Innovotech
Innovotech Inc. is a leading life sciences services and technology company specializing in contract research, analytical, and microbial testing within regulated healthcare markets. The Company is a recognized leader in biofilm science and antimicrobial testing and provides advanced laboratory services supporting medical device, pharmaceutical, and industrial product development. Innovotech combines deep scientific expertise with proprietary methodologies and products, including its widely used MBEC Assay® platform for high-throughput antimicrobial and antibiotic testing. Operating through ISO-certified and GMP-accredited laboratories, Innovotech supports clients across multiple sectors and geographies, delivering reliable, decision-enabling data aligned with regulatory expectations such as those of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada. Learn more at https://www.innovotech.ca.
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Craig Milne, CEO
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+1-604-239-1819
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craig.milne@innovotech.ca
This document may contain forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from past results and those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the regulatory environment including the difficulty of predicting regulatory outcomes; changes in the value of the Canadian dollar; the Company's reliance on a small number of customers including government organizations; fluctuations in operating results; government policies or actions; progress and cost of clinical trials; reliance on key strategic relationships; uncertainty related to intellectual property protection and potential costs associated with its defense; the Company's exposure to lawsuits and other matters beyond the control of management. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should management's assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly make or update any forward- looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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