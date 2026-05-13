Innovotech Inc. Receives Support to Develop Antimicrobial Testing Services and Product Enhancements

(TheNewswire)
Edmonton, Alberta May 13, 2026 - TheNewswire Innovotech Inc. (TSX Venture Exchange: IOT; OTCQB: IOTCF) ("Innovotech" or the "Company") reports that its subsidiary Innovotech Labs Corporation is receiving advisory services and research and development funding of up to $234,000 CAD from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support the development of new antimicrobial testing services for use with medical devices such as catheters, implants, and wound dressings.
The new testing methods align with changes in international regulatory standards and medical device manufacturers' needs in the areas of proliferation, biofilm formation, and translocation of microorganisms. This work builds on foundational development started last year and advances it into more robust, fit-for-purpose testing. As customer programs expand, manufacturers are requesting more advanced testing that better reflects real-world use and provides clearer decision-making data. Strengthening these capabilities will expand the Company service offerings, support regulatory readiness, and help customers demonstrate device safety and performance more effectively.
"This NRC IRAP support will help us to deepen our technical bench, problem solve for our customers and deliver solutions that reduce infections and complications for better health outcomes," said Craig Milne, CEO. "It also positions us to meet rising client demand with higher-complexity testing and stronger technical support as standards and expectations continue to evolve."
Innovotech Inc. is a leading life sciences services and technology company specializing in contract research, analytical, and microbial testing within regulated healthcare markets. The Company is a recognized leader in biofilm science and antimicrobial testing and provides advanced laboratory services supporting medical device, pharmaceutical, and industrial product development. Innovotech combines deep scientific expertise with proprietary methodologies and products, including its widely used MBEC Assay® platform for high‑throughput antimicrobial and antibiotic testing. Operating through ISO‑certified and GMP‑accredited laboratories, Innovotech supports clients across multiple sectors and geographies, delivering reliable, decision‑enabling data aligned with regulatory expectations such as those of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada. Learn more at https://www.innovotech.ca.
Craig Milne, CEO Innovotech Inc.
+1-604-239-1819 craig.milne@innovotech.ca
This document may contain forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from past results and those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the regulatory environment including the difficulty of predicting regulatory outcomes; changes in the value of the Canadian dollar; the Company's reliance on a small number of customers including government organizations; fluctuations in operating results; government policies or actions; progress and cost of clinical trials; reliance on key strategic relationships; uncertainty related to intellectual property protection and potential costs associated with its defense; the Company's exposure to lawsuits and other matters beyond the control of management. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should management's assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly make or update any forward- looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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