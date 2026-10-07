Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Launch of Series B Preferred Stock Offering

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Launch of Series B Preferred Stock Offering

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: IIPR) announced today that it has commenced a public offering of its Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Series B Preferred Stock"). The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares to cover overallotments, if any. Currently no market exists for the Series B Preferred Stock. The Company plans to file an application to list the Series B Preferred Stock on the NYSE under the symbol "IIPR Pr B."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund all or a portion of its remaining unfunded commitment under its previously announced mezzanine loan investment in the life science industry and to use any remaining net proceeds to fund investments consistent with its investment strategy and for general corporate purposes.

Stifel is acting as active bookrunner for the offering. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, Huntington Capital Markets and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as passive bookrunners for the offering, and Academy Securities, Clear Street, Compass Point, Roberts & Ryan, Roth Capital Partners and Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory are acting as co-managers for the offering.

This offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus for the offering may be obtained from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 1201 Wills Street, Suite 600, Baltimore, MD 21231, or by email at SyndProspectus@stifel.com .

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the SEC on February 21, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities and financial investments in the life science industry.

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the offering, the terms of the Series B Preferred Stock, and the use of proceeds from the offering, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as the Company "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact
David Smith
Chief Financial Officer
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
(858) 997-3332

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

IIPRnyse:iipr
IIPR
The Conversation (0)
Lithium Ionic Expands Newly Discovered Zone at Salinas; Drills 1.53% Li2O over 15m, incl. 2.31% Li2O over 8m; 1.15% Li2O over 19m, incl. 1.67% Li2O over 10m, and 1.32% Li2O over 14m

Lithium Ionic Expands Newly Discovered Zone at Salinas; Drills 1.53% Li2O over 15m, incl. 2.31% Li2O over 8m; 1.15% Li2O over 19m, incl. 1.67% Li2O over 10m, and 1.32% Li2O over 14m

Excellent follow-up drill results from high-grade discovery holes at the "Noé" target announced in February 2024 , including: 1.53% Li2O over 15m, incl. 2.31% Li2O over 8m 1.15% Li2O over 19m, incl. 1.67% Li2O over 10m 1.32% Li2O over 14m, incl. 2.16% Li2O over 7m The Noé target, located ~1.5km... Keep Reading...
4Front Ventures Corp. Closes on the First Phase of an Up to 558K Sq. Ft. Cultivation and Production Facility in Illinois

4Front Ventures Corp. Closes on the First Phase of an Up to 558K Sq. Ft. Cultivation and Production Facility in Illinois

First Phase of the Multiphase Expansion Project includes 250K Sq. Ft. Backed by Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. with Anticipated Construction to Be Completed in Q4 2022; Facility to Create 500 New Livable Wage Jobs in the Village of Matteson Region and Help Meet Demands in Fast-Growing... Keep Reading...
CSE:FFNT

4Front Ventures Secures Land and Funding for Massive New Cultivation and Production Facility in Illinois

4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) (" 4Front " or the " Company ") announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with both the land owner and an affiliate of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc., (" IIPR" ) to build an up to 558,000 square foot cultivation and... Keep Reading...
4Front Ventures Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction Generating Proceeds of $33 Million

4Front Ventures Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction Generating Proceeds of $33 Million

4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed the sale and leaseback of its cultivation and production facilities in Olympia, WA and Georgetown, MA (the "Transaction") with an affiliate of Innovative Industrial Properties,... Keep Reading...
CSE:FFNT

4Front Ventures Enters into US$30 Million Sale-Leaseback Transaction Agreements

4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) (" 4Front " or the " Company ") announced today that it has entered into definitive purchase and sale agreements with an affiliate of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc., ( IIPR ) providing for the sale and leaseback of 4Front's cultivation and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Metalsource Mining Launches Major Step Out Program With 1.1 km Northern Target to Test Broader Scale of Silver Hill

Skyharbour Commences Drilling at the Getty East Uranium Joint Venture with Partner Denison Mines at the Russell Lake Project Area

Transition Metals Extends Geochemical Footprint of Haultain Gold System and Identifies New Large-Scale Exploration Targets at Gowganda Project, Ontario

SAGA Metals Drills 495.6 m at 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 68.2 m at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Related News

uranium investing

Google, Oracle Back US Nuclear Upgrades for Data Centers

oil and gas investing

Cenovus Inks C$5.7 Billion Deal to Acquire Athabasca Oil

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Launches Major Step Out Program With 1.1 km Northern Target to Test Broader Scale of Silver Hill

energy investing

Skyharbour Commences Drilling at the Getty East Uranium Joint Venture with Partner Denison Mines at the Russell Lake Project Area

base metals investing

Transition Metals Extends Geochemical Footprint of Haultain Gold System and Identifies New Large-Scale Exploration Targets at Gowganda Project, Ontario

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Drills 495.6 m at 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 68.2 m at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

RETRANSMISSION: QIMC Announces Thermogenic Wet-Gas Signature in 86% of Soil-Gas Samples at New Salem-Apple River, Nova Scotia, Next to Its 30% Clean Hydrogen Discovery