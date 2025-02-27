Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Innovation MIning

Innovation Mining: Transforming Gold Mining with RZOLV — Safe, Cost-effective, High-performance alternative to Toxic Cyanide


Innovation Mining is disrupting the market and establishing itself as a leader in cleantech gold extraction through its RZOLV, a proprietary, non-toxic hydrometallurgical formula that's sustainable, safe, and water-based alternative to cyanide. RZOLV addresses a long-standing industry challenge, enabling mining operations to transition toward sustainable and high-performance gold extraction without compromising profitability.

RZOLV offers similar cost and performance metrics as cyanide, but with a non-toxic, reusable and sustainable profile.

Innovation Mining's safe, non-toxic and cost-competitive alternative to cyanide -- RZOLV

RZOLV allows efficient gold extraction that unlocks untapped resources. Innovation Mining is currently focused on validating its technology through a 100-tonne industrial test, after which full commercialization efforts will begin.

Company Highlights

  • Innovation Mining has developed RZOLV, a proprietary, non-toxic hydrometallurgical formula for gold extraction. The formula offers a sustainable, safe, and water-based alternative to cyanide.
  • RZOLV enables a seamless transition from cyanide without requiring additional infrastructure investments, making adoption cost-competitive and operationally efficient.
  • The RZOLV formula has been tested on over 250 kilograms of ore, demonstrating high performance comparable to cyanide while eliminating toxic waste risks.
  • Scalability and reliability: A 100-tonne leach test is planned within the next several months to further validate scalability and reinforce its economic and operational advantages for miners.
  • Regulatory and social benefits: By removing cyanide from the process, RZOLV will simplify regulatory approvals, reduce compliance risks, and improve social licenses to operate, making it a future-proof solution for responsible mining.
  • Enhanced ESG profile: Mining companies adopting RZOLV can significantly improve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standing, appealing to investors and stakeholders focused on sustainability and responsible resource development.
  • Versatile gold recovery: RZOLV enables efficient gold extraction not only from traditional ores but also from low-grade ore, concentrates, and tailings, unlocking untapped resources.

This AInnovation Mining profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Innovation Mining to receive an Investor Presentation

Innovation Mining

Innovation Mining


Appendix 4D & Half-Year Accounts 31 December 2024

Appendix 4D & Half-Year Accounts 31 December 2024

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Appendix 4D & Half-Year Accounts 31 December 2024

Download the PDF here.

CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

Cotec Holdings Corp. And McGill University Commence Project Wavecracker(TM) Targeting Application of Microwave Techology To Accelerate Sulphide Copper Leaching

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a joint collaboration and investigation agreement with McGill University, Québec, Canada ("McGill"). The Project, "WaveCrackerTM" will investigate extended applications of microwave technologies with the aim of improving low-carbon, economic recovery of valuable metals from a range of mineral targets, with a starting focus on Copper recoveries particularly in advanced sulphide leaching applications. This collaboration builds upon, and extends, domain knowledge with new learnings and, in combination with other technologies, offers the potential for the low-carbon, low cost, production of "new" copper metal.

As part of the collaboration in the Project, CoTec will leverage on McGill's considerable experience in mineral processing and depth of research knowledge in the field of applied microwave technologies over the last 30 years.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

Cotec Holdings Corp. Provides Operational Update

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of recent operational achievements and key performance targets for 2025. Over the past year, CoTec has accelerated its transition from investment into project implementation and operational deployment, particularly focusing on its HyProMag USA LLC permanent magnet recycling project and the reclamation of the Lac Jeannine iron ore tailings facility based in Quebec, Canada (Lac Jeannine).

2024 was a transformative year for CoTec during which two independent technical studies were completed, establishing a solid foundation for revenue generation targeted for early 2027. Additionally, significant progress was achieved by CoTec's investments, including MagIron LLC which is working towards the re-start of its Plant 4 iron ore concentrator in Minnesota, USA and Ceibo, signing a partnership agreement with Glencore plc's Lomas Bayas Mining Company to deploy Ceibo's proprietary leaching technologies.

Keep reading...Show less
A handyman installing solar panels on a rooftop.

High-purity Silica: Key Material Powering Tech, Solar and Investment Growth

Silica, or silicon dioxide, is a fundamental component in various industries, serving as a critical material in applications ranging from construction to high-tech sectors.

Its versatility and unique properties make it indispensable in modern manufacturing and technology. However, beyond its industrial significance, silica represents a compelling investment opportunity, particularly in its high-purity form.

As the global economy transitions toward clean energy, advanced electronics, and next-generation communication technologies, the demand for high-purity silica is skyrocketing. Companies that can secure and supply this essential raw material stand to benefit from long-term growth and increasing market valuations.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Release of Executive Informational Overview Report by Crystal Research

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Crystal Research Associates LLC has released an Executive Informational Overview® (EIO) on CoTec.

The 70 page paid report can be found on CoTec's website (https://cotec.ca/), Crystal Research Associates' website (www.crystalra.com), and across leading financial distribution mediums. For over two decades, Crystal Research Associates, LLC has successfully articulated the exceptional stories of small- and mid-cap companies to the Wall Street investor community.

Keep reading...Show less

