Innovation Metals Corp. (" IMC " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's activities concerning the commercialization of its RapidSX™ technology for the separation and purification of rare-earth elements (" REEs "), at IMC's Commercialization and Development Facility (" CDF ") in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

After completing extensive process and hardware design activities this year, commissioning of the RapidSX demonstration-scale pilot plant (" Demo Plant ") is currently scheduled to begin in Q1 2022. Following a comprehensive, independent techno-economic study and the subsequent design of a commercial-scale REE separation facility, IMC anticipates that the RapidSX technology will be ready for commercial adoption and implementation by IMC's customers via revenue-producing licensing agreements by the end of 2022.

IMC Chairman, CEO and co-founder Dr. Gareth Hatch stated, "I am particularly pleased with the significant progress that the IMC team has made in recent months, as we work towards the key objective of constructing and commissioning the Demo Plant. Interest in the RapidSX technology for the separation of REEs and other critical metals is as strong as ever, and we continue to actively engage and to progress discussions with a number of third parties."

Completion of RapidSX Hardware Design and Demo Plant Layout

IMC has completed the initial design and layout of the individual RapidSX column assemblies for the RapidSX Demo Plant, as well as the pump and piping networks and other physical hardware required. The Company is in the final stages of selecting and subsequently procuring the components of the instrumentation and control system that will be utilized for the Demo Plant. The layout of the RapidSX columns that make up the Demo Plant had been further optimized to reduce the overall footprint at the CDF, as shown in Figure 1.

Working with the Company's laboratory partner Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. (" KPM "), IMC has undertaken initial Hazard Identification and Analysis (" HAZID / HAZAN ") work at the CDF, ahead of completing a standard Hazard and Operability (" HAZOP ") study for the Demo Plant. HAZID / HAZAN is an important ‘best-practice' risk-assessment process for engineering projects of this type, and the associated HAZOP study will be an important means of ensuring safe, efficient and reliable plant operations.

Construction and Commissioning of the Demo Plant

Procurement of the other components for the Demo Plant is well underway, with some fabricated sub-assemblies and off-the-shelf items already having been received. The current target for the completion of construction is the end of Q1 2022, with commissioning and operation during an initial test campaign to commence shortly thereafter. IMC is carefully managing the procurement process, cognizant of the current volatility in the general supply chain at present, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Independent Evaluation

Following initial extraction-rate testing in the summer of this year, the team at KPM subsequently completed a series of additional extraction-rate tests to further validate the approach being taken, and to quantify the effects of the underlying phenomenon being exploited using the RapidSX columns. Such tests utilized various mixed REE solutions, including commercially-available feedstocks procured from a U.S.-allied source.

A subset of the tests were observed by an independent third party as part of the Independent Evaluation of the RapidSX technology, initiated earlier in the year. With the associated empirical work now concluded, IMC expects that a report describing the findings will be completed by the independent third party by mid-January 2022.

Mathematical Process Modeling

IMC has made significant progress in recent months on the mathematical modelling of the chemical processes that occur during the operation of the RapidSX technology. These models will form the basis of the proprietary software that will be utilized at the commercial scale, for the control of RapidSX-based separation facilities, to optimize parameters for the physical hardware platform. The mathematical models have already been effectively used in the development of REE separation flowsheets and regimes for extraction-rate testing, and will assist in the finalization of the flowsheet for the initial campaign, which will be undertaken using the Demo Plant.

Yttrium Removal

In addition to the ongoing RapidSX development work, IMC has also been working with researchers at the University of Toronto, to develop and evaluate proprietary, cost-effective methods of reducing the quantity of yttrium (" Y ") in heavy-REE (" HREE ")-rich feedstocks, prior to separation using RapidSX. The empirical work is being overseen by IMC Technical Advisory Board member Prof. Gisele Azimi, associate professor in the Departments of Chemical Engineering & Applied Chemistry and Materials Science & Engineering.

Y is a low-value REE and reducing the quantity of Y in HREE feedstocks prior to subsequent separation, has the potential to reduce operating costs, as well to reduce the plant size required, thus reducing capital costs. The work has progressed very well to date and IMC looks forward to reporting on further developments in early 2022.

About Innovation Metals Corp.

IMC has developed the proprietary RapidSX™ process, for the low-cost separation and purification of rare-earth elements, Ni, Co, Li and other technology metals, via an accelerated form of solvent extraction. IMC is commercializing this approach for a number of metals, to help enable mining and metal-recycling companies to compete in today's global marketplace. IMC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV:UCU) (OTCQX:UURAF).

For more information, please visit www.innovationmetals.com .

About the RapidSX™ Technology

IMC developed the RapidSX separation technology with early-stage assistance from the United States Department of Defense (" US DoD "), later resulting in the production of commercial grade, separated rare-earth oxides (" REOs ") at the pilot scale. RapidSX combines the time-proven chemistry of conventional solvent extraction (" SX ") with a new column-based platform, which significantly reduces time to completion and plant footprint, as well as potentially lowering capital and operating costs. SX is the international rare-earth element (" REE ") industry's standard commercial separation technology and is currently used by 100% of all REE producers worldwide for bulk commercial separation of both heavy and light REEs. Utilizing similar chemistry to conventional SX, RapidSX is not a "new" technology, but represents a significant improvement on the well-established, well-understood, proven conventional SX separation technology preferred by REE producers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains projections and statements that may constitute " forward-looking statements " within the meaning of applicable Canadian, United States and other laws. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Innovation Metals Corp. (" IMC "), or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as " may ", " could ", " would ", " will ", " likely ", " believe ", " expect ", "anticipate ", " intend ", " plan ", " goal ", " estimate ", and similar words and the negative forms thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond IMC's control, and which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of IMC to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and IMC's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. IMC can offer no assurance that its plans will be completed. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the date and/or dates made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, IMC assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

Ucore Provides Update on the Commercialization of IMC's RapidSX Rare-Earth-Elements Separation Technology

  • Independent third-party expert evaluation testing of RapidSX™ technology is complete, and the independent report describing the findings is expected in January 2022
  • RapidSX™ hardware design and the commercial demonstration plant engineering layout are complete
  • Procurement of components and construction of the commercial demonstration plant are well underway
  • Ucore is advancing its coordinated ALASKA2023 Plan, including Strategic Metals Complex engineering, feedstock sourcing and testing, product offtake arrangements, metal and alloy making strategic alliances, and solidification of funding sources

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update regarding the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC" or the "company"), and their activities concerning the commercialization of RapidSX™ technology for the separation and purification of rare-earth elements ("REEs"), at IMC's Commercialization and Development Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/108603_101a6181b42f0a94_001.jpg

Figure 1 - 3D CAD Model of the IMC Demo Plant Design (showing the layout of the RapidSX™ contactor-separator pairs and selected additional supporting hardware)

ASX:IXR

Makuutu Phase 4 Drilling Tranche 3 Assay Results

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to announce the receipt of assays for Tranche three (3) of the 8,220 metre Phase 4 drill program completed in October at the Makuutu Rare Earths Project (“Makuutu” or “the Project”) in Uganda.

What Are the Uses of Rare Earths?

What Are the Uses of Rare Earths?

There are 17 rare earth elements (REEs) in all — 15 lanthanides plus yttrium and scandium.

It's a fairly diverse group, with each element having different applications, pricing and available supply. However, REEs are often placed in the same basket because they do not occur separately from each other in nature. Additionally, before modern methods, rare earths were too difficult and expensive to separate.

As a recent report from Stormcrow Capital points out, “It is practically impossible to simply mine and refine one or two rare earths; either you mine and separate them all or you end up with something that sells for a very low price because the hard work remains to be done.”

Randy Johnson Extends Maturity Date of Loan to Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

This release is being made by Randy Johnson to report information concerning holdings of Mr. Johnson and Orca Holdings, LLC (collectively, the "Acquiror") in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (the "Issuer" or "Ucore"). Orca Holdings, LLC is wholly-owned by Mr. Johnson, serving as a holding company for Mr. Johnson's securities holdings. Mr. Johnson has been a director of Ucore since October 6, 2020.

Ucore Extends Expiry Date of Long-Term Debt

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has renegotiated the terms of its long-term debt (the "Loan") owing to Orca Holdings, LLC ("Orca") and that Orca has agreed to extend the maturity date of the Loan for 24 months to November 30, 2023. In consideration of the Loan extension and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, one million warrants ("Warrants") will be issued to Orca. Each Warrant will entitle Orca to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$1.20 during a term ending on November 30, 2023. On November 30, 2021, 500,000 earlier-issued warrants held by Orca and related to the Loan, expired.

The remaining terms of the Loan and the principal balance outstanding of USD$964,927.81 remain unchanged. The Loan is secured and it bears interest at 9%.

USFS Issues Authorization for Ucore's Bokan-Dotson Ridge Sampling Program

  • Ucore conducted Bokan field mapping work in September 2021
  • Ucore to conduct the Bokan channel and bulk sampling program during the Summer 2022 field season
  • All required state and federal permits are now in hand for the Summer 2022 field season

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on November 10, 2021, the United States Department of Agriculture's Forest Service (the "USFS") issued a 1-year authorization for Ucore to commence with the Dotson Ridge 2021 Surface Exploration Project Plan of Operations (the "Project"). The Company has elected to conduct the sampling work during next summer's field season and now has all required state and federal Project permits for this work.

On May 12, 2021, Ucore announced the Project to upgrade its Bokan-Dotson Ridge heavy rare earth element ("HREE") mineral resource, disclosed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), with a budget of approximately $400,000. The Project is expected to result in converting approximately 17-20% of the mineral resource to a new Measured mineral resource category; with over 90% of the new Measured material being drawn from currently Indicated mineral resource material and 10% from currently Inferred mineral resource material. This will be accomplished through the execution of approximately 50 additional channel samplings along the ≈2 km of exposed vein outcroppings of the Dotson Ridge Zone. Secondly, the Company will conduct bulk sampling activities to obtain ≈50 tonnes of additional mineralized material to facilitate prospective pilot-scale testing of its metallurgical recovery methods currently under laboratory-scale finalization at SGS Canada's Lakefield facility.

In September 2021, Ucore's COO, Mike Schrider, and Aurora Geosciences' General Manager, Alaska, Jim Robinson, P.Geo., conducted field mapping work to physically identify the two bulk sample areas and to coordinate next summer's field activities. Both of these activities are to ready the Company to conduct a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") and/or a Feasibility Study ("FS") in the near future as the REO market continues to indicate a steady increase in response to the advent of the global adoption of electric vehicles ("EVs").

The Bokan Mountain Complex has approximately nine different historical REE mineralization zones[i] but only one of these, the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Zone, has been the focus of Ucore's rare earth mineral resource development. The Bokan-Dotson Ridge mineral resource remains open down-dip and along strike. After the Summer 2022 fieldwork is completed, the Company intends to conduct any additional exploration activities concurrently with prospective mine development activities.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/103904_d3bee94b542a380e_001.jpg

Figure 1- Bulk Sampling Marking of REE Vein Outcroppings at Bokan-Dotson Ridge, September 22, 2021

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/103904_d3bee94b542a380e_001full.jpg

"The long-term development of Bokan is a fundamental tenet of our Alaska 2023 Plan, and Ucore is committed to the establishment of a heavy rare earth element mineral reserve and eventual mine at the Bokan-Dotson Ridge project," said Ucore VP & COO, Mike Schrider, P.E. "While we have the long-term development of the Bokan Mountain Complex in our sights, we are also committed to the near-term development of a comprehensive US-centric rare earth element supply chain. In our view, this starts with the development of the environmentally sound and technologically efficient Alaska Strategic Metals Complex ["SMC"] rare earth processing facility based on RapidSX™ separation technology. And the concurrent development of the accompanying infrastructure required to support the upstream and downstream elements of this emerging supply chain through the association of key industry suppliers, partners, and customers."

The advancements at Bokan are just one of many steps in the development of the ALASKA2023 Plan that Ucore is currently progressing, including:

  • Through its wholly owned subsidiary Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), commercial demonstration and deployment of the RapidSX™ separation technology platform
  • Securing third-party allied-sourced feedstock for the Alaska SMC (see Ucore's October 19, 2021, news release regarding the MOU with Vital Metals)
  • Engineering planning for the Alaska SMC REE separation & purification plant founded on modern RapidSX™ technology
  • Securing offtake agreements for the sale of rare earth oxides
  • Forming strategic alliances for the production of rare earth metals and oxides
  • Working with prospective partners for various sources of project funding:
  • Engineering and testing for the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Zone mill flowsheet
  • Community and stakeholder engagement to ensure prudent environmental, social and corporate governance ("ESG") activities

###

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metals resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore has a 100% ownership stake in the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Element Project in Southeast Alaska, USA. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, Ucore's vision includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's ("PRC") control of the US REE supply chain through the development of a heavy rare-earth processing facility - the Alaska Strategic Metals Complex in Southeast Alaska and the long-term development of Ucore's heavy rare earth element mineral resource property located at Bokan Mountain on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF".

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

Qualified Person

Ronald James (Jim) Robinson, B.Sc., P.Geo., an independent geologist and General Manager of Aurora Geosciences (Alaska) Ltd. of Juneau, Alaska, has prepared the technical data provided in this news release and is the qualified person responsible for its accuracy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" regarding, among other things, the Company's ALASKA2023 Business Plan as well as the upcoming prospective financing activities involving the Company and AIDEA. All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, litigation outcomes, events, or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. In regard to the disclosure in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section above, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to IMC, as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Alaska Strategic Metals Complex ("Alaska SMC"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Elements project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer off-take agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to develop the specific engineering plans for the Alaska SMC and its construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC") failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the Alaska SMC; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the Alaska SMC and/or the continued development of RapidSX; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan and/or the Alaska SMC; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT

Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com

