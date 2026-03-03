Infosys and Intel Deepen Strategic Collaboration to Unlock AI Value for Enterprises Globally

Infosys and Intel Deepen Strategic Collaboration to Unlock AI Value for Enterprises Globally

Focus on scaling production–ready deployments, optimizing performance, and delivering measurable enterprise outcomes across industries with Infosys Topaz and Intel's high-performance compute platforms

www.infosys.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Intel, a global leader in computing innovation, today announced the next phase of their strategic collaboration to help enterprises move from AI pilots to production at scale. The expanded collaboration brings together Intel's high–performance, energy–efficient compute platforms and www.infosys.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Infosys Topaz Fabric a purpose-built agentic services suite a multi-layer AI fabric that unifies infrastructure, models, data, applications, and workflows into a composable, agent-ready ecosystem.

Infosys Logo

Combining the secure, modular architecture of Infosys Topaz Fabric with Intel's scalable, open hardware and software stack, the collaboration aims to advance open standards across the edge-to-cloud stack and accelerate scalable, secure, and cost–efficient enterprise AI deployments with measurable global impact.

Together, Infosys and Intel are co–innovating on the design, development, optimization, and benchmarking of AI workloads across Intel® Xeon® processors, Intel® Gaudi® AI accelerators, and Intel® AI PCs. The collaboration emphasizes 'right–sized' AI architectures that balance performance, security, and total cost of ownership – unlocking predictable and production–ready outcomes for mission–critical use cases like IT operations, developer productivity and automation workflows across industries.

This collaboration brings together data integration, model management, performance monitoring, and built-in security to help organizations move AI from pilots to real business use. The combined solution also supports advanced AI agents that can access enterprise data, coordinate tasks, and operate with appropriate controls – making it easier to run AI securely and reliably across complex and regulated environments powered by Intel's compute platforms.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, said, "Our collaboration with Intel reflects Infosys' commitment to embedding AI deeply and responsibly across enterprise operations. By bringing together Intel's compute leadership and the capabilities of Infosys Topaz, we are enabling enterprises to unlock AI value at scale – securely, cost–effectively, and with clear business impact. This aims to help our clients institutionalize AI at the core of their operations and transform their AI journey."

Lip-Bu Tan, Chief Executive Officer, Intel, said, "Working closely with Infosys allows us to bring the power of Intel's AI hardware ecosystem to enterprises globally. Together, we are delivering performance–optimized, energy–efficient, and open AI solutions that clients can deploy wherever their workloads reside – from data centers to the cloud to the edge."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 330,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in 63 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/5460444/Infosys_Logo.jpg

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infosys-and-intel-deepen-strategic-collaboration-to-unlock-ai-value-for-enterprises-globally-302702305.html

SOURCE Infosys

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/03/c4973.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Infosys Limited American Depositary SharesINFYnyse:infy
INFY
The Conversation (0)
Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares

Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares

Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Closes Acquisition of Increased Interest in Hot Breccia

Prismo Metals Closes Acquisition of Increased Interest in Hot Breccia

(TheNewswire) Prismo's Interest Currently Stands at 95% With Option for Full Control Vancouver, British Columbia, January 16th, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals to Increase Hot Breccia Interest to 95%, Secures Option for Full Control

Prismo Metals to Increase Hot Breccia Interest to 95%, Secures Option for Full Control

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - January 9th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI) ("Infinitum") whereby Prismo will... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE:PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for samples taken in February during our ongoing exploration program at the Hot Breccia Project located in the heart of the prolific Arizona Copper Belt. The Hot Breccia property hosts a... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals ZTEM Survey Identifies Priority Drill Target at the Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals ZTEM Survey Identifies Priority Drill Target at the Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the heliborne ZTEM geophysical survey undertaken at its Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona has identified a priority drill target. Hot Breccia is located in the heart of the prolific Arizona... Keep Reading...
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES CORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("CGP") BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2023 TSX Venture Tier 2 Company Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on January 9, 2023 , the Company has completed a... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Announces Positive PEA Results for the Swanson Gold Deposit Highlighting Low CAPEX, Robust Economics, and Development Pathway to Gold Production at Its Beacon Gold Mill

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Golconda Gold Ltd. to OTCQX

TomaGold Initiates Major Phase 2 Program at Berrigan Mine to Test Berrigan Deep Potential Through Extension Drilling and 4 km by 2 km Deep Geophysical Survey

NextSource Materials Extends Mitsubishi Chemical Offtake Agreement Timelines

Related News

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Positive PEA Results for the Swanson Gold Deposit Highlighting Low CAPEX, Robust Economics, and Development Pathway to Gold Production at Its Beacon Gold Mill

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Extends Mitsubishi Chemical Offtake Agreement Timelines

precious metals investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Golconda Gold Ltd. to OTCQX

precious metals investing

Golconda Gold Graduates to Trading on the OTCQX

precious metals investing

TomaGold Initiates Major Phase 2 Program at Berrigan Mine to Test Berrigan Deep Potential Through Extension Drilling and 4 km by 2 km Deep Geophysical Survey

precious metals investing

Heliostar Welcomes Tara Gilfillan to Board

gold investing

Blackrock Silver Receives First of Three Key Permits for the Tonopah West Project