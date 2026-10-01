Infosys and Columbia University Launch Strategic Collaboration Across Deep Research to Drive Innovation and Unlock Business Value

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, today announced a strategic collaboration with Columbia University to foster the development and utilization of applications in artificial intelligence technologies. The collaboration also includes a research center, the Infosys Topaz - Columbia University Enterprise AI Center, led by Columbia Engineering and designed to help Infosys' customers accelerate their AI-first innovations and drive responsible deployment of generative AI and agentic AI technologies at enterprise scale. This collaboration further strengthens Infosys' leadership in enterprise AI through Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative and agentic AI technologies.
As part of Infosys' established track record of collaborating with leading academic institutions, the program will facilitate workshops, co-innovation sessions and research collaboration with clients across industries. Through these initiatives, the collaboration aims to focus on three foundational research themes:
- AI-First Experiences and Processes: Reimagining how users interact with technology using natural interactions (voice, free-form text) and how enterprises can reimagine existing business processes and models by eliminating tasks and layers. By re-thinking the user experience and underlying processes, organizations can unlock unprecedented value, drive innovation and achieve superior outcomes.
- Responsible and Sustainable AI: Addressing emerging regulatory complexities, ethical concerns, cybersecurity and energy consumption to ensure that AI development is transparent, explainable and sustainable by design.
- AI for Marketing: Unlocking AI's full potential to deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences, optimize campaign effectiveness through agents and transform marketing into a measurable growth engine through advanced analytics, predictive modeling and generative content creation.
Garud Iyengar, Avanessians Director of Columbia Data Science Institute, Professor of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research at Columbia Engineering and Founding Director of the Infosys Topaz - Columbia University Enterprise AI Center, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Infosys to drive research and play a pivotal role in helping enterprises recognize the true value of implementing AI in their businesses. This collaboration will advance vital research and offer students and enterprises a unique opportunity to co-create the next frontier of intelligent systems."
Satish HC, EVP, Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said, "The Infosys and Columbia University collaboration builds on the strong and recognized credentials of both institutions in creating breakthrough AI solutions that drive innovation and value for enterprises. Together, we're committed to shaping the future of enterprise, in the time of AI, in a way that's not only innovative, but also responsible, scalable and impactful for both businesses and society."
The Infosys Topaz – Columbia University Enterprise AI Center is located at Infosys' One World Trade Center office in New York City and will serve as a global hub for AI innovation, attracting c-suite leaders, research and development leaders, as well as students and technology practitioners who are navigating the rapidly evolving world of AI.
About Infosys
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 59 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognized as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.
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