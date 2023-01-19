Electric Royalties Announces C$1 Million Drawdown Under Convertible Credit Facility

Infinity Stone to Fly Airborne Geophysics at Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Infinity Stone to Fly Airborne Geophysics at Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone intends to conduct an airborne magnetic gradiometer survey at the Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project, adjacent to PMET's Corvette Lithium Discovery, with the goal of understanding regional geology to inform future prospecting and drill targets.
  • Geophysics results will enable a focused exploration program on the Hellcat claim block in the early Spring.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to announce it intends to conduct an airborne magnetic gradiometer survey ("Winter Geophysics Program" or the "Survey") on its Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project (the "Camaro - Hellcat Project") adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' ("PMET" or "Patriot") Corvette Lithium Discovery in the James Bay Lithium District of Quebec. The goal of the survey will be to gain a greater understanding of the regional geology to inform future prospecting and drill targets. The intended survey will be approximately 918 line-km over the Hellcat, Camaro, and Taiga claim blocks, with detailed line spacing of 100 metres, and more detailed line spacing over the Hellcat claims.

Infinity Stone intends to conduct a focused exploration program on the Hellcat claim block in the early spring and will leverage the results of the Winter Geophysics Program in targeting sampling and trenching. The Survey will further enable the mapping and delineation of the pegmatitic units across the claim blocks.

The Hellcat claims are underlain by 9 km of strike length of underexplored greenstone and metasediments of the Mesoarchean Rouget formation and Neoarchean Marbot formation, respectively. The under-explored Rouget formation greenstone belt represents an attractive exploration target which is geologically similar and proximal to the Guyer Group greenstone, which hosts the PMET Corvette Pegmatites.

"We are excited to push forward with exploration on the Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project. Given PMET's recent high-grade drilling results, including 156.9 m at 2.12% Li2O (176.4 m to 333.4 m), including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li2O (CV22-083)[1], we are eager to gain a further understanding of the project ahead of an extensive exploration program in the spring", said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone.

About the Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project

The 5,187-hectare Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project is located adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Property, in the James Bay Region of Quebec, approximately 235 kilometres east of Radisson, Quebec and 245 kilometres northeast of the Cree village municipality of Nemaska. The Project has three property blocks, the Taiga, Hellcat, and Camaro, collectively covering 3,850 hectares adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium discovery in the James Bay Region of Quebec. PMET has recently returned significant high-grade results at the Corvette Lithium Project, including 156.9 m at 2.12% Li2O (176.4 m to 333.4 m), including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li2O (CV22-083).1

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Infinity Stone Intersects Gold Mineralization at Rockstone Project

Infinity Stone Intersects Gold Mineralization at Rockstone Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has intersected 1.70 g/t Au over 2.0 m from its Fall Drill Program at the Rockstone Graphite Project.
  • Gold intersection represents a new regional gold discovery and appears to be associated with Rockstone Cu/Zn/graphite VMS-type exhalite mineralization.
  • Company's technical team is awaiting remaining assay results from the Fall Drill Program at Rockstone and will publish consolidated data in coming weeks.

 Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") announces that it has intersected 1.70 gt Au over 2.0 metres from its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project"). RS-22-02 encountered the 2.0-metre interval of gold mineralization from 198 metres to the drillhole's final depth of 200 metres, terminating in the mineralized lithology of intermediate volcanics with quartz veining. The Company completed drilling of 4 holes, RS-22-01, RS-22-02, RS-22-03, and RS-22-04, totalling 800.0 metres. The Au intersection represents a new regional gold discovery and appears to be associated with Rockstone CuZngraphite VMS-type exhalite mineralization.

Infinity Stone Completes Airborne Geophysics at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Infinity Stone Completes Airborne Geophysics at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has concluded its UAV Geophysical EM Survey on Zen-Whoberi with the goal of refining drill targets.
  • Initial interpretations of geophysical data, over the previously completed geochemical soil sampling grid, suggest multiple zones of interest and drill targets for forthcoming Winter Drill Program.
  • Company's technical team is completing interpretation and mapping of geophysical data with intent to publish results as soon as possible, along with intended drill targets.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") announces that it has completed its airborne UAV magnetic survey on its Zen-Whoberi Project located north of Mont Laurier, Quebec previously announced on December 2, 2022. The survey covered over 570 line-km with detailed line spacing of 100 metres as well as 25-metre spacing over the geochemical soil sampling grid completed by the Company during Summer 2022 (announced on August 12, 2022).

Infinity Stone to Present at Future Mineral Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Pursue Lithium Projects in Central Africa

Infinity Stone to Present at Future Mineral Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Pursue Lithium Projects in Central Africa

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone to participate as an exhibitor at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 10-13, 2023
  • Focus on presenting Infinity Stone as a diversified platform for investment in battery metals exploration, alongside developing partnerships for the Company's current and future project portfolio
  • Infinity Stone management to meet with project owners and strategic investors regarding the Company's intent to acquire a lithium, tin, tantalum project located in one of the most prospective lithium belts in Central Africa

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to announce its participation in the Future Minerals Forum being held from January 10-13, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (the "Forum"). Infinity Stone will be exhibiting in the Main Hall at Stand 43A. Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone, and Michael Townsend, Executive Chairman of Infinity Stone, will both be present, and meeting with industry leaders in the critical mineral sector, with a focus on building strategic relationships for financing, alongside potential partnerships for the Company's current and future projects.

Saudi Arabia has recently announced plans to invest in the production of battery metals as part of its push to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on oil exports. The country is planning to develop a $2 billion EV battery metals plant and a $4 billion steel plate mill complex as part of $32 billion of investments targeting the kingdom's mining sector amid economic diversification in the world's biggest oil exporter.[1]

"The Forum will facilitate new partnerships for Infinity Stone. The Middle East is playing an increasingly integral role in the global energy transition as countries in the region make hallmark investments in all aspects of the battery metal supply chain", said Mr. Kalyan. "States in the Middle East, led by the KSA, are driving global economic growth, and are actively seeking battery metals projects to invest in as they move to diversify their economies away from fossil fuels. Infinity Stone's portfolio is strategically positioned to support this transition and is an ideal candidate for investment from countries in the region", furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Beyond the participation in the Forum, the Company will also be meeting with project owners and strategic investors regarding the Company's intent to acquire a lithium, tin, tantalum project located in one of the most prospective lithium belts in Central Africa ("Africa Project"). The area of interest is located in Manono, DRC, which has seen a number of recent major, high-grade, hard rock lithium discoveries, and has become a considerable area of interest for lithium exploration. AVZ Minerals Limited (AVZ:ASX), has defined a resource of 401 Mt 1.86% Li2O at its Roche Dure Project in Manono. AVZ's recent drill results included intersecting high-grade spodumene lithium mineralisation (including 144.5m @ 1.75% Li2O & 934ppm Sn and 172.3m @ 1.57@ Li2O & 702ppm Sn), and 58 samples returned values greater than 2% Li20 including two individual samples grading greater than 3% Li2O.[2] The Company hopes to provide a further update on the Africa Project in coming weeks.

About the Future Minerals Forum

The Future Minerals Forum offers unrivalled mining business in a dynamic, emerging part of the world. These vast lands of untapped resource endowment comprise minerals vital to a growing and prosperous world economy.

The conference and exhibition will promote strategic leadership and technical knowledge sharing, showcase advanced technologies and innovations, and facilitate new partnerships.

These countries are open for business, are actively seeking true investment partners and want to work with mining experts across the spectrum to transform the industry.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with its well-established infrastructure, G20 status and central geographic location, is pleased to convene this critical summit to advance the mining goals of countries across the Middle East, Central Asia and North and East Africa.

Learn More about the Future Minerals Forum

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Infinity Stone Acquires Shorty West Lithium Project Adjacent to Li-FT Power's Yellowknife Pegmatite Project

Infinity Stone Acquires Shorty West Lithium Project Adjacent to Li-FT Power's Yellowknife Pegmatite Project

Highlights

  • Shorty West Project border is approximately 83 meters from the Hi (Shorty) pegmatite on LiFT's Yellowknife Lithium Project, that has returned an average 1.07% Li2O in channel sampling.

Infinity Stone Closes $500,000 Flow Through Private Placement

Infinity Stone Closes $500,000 Flow Through Private Placement

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 1,250,000 flow-through Units (each a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.40 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "FT Offering"). Each FT Unit is comprised of one (1) Class A Subordinate Voting Share (a "Share") and one-half (12) of one share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one (1) Share (a "FT Warrant Share") at a price of $0.65 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

ACME Lithium Samples Highest Values to Date at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Samples Highest Values to Date at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that its recent geological field review and sampling program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada has resulted in the highest surface lithium values to date with up to 1325 ppm lithium. See results in link to table below. Boron anomalies occur with and adjacent to surface lithium anomalies.

Link to Rock and Soil Analysis Table

Coloured Ties Announces Successful Completion of the Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Announces Successful Completion of the Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") today announced today that it has taken up and purchased for cancellation a total of 5,192,307 common shares ("Shares") at a price of $0.65 per Share under its substantial issuer bid ("SIB") for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $3.375 million. The Shares purchased represent approximately 23.5% of the total number of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares at the time the SIB was announced in October 2022. After giving effect to the SIB, the Company will have 16,919,552 Shares issued and outstanding.

Payment for the Shares accepted for purchase under the SIB will be effected by Computershare by January 27, 2023 in accordance with the SIB and applicable law

TINONE REPORTS FURTHER STRONG TIN INTERCEPTS AND EXTENDS MINERALIZATION AT DEPTH AT ITS GREAT PYRAMID TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE REPORTS FURTHER STRONG TIN INTERCEPTS AND EXTENDS MINERALIZATION AT DEPTH AT ITS GREAT PYRAMID TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further results from its Great Pyramid Tin (Sn) Project (" Great Pyramid " or the " Project ") located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia . Drilling has now concluded, and data compilation and modelling are underway.  The program has been highly successful in continuing to define significant tin mineralization near surface and at depth below and adjacent to historical drilling.

Highlights:

Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC, January 17, 2023 Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") releases gold assay results from its 60,000-metre 2020-2022 drill program and reviews the Company's gold data from the 2011-2019 surface drill and 2014 channel sample programs at Castle East, as well as the underground drill program at its Castle Mine from 2019.

Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") releases gold assay results from its 60,000-metre 2020-2022 drill program and reviews the Company's gold data from the 2011-2019 surface drill and 2014 channel sample programs at Castle East, as well as the underground drill program at its Castle Mine from 2019.

Frank J. Basa, B.Eng., P.Eng., CEO commented, "Historically, gold has been directly associated with silver in the Cobalt Camp. The gold values in the silver dore bar produced when the historic mines were in production accounted for 3 to 5 percent of the total 1,000 ounces by weight. Using the January 13, 2023, close price of gold and silver, the contained gold value of these bars would be 2-4 times the contained silver value in USD." The intercepts published in this news release support this statement and prove that there is gold mineralization in the Gowganda area. In addition, the Company has not only discovered gold mineralization in the Nipissing Diabase, where most of the silver-cobalt veins occur, but also in the Archean Lithologies above the diabase sill.

Park Place Lithium Brine Project Delivers Up to 82.0 mg/L Li From Initial Sampling

Park Place Lithium Brine Project Delivers Up to 82.0 mg/L Li From Initial Sampling

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce assay results from samples taken at the Company's 100% owned Park Place Lithium Brine Project located 180 km west of Edmonton, Alberta. Three brine samples were collected from a 72-meter-thick interval at the top of the Leduc Formation in well 10012-03-059-23W500 and returned grades ranging between 71.2 82.0 mgL lithium with an overall average of 77.2 mgL lithium (Table 1).

The Park Place Lithium Brine Project consists of 1,602,209 acres of contiguous MIM permits (89 MIM permits) that overlie the lithium-rich Devonian aged, Leduc Formation, Carbonate Reef complex (Woodbend Group) and the underlying Beaverhill Lake Group (Swan Hills FM) (Figure 1). These Formations are confined aquifers and are considered to be hydraulically connected. The Leduc Formation reaches thicknesses of just over 300m and the Swan Hills Formation is up to 250 metres thick within the Company's Metallic and Industrial Mineral (MIM) permits. LithiumBank considers both Formations highly favourable for potential brine production and intends for both to be the focus of continued sampling and study to lead to a NI 43-101 Resource Estimate. The contiguous MIM permits covering the Formations give the Company the dominant position over the contained lithium-rich brines.

