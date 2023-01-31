WALKER RIVER ANNOUNCES ADDTIONAL DRILL RESULTS FROM THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

Infinity Stone Further Expands Project, Including Historic Lithium Samples, near Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Discovery

Infinity Stone Further Expands Project, Including Historic Lithium Samples, near Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Discovery

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone expands its land position to over 5,546 hectares, as well as a pending application for two additional claims in James Bay Lithium District adjacent to and near Patriot Battery Metals Corvette discovery.
  • Further exploration and project expansion is being conducted in the context of the new discovery and significant drilling results from PMET and Winsome in the Corvette Lithium Trend in James Bay, QC.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired and staked an additional 359 hectares, as well as a pending application for two additional claims (the "New Claims") on its Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project (the "Camaro Hellcat Project"), with claim blocks adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' ("PMET" or "Patriot") Corvette Project in the James Bay Region of Quebec, bringing its total land position to 5,546 hectares in addition to the currently pending cells. The New Claims include historical surface samples returning 57ppm Li, sampled and assayed in 2016, and a 30ppm Li sample in 1997 (the "Historic Samples").1 The Historic Samples were found to the west of Winsome Resources Cancet Project and PMET's Corvette Lithium Project, north of the Taiga Highway. There are at least 4 historical mapped pegmatites on the New Claims, and the Company intends to conduct further exploration to identify any other potential pegmatites that may be found on the New Claims.

The New Claims are also located near Winsome Resources Ltd.'s ("Winsome") Cancet discovery drill hole (the "Cancet Property"). Winsome's best results at Cancet have included 1 metre at 5.65% Li2O from 36.5 metres and six metres at 1.95% Li2O from 36.45 metres.2 Furthermore, the New Claims are adjacent to a number of claims currently held by Jody Dahrouge, President and Owner of Daroughe Geological Consulting Ltd., a consultant and contractor to PMET. PMET has recently announced that it had drilled 52.2 metres of 3.34% LI2O, including 15.0 metres of 5.10% LI2O.

Infinity Stone intends to conduct a focused exploration program on the Hellcat claim block, alongside an initial prospecting program on the New Claims, in the early spring and will leverage the results of the Winter Geophysics Program announced on January 19, 2023 in targeting sampling and trenching. The Survey will further enable the mapping and delineation of the pegmatitic units across the claim blocks.

"We are excited to further expand the Hellcat Camaro Project in James Bay near Patriot's Corvette discovery. As the spring exploration season rapidly approaches, we are renewing our focus on the project and are actively evaluating new claim blocks that are adjacent and near the current project footprint," said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. "The James Bay region, specifically the CV lithium trend discovered by PMET, is quickly becoming the epicentre of lithium exploration in North America and we are excited to have a prospective land package in the region. We are looking forward to being able to get back on the ground with more data following our geophysics program to conduct a renewed and focused exploration program," furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Terms of Acquisition

Pursuant to the acquisition of 100% interest in 154 hectares of the New Claims, the Company has agreed to (i) paying $6,000 in cash and issuing 200,000 subordinate voting shares ("Shares") of the Company to the claim vendor Donovan Explorations Ltd.

About the Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project

The 5,546-hectare Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project is located adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Property, in the James Bay Region of Quebec, approximately 235 kilometres east of Radisson, Quebec and 245 kilometres northeast of the Cree village municipality of Nemaska. The Project has four property blocks, the Taiga, Hellcat, and Camaro, collectively covering 3,850 hectares adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium discovery in the James Bay Region of Quebec. PMET has recently returned significant high-grade results at the Corvette Lithium Project, including 156.9 m at 2.12% Li2O (176.4 m to 333.4 m), including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li2O (CV22-083).1

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

Infinity Stone Contact
Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367
zayn@altuscapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

1 https://sigeom.mines.gouv.qc.ca/signet/classes/I1103_index?format=COMPLET&type_reqt=U&mode=NOUVELLE&l=F&entt=ER&alias_table_crit=ERS&mnen_crit=NUMR_INTER&oper_crit=EGAL&valr_crit=2016066268
https://sigeom.mines.gouv.qc.ca/signet/classes/I1103_index?format=COMPLET&type_reqt=U&mode=NOUVELLE&l=F&entt=ER&alias_table_crit=ERS&mnen_crit=NUMR_INTER&oper_crit=EGAL&valr_crit=1997015908
2 https://www.theassay.com/news/winsome-identifies-high-grade-lithium-intersections-in-initial-cancet-assay-results/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153048

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Infinity Stone Intersects 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m at Rockstone Graphite Project

Infinity Stone Intersects 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m at Rockstone Graphite Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone encounters 3.36% Cg and 0.13% Zn over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg and 0.78% Zn over 4.32m from RS-22-03, 10.86% Cg and 0.42% Zn over 14.0m including 17.94% Cg and 0.60% Zn over 7.0m from RS-22-04, and 15.68% Cg and 0.56% Zn over 4.83m, including 24.05% Cg and 0.72% Zn over 2.33m from RS-22-01.
  • All of the drill holes from the Fall Drill Program which returned elevated graphite levels, with significant mineralization and grade comparable with drilling results from other graphite discoveries, including Nouveau Monde Graphite's Matawinie Mine.
  • Significant continued exploration potential with latest results, including the discovery of gold in VMS-type exhalite mineralization, intersecting 1.70 g/t Au over 2.0 m in RS-22-02.
  • Infinity Stone intends to immediately mobilise for an extended drill program to extend RS-22-02 to determine further gold mineralization, alongside additional step-out holes.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to provide an update on its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Infinity Stone to Fly Airborne Geophysics at Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Infinity Stone to Fly Airborne Geophysics at Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone intends to conduct an airborne magnetic gradiometer survey at the Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project, adjacent to PMET's Corvette Lithium Discovery, with the goal of understanding regional geology to inform future prospecting and drill targets.
  • Geophysics results will enable a focused exploration program on the Hellcat claim block in the early Spring.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to announce it intends to conduct an airborne magnetic gradiometer survey ("Winter Geophysics Program" or the "Survey") on its Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project (the "Camaro - Hellcat Project") adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' ("PMET" or "Patriot") Corvette Lithium Discovery in the James Bay Lithium District of Quebec. The goal of the survey will be to gain a greater understanding of the regional geology to inform future prospecting and drill targets. The intended survey will be approximately 918 line-km over the Hellcat, Camaro, and Taiga claim blocks, with detailed line spacing of 100 metres, and more detailed line spacing over the Hellcat claims.

Infinity Stone intends to conduct a focused exploration program on the Hellcat claim block in the early spring and will leverage the results of the Winter Geophysics Program in targeting sampling and trenching. The Survey will further enable the mapping and delineation of the pegmatitic units across the claim blocks.

The Hellcat claims are underlain by 9 km of strike length of underexplored greenstone and metasediments of the Mesoarchean Rouget formation and Neoarchean Marbot formation, respectively. The under-explored Rouget formation greenstone belt represents an attractive exploration target which is geologically similar and proximal to the Guyer Group greenstone, which hosts the PMET Corvette Pegmatites.

"We are excited to push forward with exploration on the Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project. Given PMET's recent high-grade drilling results, including 156.9 m at 2.12% Li2O (176.4 m to 333.4 m), including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li2O (CV22-083)[1], we are eager to gain a further understanding of the project ahead of an extensive exploration program in the spring", said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone.

About the Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project

The 5,187-hectare Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project is located adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Property, in the James Bay Region of Quebec, approximately 235 kilometres east of Radisson, Quebec and 245 kilometres northeast of the Cree village municipality of Nemaska. The Project has three property blocks, the Taiga, Hellcat, and Camaro, collectively covering 3,850 hectares adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium discovery in the James Bay Region of Quebec. PMET has recently returned significant high-grade results at the Corvette Lithium Project, including 156.9 m at 2.12% Li2O (176.4 m to 333.4 m), including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li2O (CV22-083).1

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

Connect with Infinity Stone

Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram |

Infinity Stone Contact
Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367
zayn@altuscapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Infinity Stone Intersects Gold Mineralization at Rockstone Project

Infinity Stone Intersects Gold Mineralization at Rockstone Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has intersected 1.70 g/t Au over 2.0 m from its Fall Drill Program at the Rockstone Graphite Project.
  • Gold intersection represents a new regional gold discovery and appears to be associated with Rockstone Cu/Zn/graphite VMS-type exhalite mineralization.
  • Company's technical team is awaiting remaining assay results from the Fall Drill Program at Rockstone and will publish consolidated data in coming weeks.

 Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") announces that it has intersected 1.70 gt Au over 2.0 metres from its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project"). RS-22-02 encountered the 2.0-metre interval of gold mineralization from 198 metres to the drillhole's final depth of 200 metres, terminating in the mineralized lithology of intermediate volcanics with quartz veining. The Company completed drilling of 4 holes, RS-22-01, RS-22-02, RS-22-03, and RS-22-04, totalling 800.0 metres. The Au intersection represents a new regional gold discovery and appears to be associated with Rockstone CuZngraphite VMS-type exhalite mineralization.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Infinity Stone Completes Airborne Geophysics at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Infinity Stone Completes Airborne Geophysics at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has concluded its UAV Geophysical EM Survey on Zen-Whoberi with the goal of refining drill targets.
  • Initial interpretations of geophysical data, over the previously completed geochemical soil sampling grid, suggest multiple zones of interest and drill targets for forthcoming Winter Drill Program.
  • Company's technical team is completing interpretation and mapping of geophysical data with intent to publish results as soon as possible, along with intended drill targets.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") announces that it has completed its airborne UAV magnetic survey on its Zen-Whoberi Project located north of Mont Laurier, Quebec previously announced on December 2, 2022. The survey covered over 570 line-km with detailed line spacing of 100 metres as well as 25-metre spacing over the geochemical soil sampling grid completed by the Company during Summer 2022 (announced on August 12, 2022).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Infinity Stone to Present at Future Mineral Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Pursue Lithium Projects in Central Africa

Infinity Stone to Present at Future Mineral Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Pursue Lithium Projects in Central Africa

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone to participate as an exhibitor at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 10-13, 2023
  • Focus on presenting Infinity Stone as a diversified platform for investment in battery metals exploration, alongside developing partnerships for the Company's current and future project portfolio
  • Infinity Stone management to meet with project owners and strategic investors regarding the Company's intent to acquire a lithium, tin, tantalum project located in one of the most prospective lithium belts in Central Africa

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to announce its participation in the Future Minerals Forum being held from January 10-13, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (the "Forum"). Infinity Stone will be exhibiting in the Main Hall at Stand 43A. Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone, and Michael Townsend, Executive Chairman of Infinity Stone, will both be present, and meeting with industry leaders in the critical mineral sector, with a focus on building strategic relationships for financing, alongside potential partnerships for the Company's current and future projects.

Saudi Arabia has recently announced plans to invest in the production of battery metals as part of its push to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on oil exports. The country is planning to develop a $2 billion EV battery metals plant and a $4 billion steel plate mill complex as part of $32 billion of investments targeting the kingdom's mining sector amid economic diversification in the world's biggest oil exporter.[1]

"The Forum will facilitate new partnerships for Infinity Stone. The Middle East is playing an increasingly integral role in the global energy transition as countries in the region make hallmark investments in all aspects of the battery metal supply chain", said Mr. Kalyan. "States in the Middle East, led by the KSA, are driving global economic growth, and are actively seeking battery metals projects to invest in as they move to diversify their economies away from fossil fuels. Infinity Stone's portfolio is strategically positioned to support this transition and is an ideal candidate for investment from countries in the region", furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Beyond the participation in the Forum, the Company will also be meeting with project owners and strategic investors regarding the Company's intent to acquire a lithium, tin, tantalum project located in one of the most prospective lithium belts in Central Africa ("Africa Project"). The area of interest is located in Manono, DRC, which has seen a number of recent major, high-grade, hard rock lithium discoveries, and has become a considerable area of interest for lithium exploration. AVZ Minerals Limited (AVZ:ASX), has defined a resource of 401 Mt 1.86% Li2O at its Roche Dure Project in Manono. AVZ's recent drill results included intersecting high-grade spodumene lithium mineralisation (including 144.5m @ 1.75% Li2O & 934ppm Sn and 172.3m @ 1.57@ Li2O & 702ppm Sn), and 58 samples returned values greater than 2% Li20 including two individual samples grading greater than 3% Li2O.[2] The Company hopes to provide a further update on the Africa Project in coming weeks.

About the Future Minerals Forum

The Future Minerals Forum offers unrivalled mining business in a dynamic, emerging part of the world. These vast lands of untapped resource endowment comprise minerals vital to a growing and prosperous world economy.

The conference and exhibition will promote strategic leadership and technical knowledge sharing, showcase advanced technologies and innovations, and facilitate new partnerships.

These countries are open for business, are actively seeking true investment partners and want to work with mining experts across the spectrum to transform the industry.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with its well-established infrastructure, G20 status and central geographic location, is pleased to convene this critical summit to advance the mining goals of countries across the Middle East, Central Asia and North and East Africa.

Learn More about the Future Minerals Forum

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

Connect with Infinity Stone

Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram |

Infinity Stone Contact

Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367
zayn@altuscapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Drill Program at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Drill Program at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that Phase 2 drilling has commenced at ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project. ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project is contiguous to the northwest of Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium deposit which has been in production since 1966 and is the only lithium producing region in the United States.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/152993_1cbf452d4411eb9a_002.jpg

Drilling at Clayton Valley, Nevada (Fig. 1)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CDN MAVERICK REPORTS ON SUCCESSFUL INVESTMENT IN NORAM: NORAM LITHIUM ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN MINERAL RESOURCES AT THE ZEUS LITHIUM DEPOSIT

CDN MAVERICK REPORTS ON SUCCESSFUL INVESTMENT IN NORAM: NORAM LITHIUM ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN MINERAL RESOURCES AT THE ZEUS LITHIUM DEPOSIT

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. ("Maverick" or the "Company") (CSE: CDN) (OTCQB: AXVEF) ( Frankfurt : 338B ) is pleased to announce an updated on its successful investment in Noram Lithium Corp (TSXV: NRM) (OTCQB: NRVTF) (Frankfurt: N7R) as it announces a significant increase in its estimated mineral resources at the Zeus Lithium Project, following the completion of the Phase VI drill program during the second quarter of 2022 (see Table 1 for the 2022 phase VI drill highlights).

Highlights of the Updated Resource Estimate
  • An increase of 190% in Measured and Indicated ("M&I") lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") Resources from the August 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate.
    • M&I Resources increased to 5.17 million tonnes ("Mt") LCE (1, 034 Mt at 941 parts per million lithium ("ppm Li")) at a 400 ppm Li cut-off grade.
  • Substantial Inferred Resources remain from the 2022 Phase VI drill program.
    • Inferred Resources are 1.09 Mt LCE ( 235 Mt at 871 ppm Li) at a 400 ppm Li cut-off grade.
  • Near Surface = Low Strip Ratio. The majority of the deposit occurs at or near the surface, resulting in relatively low mining costs. Results from the Preliminary Economic Study ("PEA") 1 indicate that the life of mine strip ratio would be ~0.07:1 (waste:ore).
  • High level of confidence in the deposit modelled given the density of the drill program with 82 holes drilled to-date. All holes were core holes for more precise sampling and stratigraphic correlations.
  • High grade core (60 meters thick x 1.2 kilometers wide x 3.0 kilometers long) represents an opportunity for optimizing the mine plan. At a 1,200 ppm Li cut-off the Measured and Indicated Resources total 1.2 Mt LCE (169 Mt at 1,326 ppm Li).

"The updated mineral resource estimate, with 82 drill holes completed to-date, highlights that noram's Zeus Lithium Project is exceptionally well positioned in the United States amongst its peer deposits in terms of grade and contained Lithium Carbonate Equivalent," stated Greg McCunn , noram's CEO. "The high-grade core of the deposit outcropping at surface provides a significant opportunity to optimize the project mine plan and enhance value. With a strong treasury and a strengthened technical team, we are expecting to move aggressively in 2023 to further de-risk the project with continued metallurgical testing and completion of a Prefeasibility Study."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at The Zeus Lithium Deposit

Noram Lithium Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at The Zeus Lithium Deposit

noram lithium corp. (" noram " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces a significant increase in its estimated mineral resources at the Zeus Lithium Project, following the completion of the Phase VI drill program during the second quarter of 2022 (see Table 1 for the 2022 phase VI drill highlights

Highlights of the Updated Resource Estimate

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

LithiumBank Appoints Paul Matysek as Executive Chairman

LithiumBank Appoints Paul Matysek as Executive Chairman

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Matysek as the Company's Executive Chairman.

Mr. Matysek's unique qualifications, experience and unprecedented string of successful transactions in the mining sector will create value for the Company as it now transitions from an exploration to development company of district scale direct brine lithium projects in North America. LithiumBank holds a dominant position of key brine reservoirs with a unique combination of scale, grade and exceptional flow rates that are necessary for a large-scale direct brine lithium production. LithiumBank is developing and de-risking several strategic projects in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Options Multiple Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatites in Saskatchewan

Brunswick Exploration Options Multiple Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatites in Saskatchewan

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has executed a Letter of Intent to option a new highly prospective claim package, the Hanson Lake Project, located roughly 55 kilometers west of Creighton, Saskatchewan, within 2 kilometres from a major highway. This package contains four spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosted within a much larger pegmatite field, none of which has been drilled.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "The Hanson Lake Project confirms the potential for hard-rock lithium deposits in Saskatchewan and this addition to our portfolio strengthens the Company's presence in Western Canada. In Saskatchewan alone, with the addition of this project, we have now acquired over 180 outcropping S-type pegmatites that are minimum 500 meters in strike length, all of which have seen minimal or no exploration work. Detailed prospecting and trenching will commence in Q2 of this year to systemically evaluate the Hanson Lake Project and rapidly advance the known spodumene-bearing pegmatites towards the drill stage."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coloured Ties Announces Approval of Option Agreement with Superior, Grant of Options and Closing of Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Announces Approval of Option Agreement with Superior, Grant of Options and Closing of Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release on December 7, 2022, it has obtained conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") with respect to the option agreement, as amended on January 16, 2023, (the "Option Agreement") entered into between Quebec Pegmatite Corporation ("QPC"), a majority-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Superior Mining International Corporation ("Superior"), whereby Superior has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property (the "Property"). Superior has made the initial deposit of $7,500 and confirmed it intends to exercise its Option.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

