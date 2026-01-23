Infinitum Proposes Share Consolidation

Infinitum Copper Corp
 

VANCOUVER, BC, January 23, 2026 TheNewswire - Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI,OTC:INUMF) ("Infinitum " or the "Company") announces that its board of directors has approved a proposed consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"), subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Company's Articles, shareholder approval is not required in connection with the Consolidation, unless otherwise requested by the TSXV.

The effective date of the Consolidation has not yet been determined and will be announced in a subsequent news release following receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

No fractional common shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Any fractional interest resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole common share.

In addition, the Consolidation will apply to all outstanding securities convertible into common shares of the Company, including stock options and warrants. The number of common shares issuable under such securities and the applicable exercise or conversion prices will be proportionately adjusted in accordance with their respective terms and the policies of the TSXV.

The Company's name and trading symbol are not expected to change following completion of the Consolidation.

 

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

 

Infinitum Copper Corp.

 

For more information, please contact:

 

Alex Gostevskikh

Chief Executive Officer

(888) 455-7620
info@infinitumcopper.com

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

About Infinitum Copper

 

Infinitum Copper Corp is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on advancing near-term copper projects in the Americas. With an experienced team and strategic advisors, the Company is pursuing a disciplined growth strategy centered on the discovery, acquisition, and responsible development of scalable copper assets to create long-term shareholder value.

 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

 

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the proposed share consolidation, the timing and completion of the Consolidation, the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, and the expected treatment of the Company's outstanding securities in connection with the Consolidation.  Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions as of the date of this press release, but such information is inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that TSX Venture Exchange acceptance may not be obtained on the terms currently anticipated or at all, and risks generally associated with the Company's business as described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

 

Infinitum Copper Corp.

