Infinitum Announces Sale of Additional Interest in Hot Breccia

(TheNewswire)

Infinitum Copper Corp

VANCOUVER, BC  - TheNewswire -January 9 2026 - Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI,OTC:INUMF, ) ("Infinitum " or the "Company") is pleased to announce pursuant to a mineral property sub-option agreement dated January 28, 2023, Infinitum granted Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Hot Breccia property in Arizona.  Infinitum announces that Prismo has agreed to acquire 80% of Infinitum's remaining interest in the property in exchange for C$185,000 and Prismo assuming all remaining obligations under the underlying option agreement with the property owner.  Infinitum's remaining 5% interest in the property will be subject to assignment to Prismo under certain circumstances.

This transaction demonstrates Infinitum's growth strategy to dispose of non-core assets and focus on acquisition and exploration of mineral properties.

Infinitum intends to use the proceeds from the sale for general working capital purposes and to investigate new opportunities.

 

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

 

Infinitum Copper Corp.

 

For more information, please contact:

 

Alex Gostevskikh

Chief Executive Officer

(888) 455-7620
info@infinitumcopper.com

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

About Infinitum Copper

 

Infinitum Copper Corp is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on advancing near-term copper projects in the Americas. With an experienced team and strategic advisors, the Company is pursuing a disciplined growth strategy centered on the discovery, acquisition, and responsible development of scalable copper assets to create long-term shareholder value.

  

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

 

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to, risks generally associated with the Company's business, as described in the Company's Filing Statement dated February 11, 2022. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Infinitum Copper Corp.INFI:CCTSXV:INFIBase Metals Investing
INFI:CC
