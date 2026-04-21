Infinitum Announces Cancellation of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2026 TheNewswire - Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI,OTC:INUMF) ("Infinitum " or the "Company") announces cancellation of the proposed $2,520,000 private placement previously announced on March 20, 2026, due to a lack of investor interest. The Company will assess alternative funding opportunities in the future.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of
For more information, please contact:
Alex Gostevskikh
Chief Executive Officer
(888) 455-7620
info@infinitumcopper.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions as of the date of this press release, but such information is inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There is no assurance the Company will be able to raise any equity funding in the future on terms acceptable to it, or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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