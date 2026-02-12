Infinitum Amends Proposed Share Consolidation Ratio

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC, February 12, 2026 TheNewswire - Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI,OTC:INUMF) ("Infinitum" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated January 23, 2026, the Company has amended the previously announced proposed consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Consolidation").
The Company intends to proceed with the Consolidation on the basis of eight (8) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company had previously announced a consolidation ratio of ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share.
All other terms of the proposed Consolidation remain unchanged.
About Infinitum Copper
Infinitum Copper Corp is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on advancing near-term copper projects in the Americas. With an experienced team and strategic advisors, the Company is pursuing a disciplined growth strategy centered on the discovery, acquisition, and responsible development of scalable copper assets to create long-term shareholder value.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the proposed share consolidation, the timing and completion of the Consolidation, the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, and the expected treatment of the Company's outstanding securities in connection with the Consolidation. Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions as of the date of this press release, but such information is inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that TSX Venture Exchange acceptance may not be obtained on the terms currently anticipated or at all, and risks generally associated with the Company's business as described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.
