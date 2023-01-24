Consolidated Uranium Completes Acquisition of Virginia Energy Resources

INCREDIBLE STUF AWAITS! THE OREO BRAND'S MOST PLAYFUL COOKIE EVER TWISTS OPEN THE MOST PLAYFUL WORLD EVER

Milk's favorite cookie unveils the Most OREO OREO and invites Martha Stewart to dunk into the OREOVERSE, the brand's first-ever metaverse experience

OREO is kicking off the year with some out-of-this-world news. Today, the brand introduces a new limited-edition cookie, The Most OREO OREO, unveils the OREOVERSE - an interactive, digital world where OREO fans can play and explore — and invites none other than Martha Stewart to navigate the virtual world.

Martha Stewart and Ryan McCallister with Most OREO OREO.

The brand's most playful cookie to date, the Most OREO OREO, features two chocolate-flavored basecakes playfully packed with 'Most Stuf' levels of creme, and for the first time ever, the creme has real OREO grind mixed in. A cookie quite literally stuffed with itself is so meta, it twisted open a space in the metaverse for OREO lovers—the OREOVERSE.

The OREOVERSE, the brand's metaverse experience, invites fans to play multiple levels of cookie-themed games and get the chance to win deliciously unexpected prizes, including a $50,000 grand prize*. The games range from "Stack Stuf" where fans will build the Most OREO OREO cookie, to "Rocket Stuf" where fans will inflate the Most OREO OREO cookie and aim for the stars. The OREOVERSE can be found in Meta Horizon Worlds or on OREOVERSE.OREO.com .

"We're so excited to enter the metaverse! OREO is the cookie that begs to be played with and we love to create new opportunities for our fans to connect with each other and share that playful spirit," said Julia Rosenbloom , Senior Brand Manager, OREO. "The Most OREO OREO cookie gives fans a whole new way to playfully engage with us. By scanning the pack, they will 'dunk into' the new OREOVERSE world."

For the final surprising twist, the OREO brand will embark on this adventure with longtime brand fan and homemaking icon, Martha Stewart .

As a pioneer in her field, who is admittedly a metaverse novice, she will explore a new horizon and navigate the OREO-inspired virtual reality world. Next week on the OREO brand's social channels, Stewart and her gardener and good friend, Ryan McCallister , will stream an inside look at their OREOVERSE experience, one that is bound to be stuffed with witty banter, playful blunders, and friendly competition.

"I am excited to make my metaverse debut in partnership with one of my favorite cookie brands, OREO, and having Ryan there with me will make it all the more fun," said Martha Stewart . "The two of us have had our fair share of adventures over the last 10 years and have been able to navigate just about anything together, especially in the garden!"

"We couldn't think of a better duo to join us in the metaverse than the iconic Martha Stewart and her sidekick, Ryan," added Rosenbloom. "The two embody the OREO brand's playful spirit and, through their OREOVERSE experience, we hope to show just how much fun OREO fans can have together in our most playful world yet! Martha has mastered everything from cooking to crafts and we know she is going to master the OREOVERSE too!"

Starting today, fans can dunk into the OREOVERSE in Meta Horizon Worlds using their Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro headsets, or via mobile phones or desktop computers by visiting OREOVERSE.OREO.com . On Monday, January 30 at 10:00am ET , OREO invites fans to tune in @OREO on Facebook or @OREO on Instagram to watch Martha's OREOVERSE excursion.

The Most OREO OREO cookie is available for pre-sale starting today on OREO.com and will start rolling out on shelves nationwide starting January 30 . It will be available for a limited time only.

For additional information, follow @OREO on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , or TikTok .

*NO PURCHASE OR SCAN NECESSARY. Std. msg&data rates apply to scans. 50 US, D.C., & PR 13+. Ends 3/31/23. Void where prohibited. To access the OREOVERSE using a virtual reality headset, you must be 18 and older to create a Meta Horizon Worlds account. Visit OREOVERSE.OREO.com to enter, for free method, how to enter without a Meta Horizon Worlds account & Official Rules.

About OREO® Cookie
OREO® is the world's favorite cookie, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/OREOUnitedStates , Twitter @OREO or on Instagram @OREO .

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion , MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO®, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ .

Media Contact
Weber Shandwick OREO Team
wswnycoreo@webershandwick.com

Dunk into the OREOVERSE intro image.

The Most OREO OREO Cookie Pack.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incredible-stuf-awaits-the-oreo-brands-most-playful-cookie-ever-twists-open-the-most-playful-world-ever-301728735.html

SOURCE Mondelez International

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

