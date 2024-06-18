Implementation of Schemes of Arrangement

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement, Debt Settlement and Exploration Update

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Recommended Cash Offer for Trident by Deterra

Element79 Gold Corp Files for OTCQB Uplisting, Provides Financial Update

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Quetzal Copper

Q:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Horizon Minerals

Implementation of Schemes of Arrangement

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon) and Greenstone Resources Limited (ASX: GSR) (Greenstone) refer to the announcement on 6 June 2024 regarding the lodgement of orders of the Supreme Court of Western Australia with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission approving the proposed merger between Horizon and Greenstone by way of schemes of arrangement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), whereby Horizon acquired 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares in Greenstone (Share Scheme) and 100% of the listed Greenstone options (Option Scheme, and together with the Share Scheme, the Schemes).

Horizon and Greenstone are pleased to announce that the Schemes have today been implemented.

Scheme Consideration

In accordance with the Schemes, all eligible Greenstone securityholders have today been issued:

  • under the Share Scheme, 0.2868 New HRZ Shares for every 1 GSR Share held on the Record Date; and
  • under the Option Scheme, 0.2868 New HRZ Options for every 1 GSR Listed Option held on the Record Date.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given in the Scheme Implementation Deed dated 12 February 2024 and varied on 1 April 2024 (see GSR ASX announcements 13 February 2024 and 2 April 2024).

Delisting from ASX

Trading in Greenstone securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) was suspended from close of trading on 6 June 2024 and Greenstone will now apply to the ASX for the termination of official quotation and removal from the official list of the ASX, which is expected to take effect from close of business on 18 June 2024.

Change of Directors of Horizon

With effect from implementation of the Schemes today:

  • Grant Haywood, the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Horizon, has been appointed as Managing Director of Horizon;
  • Christopher Hansen has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Horizon; and
  • Peter Bilbe has resigned as Non-Executive Director of Horizon.

The material terms and conditions of Mr Haywood’s employment, as announced to ASX on 28 April 2023, remain unchanged. See HRZ ASX announcement 28 April 2023 (Upcoming Board and Management Changes).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgold stocksgold explorationasx:hrzGold Investing
HRZ:AU
Horizon Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Horizon Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ)

Horizon Minerals

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Binding 200KT Toll Milling Agreement Executed with FMR

Horizon Minerals Limited Binding 200KT Toll Milling Agreement Executed with FMR

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Toll Milling Agreement ("TMA") with FMR Investments Pty Ltd ("FMR") to treat 200kt of Horizon ore from the Cannon underground project, or other deposit, commencing in the December 2024 Quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Binding TMA has been executed with FMR, which owns the Greenfields Mill located northeast of Coolgardie and 30km southwest of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in WA

- Horizon will arrange contract mining and hauling of ore from Cannon for ore processing at FMR's 1.0Mtpa Greenfields Mill, located ~67km by road from the Cannon Project

- An agreed 200kt of ore will be processed over a period of eight months, commencing in the December 2024 Quarter

- The TMA contains competitive ore treatment rates with the payment structure as follows:

o Horizon is responsible for delivery of each stockpile to the Greenfields Mill ROM near Coolgardie

o Payment of processing costs must be made before the value of the processed and refined gold at the Perth Mint is transferred from FMR's metal account to Horizon

o If the delivery schedule is missed Horizon will forfeit its allocated tonnes for that month and from the overall 200kt allocation

- An Ore Reserve for Cannon has already been established including forecast economics for the ore to be processed via a Toll Milling Agreement

- Cannon is fully environmentally permitted (with last mining in 2017) with pre-production activities are already underway, including dewatering of the open pit in preparation for underground mining

- The TMA has flexibility that Horizon can treat Horizon ore other than Cannon, including Horizon's own current resources or those acquired through the proposed merger with Greenstone Resources Limited, provided sufficient notice is provided to FMR

Commenting on the toll milling agreement, Chief Executive Officer Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are very pleased to have converted our 200,000 tonne allocation with FMR into a formal Toll Milling Agreement, and look forward to working closely with them as ore deliveries will commence later this calendar year. This agreement is in addition to our 1.4Mt ore sale agreement with Paddington announced a week ago. Together this will see us generating cash flow from two fronts in this fantastic gold price environment before the end of 2024."

Next Steps

- AMC Consultants has been engaged and undertaken a review of the Cannon Ore Reserve and will progress the revised key financial outcomes for the June 2024 Quarter

- Finalise engagement with underground mining and haulage contractors to finalise tenders for Cannon

- Complete the proposed merger with Greenstone Resources to enhance the long-term production profile with development ready high-grade projects

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/WUABZYMW



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Binding 1.4MT Ore Sale Agreement Boorara Production H2 2024

Horizon Minerals Limited Binding 1.4MT Ore Sale Agreement Boorara Production H2 2024

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Ore Sale Agreement ("OSA") with Paddington Gold Pty Ltd to treat 1.4Mt of Horizon ore from the Boorara Gold Project.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Binding OSA has been executed with Paddington Gold Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Norton Gold Fields Ltd

- Horizon will arrange contract mining and hauling of ore from Boorara for ore processing at Norton's 3.8Mtpa Paddington Mill, located ~56km by road from Boorara

- An agreed 1.4Mt ("Agreed Amount") will be processed over a period of 22 months, commencing in the September 2024 Quarter

- The OSA contains competitive ore treatment rates with the payment structure as follows:

o Within 5 days of delivering ore to the Paddington ROM pad, Paddington to pay Horizon 50% of gross revenue less estimated processing costs and royalties, based on the determined grade for each stockpile

o Gross revenue calculated based on the Perth Mint spot price on the date of gold pours

o Within 5 days of Paddington fully treating the stockpile, a final revenue calculation shall be made based on the determined grade, moisture and metallurgical recovery, less agreed costs for processing and state gold royalty payments, to calculate a final payment to Horizon

o Stockpiles to be between 10,000t - 50,000t from a combination of oxide, transitional and fresh sources, with Paddington having the right to reject any stockpile that does not meet specifications

o Agreed Amount represents less then 15% of the current Boorara Mineral Resource of 11Mt @ 1.26g/t Au for 448,240oz

o Agreed Amount can be increased or decreased by mutual agreement

o Conditions precedent include Paddington receiving JORC clause 12 modifying factors for an Ore Reserve from Horizon, and Horizon demonstrating all mining permits, approvals, mining and haulage contracts in place within 45 business days

- An Ore Reserve for Boorara based on the tonnage going to Paddington, including forecast economics for the ore processing agreement, will be estimated in the current June Quarter

- Boorara is fully environmentally permitted (with last mining in 2020) and ready for development which is expected to commence within the current June Quarter

Commenting on the return to gold production, Chief Executive Officer Mr Grant Haywood said:

"This is a great opportunity for Horizon to generate strong cashflows in this high gold price environment and takes us further down our pathway to sustained gold production. We continue to work on our other projects to bring additional near-term cashflow into the production pipeline, along with the additional resources and optionality of projects to come through our proposed merger with Greenstone Resources."

Next Steps

- AMC Consultants has been engaged and undertaken preliminary work on Boorara and will progress Boorara into an Ore Reserve study under the JORC (2012) code for release in the June 2024 Quarter

- Continue engagement with mining and haulage contractors to finalise tenders for Boorara and award contracts in the June 2024 Quarter

- Finalise the 200,000 tonne mill allocation with FMR Investments' Greenfields mill with an executed Toll Milling Contract to support mining at the Cannon Gold Project

- Complete the proposed merger with Greenstone Resources to enhance the long-term production profile with development ready high-grade projects

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/TQ7EV6X7



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Greenstone Shareholders to vote on Horizon Merger

Horizon Minerals Limited Greenstone Shareholders to vote on Horizon Merger

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) and Greenstone Resources Limited (ASX:GSR) (Greenstone) refer to the announcements on 13 February 2024 and 2 April 2024 in relation to the proposed merger between Horizon and Greenstone to be conducted by way of schemes of arrangement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), whereby Horizon will acquire 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares in Greenstone (Share Scheme) and 100% of the listed Greenstone options (Option Scheme, and together with the Share Scheme, the Schemes), subject to the satisfaction of various conditions.

COURT ORDERS CONVENING THE SCHEME MEETING

On 30 April 2024, the Supreme Court of Western Australia made orders:

- directing Greenstone to convene a meeting of Greenstone shareholders for the purpose of considering and to vote on the Share Scheme (Share Scheme Meeting);

- directing Greenstone to convene a meeting of Greenstone listed optionholders for the purpose of considering and to vote on the Option Scheme (Option Scheme Meeting); and

- approving the despatch of an explanatory statement providing information about the Schemes together with the notices of the Share Scheme Meeting and Option Scheme Meeting (the Scheme Booklet) to Greenstone shareholders and listed optionholders.

SHARE SCHEME MEETING

The Share Scheme Meeting, at which Greenstone shareholders will vote on the proposed Share Scheme, is scheduled to take place at 12:00pm (AWST) on Friday, 31 May 2024 and will be held at the registered offices of Greenstone, Level 2, 16 Ord Street, West Perth, WA 6005, and virtually via an online platform powered by Greenstone's share registry, Automic.

Greenstone shareholders and their proxies, attorneys or corporate representatives will be able to attend the Share Scheme Meeting in person or participate in the Share Scheme Meeting via the virtual platform. Greenstone strongly encourages Greenstone shareholders to lodge a directed proxy in the event that they are not able to attend the Share Scheme Meeting.

All Greenstone shareholders entered on the Greenstone share register as holders of Greenstone shares at 5:00pm (AWST) on Wednesday, 29 May 2024, will be eligible to vote at the Share Scheme Meeting. Further information on how to participate and vote at the Share Scheme Meeting is set out in the Scheme Booklet.

*To view detailed information, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4077I1A4



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report 31 March 2024

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report 31 March 2024

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide the March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is an exploration and production company within the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Merger with Greenstone Resources Limited (ASX:GSR) announced with the logical combination of assets in the eastern goldfields of WA to create a significant gold company with 1.8 million ounces of gold resources with an extensive 939km2 land holding with exposure to other multi-commodity assets. Horizon shall be the surviving entity, with the merger due for completion in mid-June 2024

- MergeCo shall employ a dual track strategy to bring in short term cashflow via a pipeline of development ready production assets through a contract mining / JV and toll milling scenario, in parallel with working on the larger cornerstone assets of Boorara and Burbanks which have a combined resource inventory of 914koz at 1.7g/t Au with potential to support a profitable long-life operation

- Cannon pipeline and pumping system commissioned, with the majority of tenders received from underground mining contractors to advance development of the project

- Prefeasibility study commenced for the Pennys Find underground project

- Initial optimisations completed for the cornerstone Boorara and Kalpini projects show strong cashflows at A$2800/oz, along with the larger, longer life Boorara scenario under a Carbon in Leach (CIL) and Heap Leach processing pathways also looking positive.

- Cash at bank of A$3.4 million and listed investments totalling A$9.8 million

A key objective for the Company is on near term gold production and exploration upside within our large tenement package of over 900 km2 . The Company holds numerous multi - commodity assets including 1.28 Moz of gold resources, the Nimbus Silver Zinc project in Western Australia and listed investments including Richmond Vanadium Technology (ASX:RVT) which holds the world class 1.8Bt Richmond vanadium project in northwest Queensland.

Activities during the quarter focussed on preproduction activities at the Cannon Project including completion and commissioning of a dewatering pipeline between Cannon and Golden Ridge.

Tenders were also received from several underground mining contractors. Prefeasibility work commenced on the Pennys Find underground mine, which is slated to commence after Cannon underground. Early stage soil and rock chip sample results were also received from the Bridgetown-Greenbushes lithium project, along with lithium results from Yarmany East.

The balance sheet was strengthened with the shares in TSX and NASDAQ listed Vox Royalty Corporation common shares released from voluntary escrow which can be liquidated with an estimated value of A$2.98m (before broker commission and US withholding tax).

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/I46W1T49



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Vox Shares Sold $2.93M Gross Proceeds

Horizon Minerals Limited Vox Shares Sold $2.93M Gross Proceeds

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to advise further information on the Company's listed investments of 948,448 shares from Vox Royalty Corp. ("Vox").

The Company received the 948,448 Vox common shares which were issued on 24 November 2023 in the name of Horizon Minerals Limited and held in escrow for 4 months.

Following the release from escrow the block of Vox shares were sold on market via the NASDAQ and TSX exchange for an average price of US$2.077 which has returned gross proceeds of A$$2,927,918 (US$1,913,101 @ 0.6534) before broker commission and US/Canada withholding tax for foreign source income (currently held in USD).

Horizon has again strengthened its balance sheet over the past year and now has a cash and investments position of $12.3 million which will support the Company objectives to move into production.



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Gold Coast Investment Showcase Presentation

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Tempest Minerals

Extension of Entitlement Offer Closing Date

On 31 May 2024, Tempest Minerals Limited (“Tempest” or “the Company”) announced the details of a pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue (Offer) of up to approximately 103,824,886 fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) on the basis of one New Share for every five (5) shares held at an issue price of $0.008 per New Share to raise up to approximately $830,599.

Keep reading...Show less
Four hands holding puzzle pieces together.

Strategic Partnerships Pave Path to Production, Early Cash Flow

For a junior mining company, the transition from exploration and discovery to production is fraught with challenges. Considerable land prospecting, lengthy permitting processes and continuous capital raising for project financing all represent significant barriers. Historically, strategic partnerships (in the form of joint ventures, strategic alliances, toll milling/ore purchase agreements, etc.) have been one of the most effective ways to overcome these roadblocks.

The mining sector is increasingly beginning to recognise the value in these types of collaborative deals and their capacity to shorten development timelines to production and cash flow and reduce capital costs. They can also de-risk projects for junior miners and give established producers access to high-quality resources and an exploration pipeline. A deeper appreciation of this trend and where the opportunities lie can give investors a significant advantage when evaluating investments.

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources

Sarama Corporate Presentation - June 2024

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources

Sarama Signs MOU Over West Australian Gold Project

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Cosmo Gold Limited (“Cosmo”) and Adelong Gold Limited (“Adelong”) to acquire rights to the Cosmo Newbery Project (the “Project”), located in Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, which have historically been highly prospective.

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources

Proposed Agreement to Settle Cosmo Gold Loan

Adelong Gold Limited (ASX:ADG) (Adelong Gold or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cosmo Gold Limited (Cosmo) and Sarama Resources Ltd. (ASX:SRR) (Sarama) to accept fully paid ordinary shares and options in Sarama in full settlement of the loan obligations owed by Cosmo to Adelong Gold.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Horizon Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Horizon Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Large System Confirmed at Reedy’s Gold Deposit - Lateral and Vertical Extensions to Reedy South Gold Shear Zone Identified

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Cardiex Sales and Operations Update

47.1% Niobium and 9.01% Tantalum Identified in Columbite Rock Chip at North Dam

Related News

Lithium Investing

Large System Confirmed at Reedy’s Gold Deposit - Lateral and Vertical Extensions to Reedy South Gold Shear Zone Identified

Oil and Gas Investing

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

rare earth investing

47.1% Niobium and 9.01% Tantalum Identified in Columbite Rock Chip at North Dam

Uranium Investing

Updated Scoping Study Results for the Lake Maitland Uranium Project

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RAMP

Base Metals Investing

Ramp Metals Announces New High-Grade Gold Discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m at its Rottenstone SW Project

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Critical Minerals Increases Revenue from Bull River Mine Project

×