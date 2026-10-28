Impinj Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Impinj Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Impinj, Inc. (Nasdaq: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"Our third-quarter results were strong, with endpoint IC revenue and unit volumes, as well as total revenue, all setting new quarterly records," said Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO. "M800's market strength, resilient retail demand, growth at our lighthouse accounts and Gen2X momentum all contributed to those record results, and we see those trends continuing."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Summary

  • Revenue of $112.1 million
  • GAAP gross margin of 52.8%; non-GAAP gross margin of 54.9%
  • GAAP net income of $4.7 million, or income of $0.15 per diluted share using 31.5 million shares
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $24.5 million
  • Non-GAAP net income of $22.1 million, or income of $0.69 per diluted share using 32.6 million shares

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below. Additionally, descriptions of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections below.

Fourth Quarter 2026 Financial Outlook

Impinj provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations; actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the comments below regarding forward-looking statements. The following table presents Impinj's financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2026 (in millions, except per share data):

Three Months Ending

December 31, 2026

Revenue

$104.0 to $107.0

GAAP Net income

$1.2 to $2.7

Adjusted EBITDA income

$19.2 to $20.7

GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted

31.8 to 32.0

GAAP Net income per share — diluted

$0.04 to $0.08

Non-GAAP Net income

$17.6 to $19.1

Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted (1)

32.5 to 32.7

Non-GAAP Net income per share — diluted (1)

$0.55 to $0.60

(1) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share includes the impact of our convertible debt, using the if-converted method, which assumes conversion at the beginning of a period and full share settlement. Interest expense of $0.4 million is added back to Non-GAAP net income of $17.6 to $19.1 million then divided by 32.5 to 32.7 million Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below.

Conference Call Information

Impinj will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its third-quarter 2026 results and fourth-quarter 2026 outlook today, October 28, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. Interested parties may access the call by dialing +1-412-317-1863. A live webcast and replay will also be available on the company's website at investor.impinj.com . Following the call, a telephonic replay will be available for five business days and may be accessed by dialing +1-412-317-0088 and entering passcode 1208951.

Management's prepared written remarks, along with quarterly financial data, will be made available on Impinj's website at investor.impinj.com along with this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our strategy, our competitive position and conditions in the markets in which we compete, as well as financial guidance and considerations for the fourth quarter of 2026 and future periods.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About Impinj

Impinj (Nasdaq: PI) delivers the Physical Intelligence that connects the physical world to the AI-powered digital world, fueling automated workflows and improving consumer experiences. From retail merchandise and groceries to packages and shipping pallets, Impinj products and solutions identify and track tens of billions of everyday items, providing real-time operational insights that enable businesses to visualize everything, waste nothing and act instantly. www.impinj.com

Impinj is a registered trademark of Impinj, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their owners.

IMPINJ, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value, unaudited)

September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

Assets:

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

38,741

$

48,206

Short-term investments

74,238

127,130

Accounts receivable, net

78,131

70,785

Inventory

83,369

84,961

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

60,053

8,135

Total current assets

334,532

339,217

Long-term investments

115,344

103,766

Property and equipment, net

48,755

50,290

Intangible assets, net

7,613

9,501

Operating lease right-of-use assets

21,334

20,896

Other non-current assets

425

795

Goodwill

20,109

20,721

Total assets

$

548,112

$

545,186

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

13,337

$

13,614

Accrued compensation and employee related benefits

15,068

9,936

Accrued and other current liabilities

2,765

3,664

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

1,969

776

Current portion of long-term debt

995

96,745

Current portion of deferred revenue

1,375

1,791

Total current liabilities

35,509

126,526

Long-term debt

185,311

184,141

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

22,738

22,536

Deferred tax liabilities, net

1,694

2,062

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

529

690

Total liabilities

245,781

335,955

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.001 par value

31

30

Additional paid-in capital

711,573

606,852

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(749

)

2,509

Accumulated deficit

(408,524

)

(400,160

)

Total stockholders' equity

302,331

209,231

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

548,112

$

545,186

IMPINJ, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue

$

112,083

$

96,055

$

294,704

$

268,226

Cost of revenue

52,954

47,727

135,583

126,604

Gross profit

59,129

48,328

159,121

141,622

Operating expenses:

Research and development

30,581

25,720

88,567

75,686

Sales and marketing

10,271

9,380

29,857

26,173

General and administrative

13,175

12,035

39,188

36,259

Amortization of intangibles

511

537

1,582

1,543

Total operating expenses

54,538

47,672

159,194

139,661

Income (loss) from operations

4,591

656

(73

)

1,961

Other income, net

2,515

2,592

7,436

6,705

Induced conversion expense

(1,793

)

(15,026

)

(13,731

)

(15,026

)

Interest expense

(596

)

(1,121

)

(2,000

)

(3,569

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

4,717

(12,899

)

(8,368

)

(9,929

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

(40

)

89

4

221

Net income (loss)

$

4,677

$

(12,810

)

$

(8,364

)

$

(9,708

)

Net income (loss) per share — basic

$

0.15

$

(0.44

)

$

(0.27

)

$

(0.33

)

Net income (loss) per share — diluted

$

0.15

$

(0.44

)

$

(0.27

)

$

(0.33

)

Weighted-average shares outstanding — basic

30,617

29,338

30,463

28,995

Weighted-average shares outstanding — diluted

31,495

29,338

30,463

28,995

IMPINJ, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

Operating activities:

Net loss

$

(8,364

)

$

(9,708

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

11,538

11,082

Stock-based compensation

47,092

40,096

Loss on fixed asset disposal

114

Gain on remeasurement of capped call transactions

(102

)

Accretion of discount or amortization of premium on investments

(685

)

(1,860

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,444

1,274

Induced conversion expense related to convertible notes

13,731

15,026

Deferred tax expense

(308

)

(297

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(7,372

)

(4,153

)

Inventory

1,553

6,806

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(1,937

)

(1,409

)

Accounts payable

(204

)

(977

)

Accrued compensation and employee related benefits

5,179

(12,906

)

Accrued and other liabilities

(899

)

659

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,211

2,019

Operating lease liabilities

(255

)

(2,699

)

Deferred revenue

(544

)

657

Net cash provided by operating activities

61,192

43,610

Investing activities:

Purchases of investments

(120,959

)

(146,293

)

Proceeds from sales of investments

45,183

12,937

Proceeds from maturities of investments

115,072

115,480

Purchases of property and equipment

(9,186

)

(11,343

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

30,110

(29,219

)

Financing activities:

Proceeds from issuance of 2025 Notes, net of issuance costs

183,658

Premiums paid for capped call transactions

(11,210

)

Payment of 2021 Notes

(103,560

)

(190,000

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan

5,296

11,025

Payments of taxes on restricted stock units

(2,415

)

(2,550

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(100,679

)

(9,077

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(88

)

359

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(9,465

)

5,673

Cash and cash equivalents

Beginning of period

48,206

46,053

End of period

$

38,741

$

51,726

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, our key non-GAAP performance measures include adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flow as defined below. We use adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) as key measures to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operating plans. We use free cash flow as a key measure when assessing our sources of liquidity, capital resources, and quality of earnings. We believe these measures provide useful information for period-to-period comparisons of our business to allow investors and others to understand and evaluate our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from similarly termed non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation and amortization; restructuring costs; settlement income and related costs; induced conversion expense; other income, net; interest expense; acquisition related expense and related purchase accounting adjustments; and income tax benefit (expense).

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss), excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation and amortization; restructuring costs; settlement income and related costs; induced conversion expense; acquisition related expense and related purchase accounting adjustments; and the corresponding income tax impacts of adjustments to net income (loss).

Free cash flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, less purchases of property and equipment.

IMPINJ, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

GAAP Gross margin

52.8

%

50.3

%

54.0

%

52.8

%

Adjustments:

Depreciation and amortization

1.8

%

2.1

%

2.1

%

2.2

%

Stock-based compensation

0.3

%

0.5

%

0.4

%

0.6

%

Non-GAAP Gross margin

54.9

%

53.0

%

56.5

%

55.6

%

Certain amounts may be off due to rounding

GAAP Net income (loss)

$

4,677

$

(12,810

)

$

(8,364

)

$

(9,708

)

Adjustments:

Depreciation and amortization

3,804

3,852

11,538

11,082

Stock-based compensation

16,106

14,551

47,092

40,096

Other income, net

(2,515

)

(2,592

)

(7,436

)

(6,705

)

Induced conversion expense

1,793

15,026

13,731

15,026

Interest expense

596

1,121

2,000

3,569

Income tax expense (benefit)

40

(89

)

(4

)

(221

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

24,501

$

19,059

$

58,557

$

53,139

GAAP Net income (loss)

$

4,677

$

(12,810

)

$

(8,364

)

$

(9,708

)

Adjustments:

Depreciation and amortization

3,804

3,852

11,538

11,082

Stock-based compensation

16,106

14,551

47,092

40,096

Induced conversion expense

1,793

15,026

13,731

15,026

Income tax effects of adjustments (1)

(4,296

)

(2,918

)

(10,505

)

(7,975

)

Non-GAAP Net income

$

22,084

$

17,701

$

53,492

$

48,521

Non-GAAP Net income per share — diluted

$

0.69

(2

)

$

0.58

(2

)

$

1.71

(2

)

$

1.61

(2

)

GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted

31,495

(3

)

29,338

30,463

28,995

Dilutive shares from stock plans

1,000

704

818

Dilutive shares from convertible debt

1,150

2,339

1,302

2,506

Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted

32,645

(2

)

32,677

(2

)

32,469

(2

)

32,319

(2

)

(1) The tax effects of the adjustments are calculated using the statutory rate, taking into consideration the nature of the item and relevant taxing jurisdictions.

(2) Diluted net income per share includes the impact of all convertible debt outstanding at period end, using the if-converted method, which assumes full share settlement. Interest expense is added back to net income and weighted average shares includes total shares issuable at conversion.

(3) GAAP Weighted average shares — diluted includes the impact of dilutive shares from stock plans.

IMPINJ, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities

$

25,608

$

20,893

$

61,192

$

43,610

Adjustments:

Purchases of property and equipment

(5,020

)

(2,940

)

(9,186

)

(11,343

)

Free cash flow

$

20,588

$

17,953

$

52,006

$

32,267

IMPINJ, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited – calculated at the midpoint of the outlook range)

Three Months Ending

December 31,

2026

GAAP Net income

$

1,972

Adjustments:

Forecasted Depreciation and amortization

3,910

Forecasted Stock-based compensation

16,210

Forecasted Interest expense

396

Forecasted Other income, net

(2,488

)

Forecasted Income tax expense (benefit)

(100

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

19,900

GAAP Net income

$

1,972

Adjustments:

Forecasted Depreciation and amortization

3,910

Forecasted Stock-based compensation

16,210

Forecasted Income tax effects of adjustments

(3,709

)

Non-GAAP Net income

$

18,383

GAAP Net income per share — diluted

$

0.06

Non-GAAP Net income per share — diluted (1)

$

0.58

GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted

31,900

Dilutive shares

700

Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted (1)

32,600

(1) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share includes the impact of our convertible debt, using the if-converted method, which assumes conversion at the beginning of a period and full share settlement. Interest expense of $0.4 million is added back to Non-GAAP net income of $18.4 million then divided by 32.6 million Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares.

For more information, contact:
Investor Relations
Andy Cobb, CFA
Vice President, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
+1-206-315-4470
ir@impinj.com

Media Relations
Bassil Elkadi
Senior Director, Communications & Public Relations
+1 206-517-5300
comms@impinj.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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