Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) announced today that the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of a special committee of independent directors, has authorized the initiation of a substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") pursuant to which the company will offer to purchase for cancellation up to $1,500,000,000 of its common shares (the "Shares"). The company anticipates that the terms and pricing will be determined, and the Offer will commence, during the next two weeks and will be completed before the end of December 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Under the proposed issuer bid, which remains subject to obtaining the necessary exemptive relief under applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States, shareholders wishing to accept the Offer will have the opportunity to tender their Shares through a modified Dutch auction or through a proportionate tender which will result in them maintaining their proportionate Share ownership.

Exxon Mobil Corporation ("ExxonMobil"), Imperial's majority shareholder, has advised Imperial that it intends to make a proportionate tender in connection with the Offer in order to maintain its proportionate Share ownership at approximately 69.6 percent following completion of the Offer.

The Offer referred to in this news release has not yet commenced. This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Shares. An offer to purchase the Shares will only be made pursuant to Offer documents to be filed with the applicable securities regulators in Canada and the United States, which remains subject to obtaining the necessary exemptive relief under applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States. The Offer will be optional for all shareholders, who will be free to choose whether to participate, how many Shares to tender and, in the case of auction tenders, at what price to tender within the specified range. Any shareholder who does not deposit any Shares (or whose Shares are not repurchased under the Offer) will realize a proportionate increase in equity interest in Imperial, to the extent that Shares are purchased under the Offer.

Imperial is one of Canada's largest integrated oil companies. It is active in all phases of the petroleum industry in Canada, including the exploration for, and production and sale of, crude oil and natural gas. In Canada, it is a major producer of crude oil, the largest petroleum refiner and a leading marketer of petroleum products. It is also a major producer of petrochemicals. The company's operations are conducted in three main segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical.

Cautionary statement: Statements of future events or conditions in this release, including projections, expectations and estimates are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, intend, propose, plan, expect, future, continue, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, references to the aggregate amount of Shares to be purchased for cancellation under the Offer; the timing for determining the terms and pricing, commencement and expiration; the structure of the bid including a modified Dutch auction procedure and proportionate tender; and ExxonMobil's intent to make a proportionate tender.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning demand growth and energy source, supply and mix; commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and general market conditions; production rates, growth and mix; project plans, timing, costs, technical evaluations and capacities, and the company's ability to effectively execute on these plans and operate its assets; that the necessary exemptive relief to proceed with the Offer under applicable securities laws in the United States and Canada will be received on the timeline anticipated; ExxonMobil making a proportionate tender in connection with the Offer; progression of COVID-19 and its impacts on Imperial's ability to operate its assets; applicable laws and government policies, including restrictions in response to COVID-19; and capital and environmental expenditures could differ materially depending on a number of factors. These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, and petroleum and petrochemical products and resulting price, differential and margin impacts, including foreign government action with respect to supply levels and prices and the impact of COVID-19 on demand; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory approvals; availability and allocation of capital; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; operational hazards and risks; availability and performance of third-party service providers, including in light of restrictions related to COVID-19; management effectiveness and disaster response preparedness, including business continuity plans in response to COVID-19; currency exchange rates; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy in response to COVID-19; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in Item 1A risk factors and Item 7 management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of Imperial Oil Limited's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent interim reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Imperial Oil Limited. Imperial's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Imperial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Investor Relations Media Relations
(587) 476-4743 (587) 476-7010

Imperial declares fourth quarter 2022 dividend

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today declared a quarterly dividend of 44 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on January 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2022.

This fourth quarter 2022 dividend compares with the third quarter 2022 dividend of 34 cents per share.

Imperial announces third quarter 2022 financial and operating results

  • Quarterly net income of $2,031 million and cash flow from operating activities of $3,089 million
  • Upstream production of 430,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day driven by strong production at Kearl and Cold Lake
  • Sustained strong Downstream operating performance with quarterly refinery capacity utilization of 100%, highest in over 40 years
  • Reduced debt by $1 billion using proceeds from the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada
  • Quarterly dividend increased by 29 percent from 34 cents to 44 cents per share
  • Completed accelerated normal course issuer bid program in October, returning over $1.9 billion to shareholders
  • Announced intention to initiate a substantial issuer bid to purchase up to $1.5 billion of its common shares
  • Released annual Corporate Sustainability Report, outlining the company's environmental, social and governance progress and focus areas

Imperial (TSE: IMO) (NYSE American: IMO) :

Imperial reported estimated net income in the third quarter of $2,031 million, compared to $2,409 million in the second quarter of 2022, as strong operating performance partly offset moderating commodity prices. Cash flow from operating activities was $3,089 million, up from $2,682 million in the second quarter of 2022.

"Imperial's business lines delivered another quarter of exceptional operating performance, increasing the supply of crude and fuel products to support Canadian and global energy needs," said Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Our on-going focus on safe and reliable operations underpins our strong financial results and positions us well to continue capturing value from the current commodity price environment."

Upstream production in the third quarter averaged 430,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day. At Kearl, quarterly total gross production increased substantially from the second quarter of 2022 to an average of 271,000 barrels per day following the completion of its annual turnaround. Subsequent to the third quarter, Kearl's October production continued to increase, achieving multiple single-day production records. At Cold Lake, quarterly production averaged 150,000 gross barrels per day, representing the fourth consecutive quarter with production at or above 140,000 barrels per day. Given the success of the company's on-going optimization program and continued production strength at Cold Lake, Imperial is increasing its full-year guidance at Cold Lake to between 140,000 to 145,000 gross barrels per day for 2022.

In the Downstream, quarterly refining throughput averaged 426,000 barrels per day, with capacity utilization of 100 percent, the highest quarterly utilization in over 40 years, ensuring a stable supply of fuel products to meet Canadian demand. Petroleum product sales remained strong in the quarter, averaging 484,000 barrels per day. In September, Imperial signed a long-term contract with Air Products to supply low-carbon hydrogen for the company's planned renewable diesel complex at its Strathcona refinery. A final investment decision for the renewable diesel complex is expected in the coming months.

In August, Imperial successfully completed the previously announced sale of its XTO Energy Canada assets to Whitecap Resources for a total cash consideration of approximately $0.9 billion (Imperial's share), resulting in an after-tax gain of $208 million in the quarter. Proceeds from the sale were used to reduce debt by $1 billion, bringing the company's outstanding debt to $4.2 billion and debt-to-capital 1 ratio to 16 percent.

"The sale of Imperial's XTO assets positions the company well to not only continue focusing Upstream resources on our core oil sands assets but also enabled us to further enhance our industry leading balance sheet and improve the company's financial flexibility," said Corson.

During the quarter, Imperial returned to shareholders $227 million in dividends paid and $1,512 million through accelerated share repurchases under the company's normal course issuer bid (NCIB) program. The company completed its NCIB program in October with an additional $434 million in share repurchases.

"Paying a reliable and growing dividend and returning surplus cash to shareholders remain key priorities for us" said Corson. "Imperial has generated substantial value for its shareholders this year and I am pleased to announce a 29 percent increase to our quarterly dividend as well as our plans to initiate a second substantial issuer bid this year, returning up to $1.5 billion to shareholders in the fourth quarter" said Corson.

Imperial continues to advance solutions to lower emissions in its operations. The company is a founding member of the Pathways Alliance, which continues to move forward with early work to support a major carbon capture and storage network in support of Canada's goals to achieve net zero emissions. In early October, the Government of Alberta awarded the Pathways Alliance pore space to continue exploratory work on the development of a hub to safely and permanently store CO 2 from over 20 industry oil sands facilities and other interested industries in northern Alberta.

In September, Imperial released its annual Sustainability report which highlights progress and momentum in the company's key environmental, social and governance focus areas and complements the company's Advancing Climate Solutions report published earlier this year.

"The challenges we are facing today require collaboration across industry, governments, indigenous communities and other stakeholders," said Corson. "It's why we became a founding member of the Pathways Alliance to reduce oil sands emissions and to further develop and deploy game changing technology to meaningfully contribute to Canada's energy future."

Third quarter highlights

  • Net income of $2,031 million or $3.24 per share on a diluted basis, up from $908 million or $1.29 per share in the third quarter of 2021. Net income excluding identified items 1 of $1,823 million in the third quarter of 2022, up from $908 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Cash flows from operating activities of $3,089 million, up from $1,947 million in the same period of 2021. Cash flows from operating activities excluding working capital 1 of $2,543 million, up from $1,504 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Capital and exploration expenditures totalled $392 million, up from $277 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • The company returned $1,739 million to shareholders in the third quarter of 2022, including $227 million in dividends paid and $1,512 million in share repurchases. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the company completed its NCIB program with an additional $434 million in share repurchases.
  • Announced intention to initiate a substantial issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to $1.5 billion of its common shares . The company anticipates terms and pricing will be determined and the offer will commence during the next two weeks.
  • Production averaged 430,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, compared to 435,000 barrels per day in the same period of 2021.
  • Total gross bitumen production at Kearl averaged 271,000 barrels per day (193,000 barrels Imperial's share), compared to 274,000 barrels per day (194,000 barrels Imperial's share) in the third quarter of 2021. Subsequent to the third quarter, Kearl's October production continued to increase, achieving multiple single-day production records.
  • Gross bitumen production at Cold Lake averaged 150,000 barrels per day, up from 135,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2021, representing the fourth consecutive quarter with production at or above 140,000 barrels per day. Consistent with this sustained production performance, Imperial is increasing its 2022 production guidance at Cold Lake to between 140,000 - 145,000 barrels per day.
  • The company's share of gross production from Syncrude averaged 62,000 barrels per day, compared to 78,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2021, primarily driven by the timing of planned turnaround activities.
  • Refinery throughput averaged 426,000 barrels per day, up from 404,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2021. Capacity utilization reached 100 percent, the highest quarterly utilization in over 40 years, up from 94 percent in the third quarter of 2021, as the company continues to maximize production to meet Canadian demand.
  • Petroleum product sales were 484,000 barrels per day, compared to 485,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Chemical net income of $54 million in the quarter, compared to $121 million in the third quarter of 2021. Lower income was primarily driven by lower polyethylene margins.
  • Announced long-term contract with Air Products to supply low-carbon hydrogen for Imperial's proposed renewable diesel complex near Edmonton, Alberta. The complex is expected to produce more than 1 billion litres of renewable diesel per year from locally sourced feedstock and low-carbon hydrogen. A final investment decision will be made in the coming months.
  • Completed, together with ExxonMobil Canada, the previously announced sale of XTO Energy Canada to Whitecap Resources for total cash consideration of approximately $1.9 billion ($0.9 billion Imperial's share). As a result of the sale, Imperial recorded an after-tax gain of approximately $208 million in the third quarter of 2022. Proceeds from the sale were used to reduce outstanding debt by $1 billion, further enhancing the company's industry leading balance sheet and improving financial flexibility.
  • As a member of the Pathways Alliance, advanced early work to support the foundational carbon capture and storage network in northern Alberta as part of Pathways' goal to achieve net zero emissions. In early October, the Government of Alberta awarded the Pathways Alliance pore space to continue exploratory work on the development of a hub to safely and permanently store CO 2 from over 20 industry oil sands facilities and other interested industries in northern Alberta.
  • Released annual Corporate Sustainability Report. The report highlights key environmental, social and governance focus areas and progress, complementing the company's previously released Advancing Climate Solutions report.
  • Announced unique collaboration with FLO that will support Canada's net zero emissions goals by expanding FLO's charging network for electric vehicles. This collaboration will jointly develop an electric vehicle charging service option for Imperial's Esso and Mobil branded wholesalers and includes an agreement to transfer credits to Imperial under Canada's Clean Fuel Regulations.

Current business environment

During the COVID-19 pandemic, industry investment to maintain and increase production capacity was restrained to preserve capital, resulting in underinvestment and supply tightness as demand for petroleum and petrochemical products recovered. Across late 2021 and the first half of 2022, this dynamic, along with supply chain constraints and a continuation of demand recovery, led to a steady increase in oil and natural gas prices and refining margins. In the first half of 2022, tightness in the oil and natural gas markets was further exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions imposed upon business and other activities in Russia. The price of crude oil and certain regional natural gas indicators increased to levels not seen for several years. Across the third quarter of 2022, high prices and economic uncertainty led to a tempering of demand for some products, causing crude oil prices and refining margins to soften relative to first half levels. Commodity and product prices are expected to remain volatile given the current global economic and geopolitical uncertainty affecting supply and demand.

Operating results
Third quarter 2022 vs. third quarter 2021

Third Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

2,031

908

Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars)

3.24

1.29

Net income (loss) excluding identified items 1

1,823

908

Current quarter results include favourable identified items 1 of $208 million related to the company's gain on the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Upstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Price

Volumes

Royalty

Identified

Items¹

Other

2022

524

660

(100)

(210)

208

(96)

986

Price – Higher realizations were generally in line with increases in marker prices, driven primarily by increased demand and supply chain constraints. Average bitumen realizations increased by $21.14 per barrel generally in line with WCS, and synthetic crude oil realizations increased by $38.86 per barrel generally in line with WTI.

Volumes – Lower volumes were the result of timing of planned turnaround activities at Syncrude, partially offset by higher volumes at Cold Lake, primarily driven by continued focus on sustained performance and production optimization.

Royalty – Higher royalties primarily driven by improved commodity prices.

Identified Items 1 – Current quarter results include favourable identified items 1 related to the company's gain on the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Other – Includes higher operating expenses of about $200 million, partially offset by favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $80 million.

Marker prices and average realizations

Third Quarter

Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel)

91.43

70.52

Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel)

71.53

57.08

WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel)

19.90

13.44

Bitumen (per barrel)

81.58

60.44

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

124.80

85.94

Average foreign exchange rate (US$)

0.77

0.79

Production

Third Quarter

thousands of barrels per day

2022

2021

Kearl (Imperial's share)

193

194

Cold Lake

150

135

Syncrude (a)

62

78

Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day)

271

274

(a)

In the third quarter of 2022, Syncrude gross production included about 7 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products (2021 - 1 thousand barrels per day) that was exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Higher production at Cold Lake was primarily driven by continued focus on sustained performance and production optimization.

Lower production at Syncrude was primarily a result of the timing of planned turnaround activities.

Downstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Margins

Other

2022

293

710

9

1,012

Margins – Higher margins primarily reflect improved market conditions.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Third Quarter

thousands of barrels per day, unless noted

2022

2021

Refinery throughput

426

404

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

100

94

Petroleum product sales

484

485

Improved refinery throughput in the third quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by economic optimization across the downstream supply chain.

Chemicals

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Margins

Other

2022

121

(60)

(7)

54

Margins – Lower margins primarily reflect weaker industry polyethylene margins.

Corporate and other

Third Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

(21)

(30)

Liquidity and capital resources

Third Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

Cash flow generated from (used in):

Operating activities

3,089

1,947

Investing activities

364

(259)

Financing activities

(2,744)

(589)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

709

1,099

Cash and cash equivalents at period end

3,576

1,875

Cash flow generated from operating activities primarily reflects higher Upstream realizations, improved Downstream margins, and favourable working capital impacts.

Cash flow generated from investing activities primarily reflects proceeds from the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada, partially offset by higher additions to property, plant and equipment.

Cash flow used in financing activities primarily reflects:

Third Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

Dividends paid

227

195

Per share dividend paid (dollars)

0.34

0.27

Share repurchases (a)

1,512

313

Number of shares purchased (millions) (a)

25.2

9.0

(a)

Share repurchases were made under the company's normal course issuer bid program, and include shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of the normal course issuer bid.

During the third quarter of 2022, the company decreased its long-term debt by $1 billion by partially repaying an existing facility with an affiliated company of ExxonMobil.

Nine months 2022 vs. nine months 2021

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

5,613

1,666

Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars)

8.58

2.31

Net income (loss) excluding identified items 1

5,405

1,666

Current year results include favourable identified items 1 of $208 million related to the company's gain on the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Upstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Price

Volumes

Royalty

Identified

Items¹

Other

2022

850

3,320

(160)

(920)

208

(184)

3,114

Price – Higher realizations were generally in line with increases in marker prices, driven primarily by increased demand and supply chain constraints. Average bitumen realizations increased by $38.71 per barrel generally in line with WCS, and synthetic crude oil realizations increased by $51.90 per barrel generally in line with WTI.

Volumes – Lower volumes were primarily the result of downtime at Kearl in the first half of the year.

Royalty – Higher royalties primarily driven by improved commodity prices.

Identified Items 1 – Current year results include favourable identified items 1 related to the company's gain on the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Other – Includes higher operating expenses of about $430 million, primarily higher energy prices, partially offset by favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $130 million.

Marker prices and average realizations

Nine Months

Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel)

98.25

65.04

Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel)

82.60

52.45

WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel)

15.65

12.59

Bitumen (per barrel)

94.01

55.30

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

129.52

77.62

Average foreign exchange rate (US$)

0.78

0.80

Production

Nine Months

thousands of barrels per day

2022

2021

Kearl (Imperial's share)

162

185

Cold Lake

145

139

Syncrude (a)

74

68

Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day)

228

260

(a)

In 2022, Syncrude gross production included about 4 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products (2021 - 1 thousand barrels per day) that was exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Lower production at Kearl was primarily a result of downtime in the first half of the year.

Downstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Margins

Other

2022

645

1,680

109

2,434

Margins – Higher margins primarily reflect improved market conditions.

Other – Includes lower turnaround impacts of about $140 million, reflecting the absence of turnaround activities at Strathcona refinery and favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $70 million, partially offset by higher operating expenses of about $130 million, primarily from higher energy costs.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Nine Months

thousands of barrels per day, unless noted

2022

2021

Refinery throughput

413

367

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

96

86

Petroleum product sales

471

442

Improved refinery throughput in 2022 was primarily driven by reduced turnaround activity and increased demand.

Improved petroleum product sales in 2022 primarily reflects increased demand.

Chemicals

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Margins

Other

2022

297

(90)

(44)

163

Margins – Lower margins primarily reflect weaker industry polyethylene margins.

Corporate and other

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

(98)

(126)

Liquidity and capital resources

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

Cash flow generated from (used in):

Operating activities

7,685

3,844

Investing activities

(145)

(613)

Financing activities

(6,117)

(2,127)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,423

1,104

Cash flow generated from operating activities primarily reflects higher Upstream realizations, improved Downstream margins, and favourable working capital impacts.

Cash flow used in investing activities primarily reflects proceeds from the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada, partially offset by higher additions to property, plant and equipment.

Cash flow used in financing activities primarily reflects:

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

Dividends paid

640

518

Per share dividend paid (dollars)

0.95

0.71

Share repurchases (a)

4,461

1,484

Number of shares purchased (millions) (a)

66.6

38.5

(a)

Share repurchases were made under the company's normal course issuer bid program and substantial issuer bid that commenced on May 6, 2022 and expired on June 10, 2022. Includes shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of, the normal course issuer bid, and by way of a proportionate tender under the company's substantial issuer bid.

During the third quarter of 2022, the company decreased its long-term debt by $1 billion by partially repaying an existing facility with an affiliated company of ExxonMobil.

On May 6, 2022, the company commenced a substantial issuer bid pursuant to which it offered to purchase for cancellation up to $2.5 billion of its common shares through a modified Dutch auction and proportionate tender offer. The substantial issuer bid was completed on June 15, 2022, with the company taking up and paying for 32,467,532 common shares at a price of $77.00 per share, for an aggregate purchase of $2.5 billion and 4.9 percent of Imperial's issued and outstanding shares at the close of business on May 2, 2022. This included 22,597,379 shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation by way of a proportionate tender to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent.

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the company completed all share repurchases under its normal course issuer bid on October 21, 2022.

On October 28, 2022 the company announced its intention to launch a substantial issuer bid pursuant to which the company will offer to purchase for cancellation up to $1.5 billion of its common shares. The substantial issuer bid will be made through a modified Dutch auction, with a tender price range to be determined by the company at the time of commencement of the offer. Shares may also be tendered by way of a proportionate tender, which will result in a shareholder maintaining their proportionate share ownership. ExxonMobil has advised Imperial that it intends to make a proportionate tender in connection with the offer in order to maintain its proportionate share ownership at approximately 69.6 percent following completion of the offer. Nothing in this report shall constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any shares.

Key financial and operating data follow.

Additional information regarding the tender offer

The tender offer described in this communication (the "Offer") has not yet commenced. This communication is for informational purposes only. This communication is not a recommendation to buy or sell Imperial Oil Limited shares or any other securities, and it is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell Imperial Oil Limited Shares or any other securities.

On the commencement date of the Offer, Imperial Oil Limited will file an offer to purchase, accompanying issuer bid circular and related letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Offering Documents") with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and mail these to the company's shareholders. The company will also file a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, including the Offering Documents, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Offer will only be made pursuant to the Offering Documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and as a part of the Schedule TO. Shareholders should read carefully the Offering Documents because they contain important information, including the various terms of, and conditions to, the Offer. Once the Offer is commenced, shareholders will be able to obtain a free copy of the tender offer statement on Schedule TO, the Offering Documents and other documents that Imperial Oil Limited will be filing with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com , or from Imperial Oil Limited's website at www.imperialoil.ca .

Forward-looking statements

Statements of future events or conditions in this report, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, intend, propose, plan, goal, seek, project, predict, target, estimate, expect, strategy, outlook, schedule, future, continue, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, references to the company's intention to initiate a substantial issuer bid, including the size, structure, timing for determining the terms, pricing and commencement, and ExxonMobil's intent to make a proportionate tender; being well positioned to capture value from current commodity price environment and focus on core upstream oil sands assets; Cold Lake updated production guidance for 2022; the company's planned renewable diesel complex at Strathcona, including impact and timing of a final investment decision; the company's financial flexibility; priorities to pay a reliable and growing dividend and return surplus cash to shareholders; continuing to advance solutions to lower emissions, including Pathways Alliance carbon capture and storage network and developing and deploying technology; the collaboration with FLO to jointly develop an electric charging service option and transfer of credits under the Clean Fuel Regulations; and the expectation of commodity and product price volatility.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning demand growth and energy source, supply and mix; production rates, growth and mix across various assets; project plans, timing, costs, technical evaluations and capacities and the company's ability to effectively execute on these plans and operate its assets, including factors influencing a final investment decision for the renewable diesel complex at Strathcona; the adoption and impact of new facilities or technologies on reductions to GHG emissions intensity, including but not limited to Strathcona renewable diesel and support for and advancement of carbon capture and storage, and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects; the amount and timing of emissions reductions; support from policymakers and other stakeholders for various new technologies such as carbon capture and storage; receipt of regulatory approvals; for shareholder returns, assumptions such as cash flow forecasts, financing sources and capital structure, that the necessary exemptive relief to proceed with the substantial issuer bid under applicable securities laws will be received on the timeline anticipated, and ExxonMobil making a proportionate tender in connection with the substantial issuer bid; applicable laws and government policies, including with respect to climate change and GHG emissions reductions; capital and environmental expenditures; progression of COVID-19 and its impacts on Imperial's ability to operate its assets; and commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and general market conditions could differ materially depending on a number of factors.

These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, and petroleum and petrochemical products and resulting price, differential and margin impacts, including foreign government action with respect to supply levels and prices, the impact of COVID-19 on demand and the occurrence of wars; availability and allocation of capital; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals, including for the company's substantial issuer bid; the results of research programs and new technologies, the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis, and the competitiveness of alternative energy and other emission reduction technologies; lack of required support from governments and policymakers for adoption of new technologies for emissions reductions; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; project management and schedules and timely completion of projects; availability and performance of third-party service providers, including in light of restrictions related to COVID-19; environmental risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and production activities; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy, environmental regulation including climate change and greenhouse gas regulation, and actions in response to COVID-19; management effectiveness and disaster response preparedness, including business continuity plans in response to COVID-19; operational hazards and risks; cybersecurity incidents, including increased reliance on remote working arrangements; currency exchange rates; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in Item 1A risk factors and Item 7 management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of Imperial Oil Limited's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent interim reports.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Imperial Oil Limited. Imperial's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Imperial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

In this release all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. This release should be read in conjunction with Imperial's most recent Form 10-K. Note that numbers may not add due to rounding.

The term "project" as used in this release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports.

Attachment I

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net Income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

Total revenues and other income

15,224

10,233

45,217

25,278

Total expenses

12,719

9,044

38,012

23,106

Income (loss) before income taxes

2,505

1,189

7,205

2,172

Income taxes

474

281

1,592

506

Net income (loss)

2,031

908

5,613

1,666

Net income (loss) per common share (dollars)

3.25

1.30

8.60

2.32

Net income (loss) per common share - assuming dilution (dollars)

3.24

1.29

8.58

2.31

Other Financial Data

Gain (loss) on asset sales, after tax

222

10

241

34

Total assets at September 30

42,986

40,875

Total debt at September 30

4,160

5,182

Shareholders' equity at September 30

22,308

21,209

Capital employed at September 30

26,491

26,412

Dividends declared on common stock

Total

211

188

666

544

Per common share (dollars)

0.34

0.27

1.02

0.76

Millions of common shares outstanding

At September 30

611.5

695.6

Average - assuming dilution

626.9

701.9

654.4

721.1

Attachment II

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

Total cash and cash equivalents at period end

3,576

1,875

3,576

1,875

Operating Activities

Net income (loss)

2,031

908

5,613

1,666

Adjustments for non-cash items:

Depreciation and depletion

555

488

1,432

1,432

(Gain) loss on asset sales

(131)

(12)

(155)

(39)

Deferred income taxes and other

122

(120)

(358)

16

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

546

443

1,140

379

All other items - net

(34)

240

13

390

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

3,089

1,947

7,685

3,844

Investing Activities

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(397)

(276)

(1,034)

(684)

Proceeds from asset sales

760

15

886

57

Additional investments

(6)

(6)

Loans to equity companies - net

7

2

9

14

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

364

(259)

(145)

(613)

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

(2,744)

(589)

(6,117)

(2,127)

Attachment III

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

Upstream

986

524

3,114

850

Downstream

1,012

293

2,434

645

Chemical

54

121

163

297

Corporate and other

(21)

(30)

(98)

(126)

Net income (loss)

2,031

908

5,613

1,666

Revenues and other income

Upstream

4,949

4,152

15,432

11,579

Downstream

16,236

9,197

49,066

20,333

Chemical

520

477

1,554

1,309

Eliminations / Corporate and other

(6,481)

(3,593)

(20,835)

(7,943)

Revenues and other income

15,224

10,233

45,217

25,278

Purchases of crude oil and products

Upstream

1,937

1,902

6,184

5,780

Downstream

13,686

7,745

42,459

16,525

Chemical

354

244

1,070

693

Eliminations

(6,499)

(3,593)

(20,864)

(7,946)

Purchases of crude oil and products

9,478

6,298

28,849

15,052

Production and manufacturing

Upstream

1,381

1,120

4,053

3,395

Downstream

419

356

1,193

1,039

Chemical

72

49

193

145

Eliminations

Production and manufacturing

1,872

1,525

5,439

4,579

Selling and general

Upstream

Downstream

174

141

474

416

Chemical

17

21

62

68

Eliminations / Corporate and other

18

18

89

85

Selling and general

209

180

625

569

Capital and exploration expenditures

Upstream

309

151

764

366

Downstream

64

120

201

308

Chemical

2

2

5

6

Corporate and other

17

4

32

19

Capital and exploration expenditures

392

277

1,002

699

Exploration expenses charged to Upstream income included above

1

2

4

6

Attachment IV

Operating statistics

Third Quarter

Nine Months

2022

2021

2022

2021

Gross crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) production

(thousands of barrels per day)

Kearl

193

194

162

185

Cold Lake

150

135

145

139

Syncrude (a)

62

78

74

68

Conventional

9

8

9

9

Total crude oil production

414

415

390

401

NGLs available for sale

1

1

1

2

Total crude oil and NGL production

415

416

391

403

Gross natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day)

92

112

101

119

Gross oil-equivalent production (b)

430

435

408

423

(thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day)

Net crude oil and NGL production (thousands of barrels per day)

Kearl

175

185

148

178

Cold Lake

111

111

107

112

Syncrude (a)

51

66

58

60

Conventional

8

7

9

8

Total crude oil production

345

369

322

358

NGLs available for sale

1

1

1

1

Total crude oil and NGL production

346

370

323

359

Net natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day)

87

111

95

118

Net oil-equivalent production (b)

361

389

339

379

(thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day)

Kearl blend sales (thousands of barrels per day)

257

285

223

262

Cold Lake blend sales (thousands of barrels per day)

190

174

189

186

NGL sales (thousands of barrels per day) (c)

2

1

2

Average realizations (Canadian dollars)

Bitumen (per barrel)

81.58

60.44

94.01

55.30

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

124.80

85.94

129.52

77.62

Conventional crude oil (per barrel)

94.87

59.94

103.28

55.49

NGL (per barrel)

61.61

57.16

64.85

45.10

Natural gas (per thousand cubic feet)

5.10

3.88

5.72

3.50

Refinery throughput (thousands of barrels per day)

426

404

413

367

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

100

94

96

86

Petroleum product sales (thousands of barrels per day)

Gasolines

237

250

225

219

Heating, diesel and jet fuels

172

158

175

152

Lube oils and other products

49

49

49

46

Heavy fuel oils

26

28

22

25

Net petroleum products sales

484

485

471

442

Petrochemical sales (thousands of tonnes)

217

203

649

636

(a) Syncrude gross and net production included bitumen and other products that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Gross bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day)

7

1

4

1

Net bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day)

6

1

3

1

(b) Gas converted to oil-equivalent at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

(c) NGL sales round to 0 in 2021.

Attachment V

Net income (loss) per

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

common share - diluted (a)

millions of Canadian dollars

Canadian dollars

2018

First Quarter

516

0.62

Second Quarter

196

0.24

Third Quarter

749

0.94

Fourth Quarter

853

1.08

Year

2,314

2.86

2019

First Quarter

293

0.38

Second Quarter

1,212

1.57

Third Quarter

424

0.56

Fourth Quarter

271

0.36

Year

2,200

2.88

2020

First Quarter

(188)

(0.25)

Second Quarter

(526)

(0.72)

Third Quarter

3

Fourth Quarter

(1,146)

(1.56)

Year

(1,857)

(2.53)

2021

First Quarter

392

0.53

Second Quarter

366

0.50

Third Quarter

908

1.29

Fourth Quarter

813

1.18

Year

2,479

3.48

2022

First Quarter

1,173

1.75

Second Quarter

2,409

3.63

Third Quarter

2,031

3.24

Year

5,613

8.58

(a) Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period. The sum of the quarters presented may not add to the year total.

Attachment VI

Non-GAAP financial measures and other specified financial measures

Certain measures included in this document are not prescribed by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These measures constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" under Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G, and "specified financial measures" under National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, and other information required by these regulations, have been provided. Non-GAAP financial measures and specified financial measures are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and do not have a standardized definition. As such, these measures may not be directly comparable to measures presented by other companies, and should not be considered a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the total cash flows from operating activities less the changes in operating assets and liabilities in the period. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is cash flows from (used in) operating activities within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. Management believes it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of the company's business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. Changes in working capital is equal to "Changes in operating assets and liabilities" as disclosed in the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows and in Attachment II of this document. This measure assesses the cash flows at an operating level, and as such, does not include proceeds from asset sales as defined in Cash flows from operating activities and asset sales in the Frequently Used Terms section of the company's annual Form 10-K.

Reconciliation of cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

3,089

1,947

7,685

3,844

Less changes in working capital

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

546

443

1,140

379

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excl. working capital

2,543

1,504

6,545

3,465

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is cash flows from operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and equity company investments plus proceeds from asset sales. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is cash flows from (used in) operating activities within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. This measure is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities (including but not limited to dividends and share purchases) after investment in the business.

Reconciliation of free cash flow

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

3,089

1,947

7,685

3,844

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(397)

(276)

(1,034)

(684)

Proceeds from asset sales

760

15

886

57

Additional investments

(6)

(6)

Loans to equity companies - net

7

2

9

14

Free cash flow

3,453

1,688

7,540

3,231

Net income (loss) excluding identified items

Net income (loss) excluding identified items is a non-GAAP financial measure that is total net income (loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $100 million in a given quarter. The net income (loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment in a given quarter may be less than $100 million when the item impacts several segments or several periods. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is net income (loss) within the company's Consolidated statement of income. Management uses these figures to improve comparability of the underlying business across multiple periods by isolating and removing significant non-operational events from business results. The company believes this view provides investors increased transparency into business results and trends, and provides investors with a view of the business as seen through the eyes of management. Net income (loss) excluding identified items is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All identified items are presented on an after-tax basis.

Reconciliation of net income (loss) excluding identified items

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

2,031

908

5,613

1,666

Less identified items included in Net income (loss)

Gain/(loss) on sale of assets

208

208

Subtotal of identified items

208

208

Net income (loss) excluding identified items

1,823

908

5,405

1,666

Cash operating costs (cash costs)

Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that consists of total expenses, less costs that are non-cash in nature, including, Purchases of crude oil and products, Federal excise taxes and fuel charge, Depreciation and depletion, Non-service pension and postretirement benefit, and Financing. The components of cash operating costs include (1) Production and manufacturing, (2) Selling and general and (3) Exploration, from the company's Consolidated statement of income, and as disclosed in Attachment III of this document. The sum of these income statement lines serve as an indication of cash operating costs and does not reflect the total cash expenditures of the company. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is total expenses within the company's Consolidated statement of income. This measure is useful for investors to understand the company's efforts to optimize cash through disciplined expense management.

Reconciliation of cash operating costs

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of Income

Total expenses

12,719

9,044

38,012

23,106

Less:

Purchases of crude oil and products

9,478

6,298

28,849

15,052

Federal excise taxes and fuel charge

584

535

1,616

1,404

Depreciation and depletion

555

488

1,432

1,432

Non-service pension and postretirement benefit

4

11

13

32

Financing

16

5

34

32

Total cash operating costs

2,082

1,707

6,068

5,154

Components of cash operating costs

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of Income

Production and manufacturing

1,872

1,525

5,439

4,579

Selling and general

209

180

625

569

Exploration

1

2

4

6

Cash operating costs

2,082

1,707

6,068

5,154

Segment contributions to total cash operating costs

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

Upstream

1,382

1,122

4,057

3,401

Downstream

593

497

1,667

1,455

Chemicals

89

70

255

213

Corporate / Eliminations

18

18

89

85

Cash operating costs

2,082

1,707

6,068

5,154

Unit cash operating cost (unit cash costs)

Unit cash operating costs is a non-GAAP ratio. Unit cash operating costs (unit cash costs) is calculated by dividing cash operating costs by total gross oil-equivalent production, and is calculated for the Upstream segment, as well as the major Upstream assets. Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure and is disclosed and reconciled above. This measure is useful for investors to understand the expense management efforts of the company's major assets as a component of the overall Upstream segment. Unit cash operating cost, as used by management, does not directly align with the definition of "Average unit production costs" as set out by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and disclosed in the company's SEC Form 10-K.

Components of unit cash operating cost

Third Quarter

2022

2021

millions of Canadian dollars

Upstream (a)

Kearl

Cold Lake

Syncrude

Upstream (a)

Kearl

Cold Lake

Syncrude

Production and manufacturing

1,381

581

299

442

1,120

425

288

331

Selling and general

Exploration

1

2

Cash operating costs

1,382

581

299

442

1,122

425

288

331

Gross oil-equivalent production

430

193

150

62

435

194

135

78

(thousands of barrels per day)

Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb)

34.93

32.72

21.67

77.49

28.04

23.81

23.19

46.13

USD converted at the quarterly average forex

26.90

25.19

16.69

59.67

22.15

18.81

18.32

36.44

2022 US$0.77; 2021 US$0.79

Nine Months

2022

2021

millions of Canadian dollars

Upstream (a)

Kearl

Cold Lake

Syncrude

Upstream (a)

Kearl

Cold Lake

Syncrude

Production and manufacturing

4,053

1,680

1,017

1,170

3,395

1,341

802

1,055

Selling and general

Exploration

4

6

Cash operating costs

4,057

1,680

1,017

1,170

3,401

1,341

802

1,055

Gross oil-equivalent production

408

162

145

74

423

185

139

68

(thousands of barrels per day)

Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb)

36.42

37.99

25.69

57.92

29.45

26.55

21.13

56.83

USD converted at the YTD average forex

28.41

29.63

20.04

45.18

23.56

21.24

16.90

45.46

2022 US$0.78; 2021 US$0.80

(a) Upstream includes Imperial's share of Kearl, Cold Lake, Syncrude and other.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

1 Debt, defined as "Total debt" (Attachment I, page 15), divided by capital, defined as the sum of "Total debt" and "Shareholders' equity" (Attachment I, page 15).
1 non-GAAP financial measure - see attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Investor relations
(587) 476-4743

Media relations
(587) 476-7010

ALTAGAS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) today reported third quarter 2022 financial results and provided an update on the Company's operations.

HIGHLIGHTS
(all financial figures are unaudited and in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)

Suncor Energy to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) will release its third quarter financial results on November 2, 2022 before 8:00 p.m. MT (10:00 p.m. ET).

A webcast to review the third quarter will be held on November 3, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET). Representing management will be Kris Smith, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Alister Cowan, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management. Troy Little, Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call.

Cenovus to hold third-quarter conference call and webcast November 2

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will release its third-quarter results on Wednesday, November 2. The news release will provide consolidated third-quarter operating and financial information. Financial statements will be available on Cenovus's website, cenovus.com .

Conference call: 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET)
To listen live: Dial 888-394-8218 (toll-free in North America) or 647-794-4605.
Access the live audio webcast here .

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Suncor Energy to Acquire Additional Working Interest in Fort Hills Project

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars

Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today announced that it has agreed to purchase an additional 21.3% working interest in the Fort Hills Project and associated sales and logistics agreements from Teck Resources Limited, for consideration of $1 billion. Upon closing, Suncor's aggregate share in the project will increase to 75.4%. The acquisition will be funded by cash from asset sale processes currently underway and the company remains on track with its previously articulated capital allocation framework.

